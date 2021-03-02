RIPTExas Trends on Twitter After Abbott Announces End of Mask Mandate

Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas is free to pretend that the pandemic is over.

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free. Support Us

On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the threat of COVID was over. Well, not exactly, but Texans are officially free to put the pandemic out of sight and out of mind starting next week.

In an afternoon news conference from Lubbock, Abbott said he is lifting a statewide mask mandate and allowing all businesses to reopen effective March 10.

'"This must end. It is now time to open Texas 100 percent," he announced. "Everybody that wants to work should have that opportunity. Every business that wants to open, should be open."

Texas continues to rank second nationwide in COVID cases, with total of close to 2.7 million confirmed cases.

According to a December poll by VOX, most Americans support a mask mandate, and in July, a poll by Texas 2036 found that the majority of Texans supported a mask mandate.

Within an hour of the announcement, “RIPTexas” began trending on Twitter, where users are calling for Abbott’s resignation and urging others to ignore the governor's order and continue to wear masks in public spaces. They widely expressed their disapproval of Abbott's announcement through the creative use of GIFS and memes.

The subtext of Abbott's speech, according to one Twitter user, is "Because fuck 'em."

Abbott when asked why he’s removing the mandate:



pic.twitter.com/9o2CmG1PRD — justin (@SayHeyIts18) March 2, 2021

Some of the responses were refreshingly wholesome, like Craig's dad, who just wants to wants to play make-believe.

Humor so dark you can hardly read the tweet.

Omg just got an email from Greg Abbott: pic.twitter.com/m1HU3uDLM1 — syd (@guccieez) March 2, 2021

Rob Anderson, a man with a plan, offered a literal plan B.

Please stay safe, Texas.



And make plans to vote for Beto to replace Abbott. https://t.co/D0QHP70EfM — Rob Anderson for Louisiana (@RobAnderson2018) March 2, 2021

Sponge Bob suddenly became the only choice to match wits with Abbott.

Greg Abbott announcing he will open Texas 100% no mask mandate. God Bless Texas. Texas to the world rn. RIP Texas pic.twitter.com/yncLHKGg9a — cesar (@Jebaiting) March 2, 2021

Governor Abbott to the state of Texas: pic.twitter.com/CjPkI3VIRh — Paulmonary Emenoblism (@MrOhioState18) March 2, 2021

While anime memes were a tad more brutal.

“Greg Abbott ends mask mandate and opens Texas 100%!”



All the logical Texans: pic.twitter.com/YxkUjQVGdR — Trent (@TrentonamoBae) March 2, 2021

Michelle summed up constituents' disappointment after a weeklong winter storm forced Texans to fend without power, water and a senator who took off to Cancun.

I’m really glad my power is back on so I can attend these virtual funerals. #RIPTexas — Michelle Rodriguez (@thecolourmegrey) March 2, 2021