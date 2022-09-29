10 Best Concerts of the Week: 'Weird Al' Yankovic, Gorillaz, The Smashing Pumpkins and More

It's another week of classic acts and bucket list items this week in North Texas, and as usual, there's a little bit of everything to suit whatever mood and whatever part of town you're in. Your concert week kicks off with '90s rap collective Bone Thugs-N-Harmony in Victory Park, then makes a hard turn toward the psychedelic on Friday with The Back Angels on Greenville Avenue. Friday will also see Elton John's very last North Texas show, in Arlington, while "Weird Al" Yankovic brings on the laughter at The Majestic downtown. On Saturday, The Beach Boys close out the summer in Grand Prairie and Gorillaz bring in the fall in Las Colinas. Sunday is all '90s classics with The Smashing Pumpkins and Jane's Addiction in Fair Park, The Flaming Lips in the Cedars and Mary J. Blige in Fort Worth. Placing several exclamation points at the end of this concert week is KMFDM at Amplified Live. It's a tour of North Texas to be sure, but this week's concerts are worth the drive.
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St. $30+ at livenation.com
Some may write off Cleveland rap group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony as a nostalgia act, but this hip-hop outfit has been at it for over 30 years now, and they definitely have some street cred from their years of experience. The collective is the only group that has worked with 2Pac, Notorious B.I.G., Eazy-E and Big Pun, and the group's famed lyrical prowess and flow remain intact. Last December, all five members of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony competed in a Verzuz battle with the four living members of Three 6 Mafia in one of the most highly acclaimed episodes of the series. The lineup for the group has shifted with various releases and tours, and this Thursday at the House of Blues will see all of the original members take the stage, excluding Layzie Bone. No opening act has been announced for the event yet, but with this many MCs in one place, who needs one?
The Black Angels
7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave. $24 at prekindle.com
For almost two decades now, Austin heavy psych band The Black Angels have been something of an underground phenomenon. While many have not heard of the band or know all too much about them, when their name is mentioned in a group of people who are in the know, eyes light up and the competition of who saw them where and when begins. This is probably because The Black Angels' shows aren't just concerts, they are audio-visual experiences. Complete with mesmerizing visuals, powerful guitars and hypnotic vocals, The Black Angels are a trip that must be taken by anyone who appreciates a good session of rocking out. The band is currently touring in support of its sixth full-length album Wilderness of Mirrors, which shows some refinement in The Black Angels' classic sound with a few more intriguing sounds there to keep old fans interested.
Elton John
7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, Globe Life Field, 734 Stadium Dr., Arlington. $150+ at ticketmaster.com
Elton John played his last show in Dallas back in March, but he will make one final appearance in North Texas Friday night at Globe Life Field. For this tour, John has maintained a consistent setlist for fans across the world to experience the show in similar ways no matter how many times they might be able to catch it. Long story short, he's going to play that song you want to hear from that part of his career that you love the most. And there were a lot of those parts, weren't there? From his '70s blues-rock origins to his '90s ballads and unlikely pop hits of the new millennium, John is the only solo artist to have top 10 singles in six different decades for a good reason. The Rocketman has been on this tour since 2018, with plans to extend it through 2023 with a full list of European dates and additional shows in the Americas, including performances in San Antonio and Houston in late October and early November. But this will absolutely be the last time we see him perform in this part of the state.
"Weird Al" Yankovic
7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, Majestic Theatre, 1925 Elm St. $39.99+ at axs.com
In anticipation of the upcoming biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, the iconic parody artist closes out the month in Dallas this Friday. In 1976, "Weird Al" Yankovic was first heard on Dr. Demento's Southern California-based radio show, which was known for playing novelty songs, comedy, and just strange or unusual recordings. You may be surprised to learn that the public's first exposure to Yankovic was not with a parody. After Dr. Demento spoke at the singer's school, a 16-year-old Yankovic had slipped the radio personality a tape of himself singing about about his family's Plymouth Belvedere in a song called "Belvedere Cruisin'." It would take several more years for Yankovic to discover his signature style, recording a parody of "My Sharona" titled "My Bologna" in the bathroom of his college radio station. Fourty years later, "Weird Al" Yankovic can still make us laugh with a few changed words.
The Beach Boys
6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, Texas Trust CU Theatre, 1001 Performance Place, Grand Prairie. $39+ at axs.com
Celebrating 60 years as entertainers and innovators, Grammy Award-winning and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-inducted band The Beach Boys bring the “Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer” 2022 Tour to Grand Prairie this Saturday. While longtime members Brian Wilson and Al Jardine have not toured with the band since 2012, core members Mike Love and Bruce Johnston have brought the band's classic sound to life with supporting musicians, composer Tim Bonhomme, drummer John Cowsill, bass player Brian “Ike” Eichenberger, Mike Love's son Christian, saxophone plater Randy Leago and guitarists Keith Hubacher and Scott Totten. And though a Beach Boys tour with only two original members may seem like a money grab, it is worth noting that The Beach Boys’ tour supports national environmental and educational initiatives through Mike Love’s Love Foundation. Thanks to these efforts, The Beach Boys’ tours have raised motor than a quarter of a million dollars for the victims of natural disasters. Now, those are some "Good Vibrations."
