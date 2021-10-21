10 Best Concerts of the Week: Jonas Brothers, IDLES, $uicideboy$ and More

Anthony Hamilton
8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at Texas Trust CU Theater, 1001 Performance Place, $59+ at axs.com
Blessed with one of the smoothest and most soulful voices in the world of R&B, Anthony Hamilton comes Thursday night to the Texas Trust CU Theater in Grand Prairie with support from Tank, Alex Isley and J. Brown. Hamilton's career began in the mid-'90s with an unsuccessful debut album, songwriting credits for Donell Jones and singing backup for D'Angelo. His time on the sidelines ended in 2003 with the release of Comin' From Where I'm From and a breakout performance of the album's title track on season 2, episode 6 of Chappelle's Show — the same episode that brought us the first "Moment in the Life of Lil Jon" skit. Since then, Hamilton has released five more albums and contributed vocals on just about everybody's album, from Al Green to Gorillaz. Hamilton's new release Love Is the New Black came out in late September. His first album in five years, Hamilton's latest showcases the singer's trademark vulnerability, this time with an eye on the country's racial divide.
Jonas Brothers
7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at Dos Equis Pavilion, 1818 First Ave., $39.95+ at livenation.com
OK, so maybe only Nick was born in Dallas, but North Texas will always claim the Jonas Brothers as its own. Starting their careers making appearances on the Disney Channel in 2005, the Jonas Brothers quickly captured the full attention of the pop music world, touring with the likes of Kelly Clarkson and the Backstreet Boys before they even released their first album. That album, It's About Time, and the band's next three, came out annually from 2006 to 2009, but then deep rifts and creative differences plagued the young band causing them to split up in 2013. After six years of darkness, the Jonas Brothers announced a new, grown-up album and 92-date tour in 2019, which, unlike many bands, the Brothers were able to actually finish before the pandemic canceled everything. Whatever deep rifts may have existed before seem to be a thing of the past as the Jonas Brothers make their way back on yet another tour with new single "Who's In Your Head." Jonas Brothers play at Dos Equis Pavilion Friday night with opening support from country-pop singer Kelsea Ballerini.
North By North
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at Main at South Side, 1002 S. Main St., $7 at prekindle.com
9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at Armoury D.E., 2714 Elm St., Free
Named "Best Out-of-Town Band that Calls Dallas a Second Home" in the 2019 edition of Dallas Observer's Best of Dallas list, North By North makes its triumphant return to North Texas with shows at Fort Worth's Main at South Side and Deep Ellum's Armoury D.E. on Thursday and Friday. The two-piece indie rock band from Chicago has been known to make frequent stops in the area as guitarist and singer Nate Girard comes from around these parts, but North By North is a road band through and through — on tour for life, spreading their addictive and energetic music across the country with very little time in between shows and tours. The band's latest release Get Weird arrived shortly before the pandemic brought their tour to a halt in March 2020. A catchy album that is sure to get you dancing, Get Weird finally started to get the support it deserves when the band set out on their fall tour at the end of September. The Texas stops will be among their last dates on this tour before the band returns home to Chicago to release more music.
Soccer Mommy
7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave., $20 at prekindle.com
Sophia Regina Allison is a Swiss-born, American indie-rock singer-songwriter known by the stage name Soccer Mommy. A performer in the spirit of Jenny Lewis, Julien Baker or Lucy Dacus, Soccer Mommy simplifies emotional complexities with straightforward melodies and direct lyrics. The singer's debut album Clean was released to rave reviews in 2018, with critics comparing her songwriting to that of Liz Phair or early Taylor Swift. Soccer Mommy's songwriting earned her opening spots on tours for Phair as well as Kacey Musgraves and Paramore. It also got her signed to Loma Vista records where she is now labelmates with St. Vincent. Soccer Mommy's second album color theory and its blending of acoustic and electric guitar sounds drew comparisons to The Bends-era Radiohead, which provides the perfect musical vehicle for the artist's deep emotion and darker moods. Austin noise rock band alexalone opens Soccer Mommy's Saturday night show at the Granada Theater.
Egg Drop Soup
8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Three Links, 2704 Elm St., $15 at seetickets.us
In 2019, Egg Drop Soup's PMS EP featured a cover parodying the Rolling Stones' Sticky Fingers album cover, but in place of the bulging member in the subject's jeans, the PMS EP shows a period stain on leopard-print spandex. This is an all-womxn, feminist punk rock trio out of Los Angeles featuring Pearl Earl drummer Bailey K. Chapman on drums. With even more local support coming from CLIFFS and King Clam, Egg Drop Soup is all set to melt the minds and faces off the Three Links crowd Saturday night in Deep Ellum. Like its city of origin, Egg Drop Soup combines all the glamour of L.A. with all its gritty street life. The band's August single release "Whisk Priest" opens with the hard-driving instrumentation that made the metal bands who opened L.A.'s famed Whiskey a Go Go a force to be reckoned with in the '80s, but it just as quickly shuns that theater of male ego for bratty vocals that assert their presence and demand your attention.
