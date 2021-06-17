10 Best Concerts of the Week: Reckless Kelly, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Shakey Graves and More

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

Things are getting hot in Dallas, and we're not just talking about the temperature. You're definitely going to need something cooler than 78 degrees to handle the fire from the stacked lineups this weekend has in store. Leah Lane's birthday show, a punk night at Main at South Side and a memorial for a local legend are all offering way more than your typical three-band show. We've also got a big show at a little taco shop in Denton if you're looking for something completely different. There are also two whole nights of Lynyrd Skynyrd in Fort Worth. Stay hydrated, folks!

Reckless Kelly

7 p.m., Thursday, June 17, at The Kessler, 1230 W. Davis St., $75+ at stubhub.com

Idaho-via-Austin alt-country band Reckless Kelly has been at it for over 25 years now, constantly bringing a raw performance with refined musicianship. The band's latest dual-release American Jackpot and American Girls began as a small album project with band leader Willy Braun taking the helm as producer but expanded as the band laid down enough material for two solid albums divided between the band's trademark storytelling and exploration of the human condition. Husband-and-wife duo The Mastersons opens the sold-out show Thursday night at The Kessler.

Bull By The Horn

8 p.m., Thursday, June 17, at Three Links, 2704 Elm St., $10 at seetickets.us

For well over eight years now, Texas boogie-woogie rock 'n' roll band Bull By The Horn has straddled the line between rock and metal, finding themselves right at home wherever they find a place to play. Their show Thursday night at Three Links has them headlining the night with opening performances by Austin hard-rock/ska-punk band Souls Extolled and Dallas indie-alternative band The Robot Bonfire. If you're the kind of person who loves rock in all of its forms, this is your night.

Vincent Neil Emerson

7 p.m., Friday, June 18, at Tulips, 112 St. Louis Ave., $13-$55 at prekindle.com

In another lifetime, Vincent Neil Emerson and Townes Van Zandt would have had the most epic song swaps of all time. Since Van Zandt's death, it's rare to find a songwriter who gets what country songwriting should do the way Emerson does. The Fort Worth musician has shown himself capable of handling all the funny, fraught and fantastic elements of the genre. Emerson has been recently working with the legendary (and old friend of Van Zandt) Rodney Crowell, who produced his latest self-titled release, which will be released Friday night with a show at Tulips with support from fellow Fort Worthian Summer Dean.

Leah Lane's Birthday Show

8 p.m., Friday, June 18, at Three Links, 2704 Elm St., $15 at seetickets.us

In honor of her 24th birthday, Leah Lane has put together one hell of a show heading into the weekend. Not only will she be DJing in between sets with DJ Death Church, she will also be handling guitar duties in her new role with Dallas synth-pop band Secrecies and leading Rosegarden Funeral Party. Additionally, longtime Dallas post-punk band Paper Saints plays its second post-quarantine show as well as art-pop starlet Lorelei K. Bay Area darkwave act Vio\ator will also be there to celebrate Friday night at Three Links.

Phorids

8 p.m., Friday, June 18, at Main at South Side, 1002 S Main St., $7 at prekindle.com

Simply put, Phorids don't fuck around. This is a punk rock band with no need for hyphens, subgenres, gimmicks or fashion statements. Their entire 14-song discography can be listened to in under 25 minutes, but you can bet that they can keep it going live until you're begging for them to stop. Their show Friday night at Main at South Side in Fort Worth will also feature the likes of Bullet Machine, Kriminal Pogo and The Wee-Beasties. Skip the cardio because this night is sure to get you moving.

Lynyrd Skynyrd

10 p.m., Friday and Saturday, June 18 and 19, at Billy Bob's Texas, 2520 Rodeo Plaza, $50-$200 at axs.com

Yes. Lynyrd Skynyrd is still together and touring, but these two nights at Billy Bob's Texas could very well be your last chance to see them. The last leg of their The Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour, which started in 2018, was rescheduled last year due to the pandemic, but that didn't stop the band from releasing their first new track since 2012, "The Last of the Street Survivors," from what could potentially be a 15th album coming out sometime in the future. So, is this the end? Who knows, but this very well could be your last chance to scream "Freebird" at the appropriate venue.

Tonya And The Hardings + Stuck On 45 + Chumleys

8 p.m., Saturday, June 19, at Killer's Tacos, 424 Bryan St., $5 at the door

If you're looking for something a little off the beaten path this weekend, there's a little taco shop nestled in the neighborhood behind the University of North Texas campus that has been putting on some pretty major shows lately. You know that Denton house show experience you've heard about, for which you've never gotten an invitation? This is it; you're invited, and there are some killer bands to check out at Killer's Tacos: Denton's Tonya And The Hardings, Dallas's Chumley's and Austin's Stuck on 45. Eat some tacos, too. They're delicious.

Convoy & The Cattlemen

9 p.m., Saturday, June 19, at Double Wide, 3510 Commerce St., $10 at prekindle.com

This Saturday night could quite possibly be the most on-brand lineup Double Wide has put on in a very long time. Known for its darkly humorous trailer park aesthetic, the bar and music venue hosts Convoy & The Cattlemen, a cowpunk band out of Arlington, and John Falvo & His Daggers, a dark country blues band from Dallas that advertises its lyrical themes as addiction, divorce, suicide, murder and death. This is live music that'll certainly make you want to holler.

Marcos Gonzalez Memorial Show

2 p.m., Sunday, June 20, at Three Links, 2704 Elm St., $15 at seetickets.us

Marcos Gonzalez of Sinners Records TX passed died on May 18 after a hard-fought battle against cancer. One month later, Three Links is hosting a huge memorial show with the bands Gonzalez knew and loved: Blood Letters, From Parts Unknown, American Shit Storm, Revolucion Oi, Torbe Vida, Captain Calavera, Casual Relapse, Phorids, Kriminal Pogo and Kung Fu Soundsystem, who will be there to pay respect alongside the already scheduled Chef Justin Box's Punk Rock Supper Club with Dog Company.

Shakey Graves

8 p.m., Sunday, June 20, at The Rustic, 3656 Howell St., $35-$125 at prekindle.com







Long before Shakey Graves' Alejandro Rose-Garcia became known for his 2014 duet with Esmé Patterson, "Dearly Departed," he was the one-man band busking in the entryway of venues hosting the 2011 Railroad Revival Tour — which included performances by Mumford & Sons, Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros and Old Crow Medicine Show. His debut album,

was self-released in 2011 on CD, but was recently re-released with additional songs for its 10th anniversary. Shakey Graves' Sunday night show at

will receive support from Round Rock singer-songwriter Sir Woman.