Gorillaz
6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, 300 W. Las Colinas Blvd., Irving. $205+ at livenation.com
All throughout 2022, the animated London alt-rock/trip-hop collective known as Gorillaz teased new material, dropping new songs at random in venues around the world. Last month, the group announced that it would be releasing a new album early next year that will include features from artists as diverse as Stevie Nicks, Bad Bunny, Beck and Adeleye Omotayo. Though the band we know may be animated, Gorillaz is on tour with an actual band composed of people you are sure to recognize, such as Blur singer Damon Albarn, who formed the virtual band in 1998 with artist Jamie Hewlett. Joining Albarn among a collection of extraordinary musicians is the original touring keyboardist for the band, Mike Smith, who will be the only other member besides Albarn who's been on every Gorillaz tour. Atlanta hip-hop duo EarthGang will be providing the opening support.
The Smashing Pumpkins
5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave. $36+ at ticketmaster.com
North Texas has had its share of '90s nostalgia in the last couple of weeks. Why not add a couple more to your list? This co-headlining tour will see both The Smashing Pumpkins and Jane's Addiction gracing the stage at AAC with singer Poppy (who wasn't even alive when Nothing's Shocking or Siamese Dream were released) warming up the crowd Sunday night. While The Smashing Pumpkins' name might be at the top of this bill, what is most interesting here is Jane's Addiction. The band reunited with founding bass player Eric Avery before going on this tour. What's even more exciting is that the band has been working on its first new material since the 2011 release The Great Escape Artist, which did not receive the greatest reviews. Last we heard, Jane's Addiction had four new songs in the works, so there's a possibility that Sunday could be your first chance to hear them.
Mary J. Blige
6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, Dickies Arena, 1911 Montgomery St., Fort Worth. $103.50+ at ticketmaster.com
Mary J. Blige, the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, took audiences by storm in 1992 when she released the Puff Daddy-produced album What's the 411? Though the new jack swing had shown that hip-hop and contemporary R&B would work well together for pop radio, the worlds of streetwise beats of hip-hop and the introspective longing of soul had yet to fully merge. Thirty years later, there is still no one who does it like Mary J. Blige. For the singer's 14th album, Good Morning Gorgeous, Blige parted ways with Universal Music and released the album through 300 Entertainment and her own Mary Jane Productions imprint.
Guided by producers such as Anderson .Paak, DJ Khaled, J. White Did It and Swizz Beatz, Good Morning Gorgeous became Blige's 19th top-10 entry on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. R&B singers Queen Naija and Ella Mai will open the show.
The Flaming Lips
7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, South Side Ballroom, 1135 Botham Jean Blvd. $10.73+ at ticketmaster.com
Performing without the support of an opening act, Oklahoma's greatest psychedelic rock experiment invites you to An Evening with The Flaming Lips Sunday night in the Cedars. The Lips had been around a full decade before landing their first buzzworthy video on MTV, "She Don't Use Jelly," which was a marked shift from the band's earlier, more chaotic sound. It was from that point forward that the band's reputation for experimentation grew. In 1999, they released Zaireeka, a four-CD set intended to be played on different CD players at the same time to achieve the album's full effect. The band achieved its greatest acclaim in the '00s, releasing Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots in 2002 and At War With the Mystics in 2006. "Do You Realize??" on the latter has since become the official rock song of Oklahoma.
KMFDM
7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, Amplified Live, 10261 Technology Blvd. E. $32+ at seetickets.us
KMFDM is a multinational industrial band from Hamburg, Germany, founded in 1984 as a performance art project by producer Sascha Konietzko. Originally known as Kein Mehrheit Für Die Mitleid, which, loosely translated by the band, means "no pity for the majority," KMFDM was one of the first acts to bring industrial music to a larger audience, mixing heavy-metal riffs with electronic beats to make music that is as threatening as it is danceable as it is beautiful. While the band has existed in some form since 1984, its lineup has been in constant flux; Konietzko is the group's only original member, although vocalist Lucia Cifarelli and drummer Andy Selway have been in the group since the early '00s. The band released their 22nd album, Hyëna, in early September. It may be hard to compare one of 22 albums in the band's 38 years, but Hyëna definitely shows that the band is as hard as it's ever been.