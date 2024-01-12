The Best Dallas-Area Music Venues for a Date Night



Longhorn Ballroom



Granada Theater



Legacy Hall



Double Wide

click to enlarge The Majestic Theatre is classy no matter who's playing there. Joe Mabel

The Majestic Theatre

Chocolate Secrets



Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios

Winspear Opera House



Lava Cantina



Toyota Music Factory

Tannahill’s Tavern and Music Hall

click to enlarge Music and meatballs? Graffiti Pasta has a lot going for it. Daniel Rodrigue

Graffiti Pasta

The Kessler Theater



The Balcony Club



The Rustic

In theory, live music can provide the perfect setting for a date. Who doesn’t want their favorite memories with their partner to come with a personal soundtrack? In practice, however, the logistics of seeing a show can put a damper on things. Things like parking, traffic and lack of atmosphere have the potential to sour the mood really quickly.Luckily, there are several North Texas venues that we think fit the bill for a romantic night out. If you’re looking to take someone special to a show, these are the spots whose calendars we think you should turn to first.This newly re-opened local institution has romantic vibes in spades. “Ballroom” is a fitting title, as the space in front of the stage is perfect for dancing and the premium seating areas are rather cozy. Between sets, you and your date can peruse the museum-like displays of iconic past performers ranging from Loretta Lynn to the Sex Pistols. Finally, the smoking patio offers a quiet place to chat and admire some scenic murals. (And to smoke, of course, provided that’s not a dealbreaker for your date.)From a purely logistical standpoint, the Granada is ideal in many ways. The parking is decent, the bathrooms are glamorous and the surrounding area in Lower Greenville has plenty of bars and restaurants to hit up before or after shows — such as the historic venue's younger sister, the bar Sundown At Granada. The vintage theater and its aesthetic decor (including the “Love Yourself” sign above the stage) also set a charming tone. The only downside is that the building lacks quiet places to talk (and get to know each other, if it’s an early date), but like we mentioned, you and your date can chat at any of the bars within walking distance.The Shops at Legacy allow kind of a one-stop shop for date nights. You can have dinner at one of the various restaurants, walk hand-in-hand around the premises and peer through the windows of the designer boutiques. And, of course, you'll want to catch a show at Legacy Hall. The venue/cafeteria regularly host cover bands and, if you want a real show, karaoke nights. It sets the perfect tone for a first date: fun and lowkey.Double Wide is not only a fun bar and music venue in its own right, but its location at the edge of Deep Ellum makes it a gateway to countless other activities. After enjoying some high-quality music and its signature Yoohoo Yeehaw drink, you and your date can have a little walking adventure. You can get dinner. You can get matching tattoos. You can see another show at one of the many other venues. The possibilities are endless. The bar has a section for dancing, a bit of a patio for chatting, and separate stage area. Pro tip: Bring a compact mirror, because the bathroom does not have one,No matter what show you’re seeing there, the antique Majestic oozes class. One date-night perk comes from the floor-to-ceiling mirrors throughout — perfect for selfies. While paying for parking is inevitable, the central location that’s convenient to both downtown and Deep Ellum places various other activities within walking distance and makes whatever you pay for parking a bang for your buck.Imagine a romantic restaurant that almost exclusively serves wine and chocolate. Now imagine the ambiance of live jazz. This is the undeniably amorous atmosphere created by Chocolate Secrets. The live music aspect may not be as forward as some of these other options, but this is by far the only place that makes every day feel like Valentine's Day.This Denton venue has a lot going for it as a spot for dates: quiet areas to hang out and talk, comfy couches to get cozy with your partner, an arcade game and dozens of show flyers to look at together. And, as a bonus, the bathrooms are clean now. Staff and longtime patrons are especially proud of that.A night at the Winspear is giving classy anniversary vibes. It's known to host operas, ballet and musical theater, but you can also catch performers ranging from stage stars such as Bernadette Peters to up-and-coming singers like Laufey. The AT&T Performing Arts Center also has a variety of restaurants. Overall, you’re going to want to dress up for this date.Lava Cantina’s main appeal as a date night spot is the surrounding Grandscape entertainment complex. In addition to seeing a show and enjoying ample parking, you can check out the bars and restaurants, catch a movie and even ride a Ferris wheel. And if your relationship is getting serious, the nearby Nebraska Furniture Mart is the perfect place to trap your date in a conversation about moving in together.The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory may skew a little corporate for some people’s liking, but its lawn is the perfect laidback live music experience to have on a date: You can get prone on a blanket and have a picnic while enjoying your favorite artist. Traffic can get pretty hairy after a show (it can be especially impossible to get an Uber), but the surrounding bars provide the perfect place to camp out and have a drink until the chaos clears up.In addition to its location in the heart of the historic Fort Worth Stockyards, Tannahill’s is a great self-contained date location in its own right. The shows are lively and intimate, and they lean country. Plus its lounge area is a quieter, comfortable place to hang out and have a drink.Located in the spot formerly occupied by J&J’s Pizza, Graffiti Pasta is carrying on a tradition established by the former tenant: live music in the basement. After enjoying some spaghetti and cocktails on the ground floor, you and your date can mosey on down to the iconic Ol’ Dirty Basement to catch a local band. If that isn’t convenient enough, you can step right outside and explore Denton Square with your date. There’s so much to do and see that the walk back to your car will fly by.At this point, you might have a sneaking suspicion that we have a bias toward antique theaters. And we do! We refuse to apologize for having good taste, and the Kessler might just be the cream of the crop. The space creates an intimate atmosphere for shows but is spacious enough to not feel cramped. Balcony seating is available for a little extra privacy. The lobby has a full bar and plenty of cozy nooks with comfortable seating. The patio also has seating and is a chill and quiet place to hang out. The bathrooms are clean with good lighting. And to top it all off, the 80-year-old building is pretty and atmospheric. There's a reason the FAQ section of the Kessler's website includes questions about hosting weddings. The vibes are that impeccable.Jazz is just inherently sexy, so any spot that incorporates it is going to have an upper hand in the date night department. The Balcony Club, a pint-sized lounge located in the former attic of the Lakewood Theater, doesn't rest on those laurels. In addition to hosting jazz musicians from Dallas and across the country, The Balcony Club has a sizeable drink menu with plenty of wine, beer and cocktail options as well as some lowkey speakeasy vibes (it's tucked away and easy to stumble across by accident) that will make your date feel all the more dangerous and exciting. There's no kitchen, so grabbing food elsewhere is a requirement. Given the ample options in the surrounding Lakewood area and nearby Lower Greenville, that shouldn't be too much of a chore.If the vibe is "upscale cowboy," then bust out your designer dress and overpriced cowboy boots. The Rustic is it. Catch a local or touring band, cozy up by the outdoors heaters or play a game of cornball because you and your date are just that. If the date is a bust, go inside and make friends: This is a great spot to mingle, too.