Coach Tev
5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, at Club Dada, 2720 Elm St., $10 at eventbrite.com
The NXT GEN Sound live music series returns to Club Dada this Sunday with a stellar lineup of local hip-hop artists. The series provides new and established artists who may not be regulars within the Deep Ellum venue circuit with a platform to showcase their skills. The lineup this Sunday includes former Dallas Observer Music Award winners Coach Tev and DQ Hampton alongside newcomers Eric the Chosen, Jroc Obama, Cush With a C, J08's and DJ Joe Vega. Coach Tev hails from Irving, where the artist grew up rapping over self-made beats on homemade music videos. Tev honed his skills at the University of North Texas, learning to make high-quality music videos on a little-to-no budget. Coach Tev's latest album Black Ice was created in collaboration with Blake Chris and J08's before the pandemic started, but was released just recently so audiences could get a better listening experience.
Chief Keef
8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, at The Studio at The Factory, 2727 Canton St., $25+ at axs.com
Innovator of the drill subgenre of contemporary hip-hop, Chief Keef will be taking a break from opening for $uicideboy$ to make a quick stop at The Studio at The Factory in Deep Ellum Sunday night. For those who are unfamiliar, drill is a style of hip-hop from Chicago that is known for its ominous beats and dark, violent and nihilistic lyrics. While Keef has only put out three major-label albums (the last one coming out in 2017), the artist has consistently — almost obsessively — released mixtapes on his Glo Gang record label and produced tracks for artists across the industry including, most recently, Lil Uzi Vert and 2 Chainz. Chief Keef's art has often been difficult to separate from his life as the rapper has faced many legal problems that in 2015 amounted to him (and even his hologram) being banned from putting on a show in his hometown of Chicago or in neighboring Hammond, Indiana, for fear that his show would be a threat to public safety. All that to say, this should be a wild show.
Nothing
7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at Deep Ellum Art Co., 3200 Commerce St., $17 at etix.com
The last time Nothing came through Deep Ellum Art Co., it was March 2019. The band was in a state of transition at that point. Bass player Nick Bassett had left the band shortly after recording their 2018 release Dance on the Blacktop, and founding vocalist and guitarist Brandon Setta left shortly thereafter citing personal reasons. The band released their fourth album The Great Dismissal in October 2020 with two new members and a gentler sound. For a band that made a name for itself switching back and forth from hardcore to shoegaze, The Great Dismissal feels more grungey in its approach. Nothing's lyrics remain dark and confessional, however, through singer Domenic Palermo's existentialist search for meaning in everything, but finding nothing solid on which to hold on to. Nothing will have opening support from singer-songwriter Frankie Rose and rock band Enumclaw.
IDLES
7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave., $75+ at stubhub.com
IDLES was formed in 2009 in Bristol, England, and has since made a slow climb to the top of the alternative rock world, releasing three albums jam-packed with urgent clashings of words and sounds that tear down typical rock 'n' roll structures and reshape them for a new purpose. Far more intelligent than his loutish delivery would have you believe, singer Joe Talbot belts out lyrics filled with defiance and compassion, creating new slogans for the disenchanted to scream and slam dance to. The band's Tuesday night concert at Granada Theater has been sold out for quite some time, but you can still find tickets on StubHub for a pretty penny. Brooklyn post-punk band Gustaf opens the show, supporting their emotive and infectiously danceable new album Audio Drag for Ego Slobs. This is quite the band pairing. If you're lucky enough to find a ticket on StubHub, you might just want to pay it.
$uicideboy$
6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, 300 W. Las Colinas Blvd., $29.50+ at livenation.com
Call them punk-rap, trap-metal or whatever you like, $uicideboy$ have since 2014 quickly become one of the most popular acts in the underground rap scene, earning a devout cult following that has gotten the group out of the clubs and into The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory. $uicideboy$ started their journey to the top as SoundCloud rappers releasing dozens of mixtapes and EPs filled with abrasive beats and confessionalist lyrics about substance abuse, self-harm and Satan-worship. Lyrical content like that has certainly made the New Orleans duo a lightning rod for controversy in recent years, but as with any artist that becomes a pariah for overprotective parents, $uicideboy$ artistry overpowers its controversy. For their fans, $uicideboy$'s lyrics and music are about catharsis — a kind of international group therapy built around music that may not be happy, but is honest.