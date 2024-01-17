The Best Free and Cheap Dallas Concerts This Week: Jan. 17–22

Wednesday, Jan. 17The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir
7 p.m., Three Links, 2704 Elm St. $15 at prekindle.com
From Savannah, Georgia, comes metalcore band The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir for a midweek show in the beating heart of Deep Ellum. A band that fuses elements of math rock, noise and metal, The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir makes chaotic, confrontational music with absolute precision that will leave you torn down and built back up. The band comes to town with goth Americana artist Donnie Doolittle from Charlotte and Asheville post-hardcore band Tongues of Fire. Denton queercore band Homewrecker & the Bedwetters will also be there for local support.
Thursday, Jan. 18Jade Nikol
5 p.m., Bourbon & Shine, 2736 W. Sixth St., Fort Worth. Free
With a voice that has drawn comparisons to Joni Mitchell and Stevie Nicks, singer-songwriter and State Fair Records artist Jade Nikol has been working in the entertainment industry for more than 10 years. Nikol began vocal training in North Texas after winning a singing competition at the age of 10. She signed with State Fair Records in 2019 and released her EP Murphy's Law. When she isn't performing solo, she can be found fronting the '80s tribute band Members Only or party band Party Kings.
The Mammoths
7:30 p.m., The Rustic, 3656 Howell St. Free
The Mammoths is an Austin band with Dallas roots, and they are ready to show off their fusion of blues-rock and psych-soul to the city where it all came together. The band started when the members were middle-schoolers in Austin, but it was in Dallas where they found themselves as a band and where they returned to work with producer Jeff Saenz at Modern Electric to record their first album, Lonely Roller.
Friday, Jan. 19Tré Burt
7 p.m., Club Dada, 2720 Elm St. $17 at seetickets.us
Tré Burt was standing on stage in Philadelphia in early 2023 when he received word that his grandfather, a Philadelphia native, was dead. For Burt's third album, Traffic Fiction, the dub-soul artist sought to preserve the relationship he had with his grandfather by paying homage to the music they shared together, grounding the album in classic soul with just a little bit of punk attitude thrown into the mix. Indie-psyche artist Skyway Man opens the show.
B.G. Fest
8 p.m., Rubber Gloves, 411 E. Sycamore St., Denton. $15 at the door
Show promoter Barron Gomez is turning 36, and in celebration of his birthday, he's bringing together a group of his favorite bands for a killer mixed lineup in Denton Friday night. On the bill from Fort Worth is hardcore band Cutthroat; representing Dallas are post-hardcore band Jockey, experimental rock act ManifestiV and alternative rock band Othering. Out of Denton come psych-punk band Thurzdaze and grindcore band Yatsu. Gomez's own bands, Out of Sight and Toxic Madness, will also do pop-up performances.
RTB2
8 p.m., Dan's Silverleaf, 103 N. Industrial St., Denton. $12+ at prekindle.com
The collaboration between Ryan Thomas Becker and Grady Don Sandlin, better known as RTB2, reaches far back into the mid-'00s of Denton music history, when the folk rock duo could be seen pretty much anywhere around the city. About 10 years ago they slipped away from us, playing only the occasional one-off show for charity. Last year, however, the band started playing more shows around North Texas, and it looks like they are right back at it in the new year. Singer-songwriters Daniel Markham and Chris Welch of Pinebox Serenade open the show.
Big Garden
9 p.m., Double Wide, 3510 Commerce St. $12 at prekindle.com
New Orleans indie rock band Big Garden draws a lot of inspiration from '90s-era alt-rock in creating its songs. Formed in the midst of the pandemic, Big Garden started as a personal project for songwriter Mitch Wells. After the lockdowns Wells recruited members to form a full five-piece band and recorded To the Rind. Big Garden will have local support from indie rock bands Cool Jacket and Joe Gorgeous.
Saturday, Jan. 20A Hip Hop & Soul Affair
5:30 p.m., Andy's Bar, 122 N. Locust St., Denton. $15 at prekindle.com
The Denton Black Film Festival kicks off this week, celebrating 10 years of showcasing black culture. As part of the lead-up to the festival, Andy's Bar on the Denton Square will host A Hip Hop & Soul Affair, highlighting the up-and-coming talent from the North Texas scene with DJ Christy Ray, rapper Shoose McGee, neo-soul singer Bran Movay and electro-soul singer Angele Anise.
Jacob Furr
6 p.m., Bendt Distilling Co., 225 S. Charles St., Lewisville. Free
For more than a decade, singer-songwriter Jacob Furr has been sharing his songs as a solo artist all around North Texas. Furr's storytelling and musicianship draw listeners of all ages, making his performances family-friendly without sacrificing any talent. From his residencies to his one-off shows to his collaborations with blues, rock and Americana bands, Furr is a solid musician who is sure to please.
Tommy Prine
7 p.m., Tulips, 112 St. Louis Ave., Fort Worth. $18 at seetickets.us
Tommy Prine never thought that he would follow in his father's footsteps, but when folk legend John Prine died of complications caused by COVID-19 in 2020, his son was left with a lot to say. Tommy Prine had played and performed a bit before his father's death, but working through the grief, he felt the need to record his thoughts through music and release his first album, This Far South, which came out last summer. Prine hit the road this year with Nashville singer-songwriter Gabe Lee.
Felix Da Housecat
9 p.m., It'll Do Club, 4322 Elm St. $13+ at eventbrite.com
House and electro DJ Felix Da Housecat got interested in electronic music at a young age, growing up in the midst of Chicago's thriving house scene. At the age of 15, Felix Stallings became one of the pioneers of the second wave Chicago's house scene when the city's prominent acid-house DJ Pierre took Stallings under his wing. Stallings was a mostly underground figure in the American electronic music scene throughout the '90s, but he found greater success in Europe. In 2001, Felix Da Housecat's album Kittenz and Thee Glitz put the DJ on the map, and after doing remixes on songs by Madonna, Britney Spears, Kylie Minogue and Diddy, Felix Da Housecat was much sought-after. The DJ's last album came out in 2015, but Felix Da Housecat has kept the non-album singles rolling without pause.