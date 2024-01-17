The Best Free and Cheap Dallas Concerts This Week: Jan. 17–22

Wednesday, Jan. 17 The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir 7 p.m., Three Links, 2704 Elm St. $15 at prekindle.com From Savannah, Georgia, comes metalcore band The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir for a midweek show in the beating heart of Deep Ellum. A band that fuses elements of math rock, noise and...