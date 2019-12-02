The 10 Best Concerts of the Week: Dallas Observer Music Awards Showcase, Son Little, Old 97’s and More

Here are a few shows to help you get ready for the Dallas Observer Music Awards this weekend. Billy Law, the Dallas-native indie-rock group, is playing a free show at Sundown at Granada on Tuesday. Then on Wednesday, you can check out acoustic soul-pop singer-songwriter Key LeBlanc at Opening Bell Coffee. At The Bomb Factory on Thursday, A$AP Ferg will be helping his Dallas fans celebrate his new EP Floor Seats. On Friday, you can either stay in Dallas for some Old 97's at Gas Monkey Live!, or you can head to Fort Worth for some Poppy Xander. If you're not tired after seeing over 40 different acts at seven different venues during the DOMA showcase this Saturday, there's still a long weekend of music to go with performances by Son Little, the Jason Bucklin Trio and the Revelers Hall Band.

Billy Law

9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Sundown at Granada, 3520 Greenville Ave., free

Dallas native singer-songwriter Will Latham has been around music most of his life. His dad was a club manager for some time, and his mother was an accomplished jazz vocalist. When he was in college, he started running sound for bands at local shows. After graduating and working in construction for a couple of years, he decided to embark on his own musical journey. This Tuesday, Billy Law, Latham's solo project, composed of David Forsyth on lead guitar, Richie Owen on bass and Marshall Pruitt on drums, will take the stage at Sundown at Granada. The group is presently working on its debut album, Alone Somewhere. The album is based around Latham's experience growing up in Texas. Jacob Vaughn

The Free Loaders

7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at The Free Man Cajun Cafe & Lounge, 2626-2630 Commerce St., free

If a movie was made about The Free Man, a Deep Ellum Cajun restaurant and live music venue, the soundtrack would consist of songs by one band: The Free Loaders. Luckily, a three-piece variation of the band plays at the venue every Tuesday, so there, you don’t have to wait for the movie to come out to hear its killer soundtrack. Just hop over to The Free Man on a Tuesday evening, order a po' boy and listen to frontman and venue owner John Jay Myers slam on his drums and bark into the microphone with keys and stand-up bass behind him. Jacob Vaughn

Key LeBlanc

8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Opening Bell Coffee, 1409 S. Lamar St., free

Just under two years ago, singer-songwriter Key LeBlanc began teaching herself to play the guitar. LeBlanc would pull up tutorials on YouTube to help her learn cover songs. In March, LeBlanc had her first performance at House of Blues Dallas. She has since taken her acoustic soul-pop sound to venues across Dallas, in Los Angeles and New York. This Wednesday, LeBlanc will play Opening Bell Coffee, which is home to a thriving community of musicians across North Texas. Also this year, LeBlanc released four singles, "Atmosphere," "Boyfriend," "Foolish Boy" and "Happy." Her show is free, but the venue recommends a $10 donation for the artists. Jacob Vaughn

A$AP Ferg

8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at The Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., $35-$125 at axs.com

This year, A$AP Ferg released his latest EP Floor Seats, and his tour supporting the EP is bringing him to Dallas this Thursday. Ferg has come a long way since his beginnings with A$AP Mob. The artist told Entertainment Weekly he hopes Floor Seats will show his fans how he has grown. His 2013 solo debut album Trap Lord had him up for two BET Hip Hop Awards. He was named Rookie of the Year and nominated for Video Director of the Year. The album also debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 chart in 2016. After putting out his first mixtape Ferg Forever, the rapper released his second album Always Strive and Prosper with A$AP Worldwide, Polo Grounds Music and RCA Records. But Ferg's sound has changed since the release of his second album. On Floor Seats, the rapper is more experimental. You won't want to miss A$AP Ferg's Dallas set when he will share the stage with rappers Murda Beatz and MadeinTYO. Jacob Vaughn

