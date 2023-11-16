 Where to See a Holiday Movie in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Where to See a Holiday Movie in Dallas This Season

Dallas theaters are pulling out the stops to convince you to not settle for streaming these holiday classics at home.
November 16, 2023
The Texas Theatre is screening Eli Roth's grisly new holiday movie, Thanksgiving. Kathy Tran
The holidays are all about tradition, and there are few traditions as widely practiced as watching your favorite holiday movie. While there’s no denying the appeal of staying in and watching these films by the fire in your pajamas, several Dallas theaters are making events of them that are worth checking out. Here are some holiday movies hitting theaters this year and where we think you should watch them.

Eli Roth’s Thanksgiving at Texas Theatre
Through Nov. 23
231 Jefferson Blvd.
For many people, coming home for the holidays is its own kind of horror. This new slasher flick from director Eli Roth aims to take that notion to its gnarliest extremes and extend scary movie season well past Halloween. This movie is receiving a wide release, but the Texas Theatre maintains a robust calendar of horror and independent films year-round so it's the perfect place to rebel against yuletide merriment. Tickets for Thanksgiving (the movie) are on sale now for $13 and screenings will take place every day until Thanksgiving (the holiday).

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation Movie Party at Alamo Drafthouse
Nov. 25 – Dec. 20
Multiple locations
Another movie that highlights the dangers of getting the family together for the holidays is Christmas Vacation, albeit in a much more lighthearted fashion. Alamo Drafthouse is throwing this Chevy Chase classic one of its signature Movie Parties, complete with themed drinks and complimentary souvenirs. Christmas Vacation Movie Parties will take place at all DFW Alamo Drafthouse locations. Tickets are on sale now for $15–16.
Meet Me in St. Louis at Alamo Drafthouse
Nov. 26
100 S. Central Expressway, Richardson
Before Mariah Carey ascended to the throne, Judy Garland was the original queen of Christmas. Meet Me in St. Louis is not only an all-around classic with heart and humor that holds up almost 80 years later, but it’s also the film in which  Garland introduces the now-ubiquitous Christmas standard, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” Tickets for Meet Me in St. Louis at Alamo Drafthouse in Richardson are on sale now for $10.

Movie Night Presented by Monument Realty: Elf
Nov. 30
9 Cowboys Way, Frisco
Elf is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year and, predictably, several screenings are scheduled across DFW. We’re recommending this one over the rest for a few simple reasons. First, it’s free. Second, the screening is being held at Tostitos Championship Pizza at The Star in Frisco, which means you can order something to go at one of The Star’s many restaurants, lay out a blanket and bask in the glow of Will Ferrell’s wholesome brand of holiday cheer. Finally, you can bring your dog. The Star has provided more information about this event, including a map of the area and a list of restaurants, on its website.
Little Women Brunch at Alamo Drafthouse
Dec. 2–3
Multiple locations
As fans of the movie Die Hard will tell you, any film that has any sort of tangential connection to Christmas counts as a Christmas movie. We think Greta Gerwig’s 2019 adaptation Little Women, with its warm and cozy color palette and extended heartwarming holiday sequences, has a much better claim to it by those standards. Little Women will screen at three DFW Alamo Drafthouse locations, with one showing in Lake Highlands on Dec. 2 and the other two at Cedars and Las Colinas on Dec. 3. In addition to Alamo Drafthouse’s regular menu, these events will offer special brunch items including a Breakfast Club and Blueberry Donut French Toast. Tickets for Little Women are on sale now for $10.

The Holiday at the Angelika Film Center
Dec. 6
5231 E. Mockingbird Lane
This Nancy Meyers movie received mixed reviews upon its release in 2006 but has since become a cult favorite among seasonal romantic comedy enthusiasts. The film, which is being shown as part of the Angelika’s Four Weeks of Christmas, stars Cameron Diaz, a veteran of the genre, alongside Kate Winslet, Jude Law and Jack Black in their rom-com debuts. Tickets for The Holiday are on sale now for $14.
It’s a Wonderful Life at the Angelika Film Center
Dec. 13
5231 E. Mockingbird Lane
Men would rather travel to alternate universes where they had never been born with their guardian angel than go to therapy. Take your family to see this movie and fantasize about how they, too, would be nothing without you. Jokes aside, this movie is a cliche for a reason and has been a holiday favorite for decades The Angelika is screening It’s a Wonderful Life as part of its Four Weeks of Christmas series. Tickets are on sale now for $14.

White Christmas at Cinepolis
Dec. 20
2365 Victory Park Lane
Dallas knows a thing or two about "dreaming of a white Christmas." The best we can hope for around these parts is gray. Luckily, the classic Irving Berlin musical is coming to Cinepolis in Victory Park to provide a little escape from the snow-free holiday. Viewers will be whisked away from the drab Texas winter to a picturesque lodge in Vermont. Tickets for White Christmas are on sale now for $5.

When Harry Met Sally at Angelika Film Center
Dec. 29–31
5231 E. Mockingbird Lane
What better way to cap off the season than with the most seasonal movie of them all? Autumn, Christmas, New Year's and groveling season are all represented in this classic rom-com starring Meg Ryan, Billy Crystal and a stacked supporting cast of scarves, hats and sweaters. During the time of year when everyone’s feeling reflective and sentimental, this is the perfect movie to see with an old friend who may or may not be the one. Tickets for When Harry Met Sally are on sale now for $15.
Carly May Gravley is the staff arts, culture and food writer for the Dallas Observer. She is best known for a viral TikTok video in which she declares Billy Crystal a fashion icon. For more personal information, write to her mother.