Old 97's Holiday Hoopla

8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Gas Monkey Live!, 10110 Technology Blvd. E, $29.50-$750 at eventbrite.com

The legendary alt-country Dallas band Old 97's is beginning to feel festive as we begin to roll into the holiday season. Last December, they came through with the first Old 97's Holiday Hoopla at The Statler Ballroom following the release of their holiday-themed album Love The Holidays. The event is back for its second run, this time at Gas Monkey Live! The band will share the stage with the DIY punk-rock act Casey Magic. Rhett Miller will play a solo acoustic set at the event as well. Jacob Vaughn

Poppy Xander

7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at 723, 723 Fort Worth Ave., free

For the third year in a row, local pop-rock artist Poppy Xander has been nominated for Best Pianist/Keyboardist in the Dallas Observer Music Awards. Xander took home the award last year, but you'll have to wait till next week to see if the artist will take it home again. To date, Xander has released two albums, 2014's Snake in the Grass and Little Ghosts in 2015, and played extensively throughout North Texas, Chicago, California, Virginia and Mexico. Besides her many collaborations and projects across DFW, Xander hopes to re-release her Horror Suite this year. Her show on Friday with special guest Sammy Rat Rios is in celebration of the fifth anniversary of the release of her first album. Xander will perform the whole album, tell attendees about her writing process and hold a Q&A session about her music. Jacob Vaughn

Dallas Observer Music Awards Showcase

6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in Deep Ellum, $15 at eventbrite.com

It's that time of year again. The long-running musical tradition in Dallas, the Dallas Observer Music Awards, is just around the corner for the 31st time since its creation. The Observer will basically take over Deep Ellum for the night to showcase some of the best artists in the city up for awards. Forty-plus artists nominated for DOMAs will play at seven area venues. For only $15 a ticket, it's not a bad deal, if you're trying to see some of the best acts in the city, including a wide range of genres, all in one night. Next week you can go right back out to Deep Ellum and see who the winners are at our ceremony. Jacob Vaughn

Son Little

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at The Blue Light, 2811 Main St., $20 at prekindle.com

Son Little is the musical nom de plume of Los Angeles-based musician Aaron Earl Livingston. A true virtuoso, he's a multi-instrumentalist whose vintage, indie R&B tunes have been recently praised by major outlets like NPR Music and The New York Times, to name just a few. He's also collaborated with The Roots and RJD2, and won a Grammy for his work on Mavis Staples' 2016 release, "See That My Grave Is Kept Clean." Little's out on tour now in support of a recently released EP and will be releasing a full-length on ANTI- Records in late January. Catch him at the cozy confines of The Blue Light for the chance to say that you knew him before he played stadiums. Jeff Strowe

Jason Bucklin Trio

7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at The Free Man Cajun Cafe & Lounge, 2626-2630 Commerce St., free

When Jason Bucklin isn’t teaching guitar and bass lessons, like he’s done for most of his life, he’s usually onstage with his jazz trio at places like The Balcony Club. In teaching guitar and bass, including master classes at the University of North Texas, Bucklin has grown an appreciation and passion for all kinds of music. But jazz was his first love. Bucklin used to play with Café Noir, the Dallas-based sextet. On Saturday, his trio will be at The Free Man Cajun Cafe & Lounge. And, it’s free. Jacob Vaughn

Revelers Hall Band

2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Revelers Hall, 412 N. Bishop Ave., free

Every Saturday and Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m., the Revelers Hall Band makes a not-so-subtle stop at their home venue. The six-piece brass band packs a punch that is near impossible to stand still against. The band embodies what Revelers Hall co-owner Jason Roberts and music director Kevin Butler want to get out of all the performers at the venue. It's acoustic, and they play real pianos and upright basses, instead of electric. Even if the power goes out, the Revelers Hall Band will keep the show going. The band can also be heard accompanying other acts booked at the venue throughout the week. Jacob Vaughn