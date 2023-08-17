Carin León Brings Regional Mexican to Dallas, But Don't Call It That

The 34-year-old from Hermosillo believes that “regional Mexican music” is too small a name for the sound he produces and performs around the world. León just kicked off a 27-date U.S. arena tour that will make its way to Dallas on Aug. 24 at American Airlines Center. The Latin Grammy winner, born Óscar Armando Díaz de León Huez, does not identify with any one genre. He started the “Fuck Regional” movement because he believes there are too many clichés associated with that label.
“I just do the music that comes from my heart and my soul and that is what I am trying to show to the world,” León says. “Our music is more than a movement and more than a genre. It is our culture and it is our flag in the world.”
The North American tour follows his recent 18-track studio album, Colmillo de Leche, which was recorded in his hometown and uses only local musicians and producers. He calls it “a love letter from Hermosillo.”
León had been working on this collection of music for a while but was waiting for the right time to release it. The singer believes that time is now, because people are really starting to embrace the diverse styles of Latin artists. Luckily, his team was not focused solely on numbers, he says, and he was able to create the record he imagined without the added pressure of delivering “hits.”
While performing, León shares the stage with more than a dozen musicians who represent a wide variety of styles, including norteño, banda, country, jazz, salsa and other Latin sounds.
“I just want to make a mix of all the music that I love,” León says.
This will not be the first time León has performed in Texas, where he has already established a strong fan base. His band is happy to be performing again in Dallas, he says, but this time it's on a much bigger stage.
“We are kind of nervous because it is our first time playing at American Airlines [Center] but we are going to do it very well,” he says. “People in Dallas, and people in Texas in general, know how to party.”
It may be hard to imagine León with any kind of stage fright now, but he admits that before headlining stadium tours, there was a time that he was so shy he wouldn't even dance in public. But everything changed after performing at the San Marcos Fair in Mexico last year.
"I realized a lot of things in that show," he says. "I started drinking and having fun and I just started to feel the music and started to dance. Now since that, I just dance from my heart and I let my feet move by themselves. I realized that nobody can judge you. That's what my music taught me. It doesn't matter what everyone says, you just be yourself and everything will come."
The past two years have been busy for León. His confidence and commitment to authenticity grew, and public recognition came along with it. In 2022, he won the internet’s heart with an incredible Tiny Desk performance for NPR, which has since gained more than 8 million views. He also secured a Latin Grammy for his collaboration with Mexican pop group Matisse on the track “Como lo Hice Yo.”
As his career continues to reach new heights, León reflects on the success he’s already had, saying that “every moment has something special.” For him, two particular sold-out shows at the Palenque Expogan Sonora earlier this year stand out as major accomplishments because he was able to return to this venue in his hometown, four years after playing there for the first time.
“People in Dallas, and people in Texas in general, know how to party.” – Carin Leóntweet this
“Those are moments that I am going to keep in my mind for all the rest of my life,” he says.
Another recent, highly publicized moment León likely won't soon forget came a few months ago when he fell through the stage mid-song while stomping his cowboy boot to the beat. Even though he brushed it off and said it didn’t hurt until the next day, a video of the incident went viral.
“We just love what we do and I hope it’s not the last time,” he says while joking about how breaking things on stage is a rock star move. “That’s the next step, but now breaking them on purpose.”
León says instances like these remind him that he is alive, and only human. In fact, for a celebrity on the rise, he is a pretty down-to-earth guy, with everyday interests including cars, sports, working out and video games.
“I’m like, a very normal person,” he says. “I have a lot of hobbies but I don’t see the music as work, so I’m 24/7 doing music in my mind and doing music in the studio.”
Since the young musician confirmed his divorce to media outlets in Mexico, female fans have been speculating about another aspect of his personal life, his relationship status. León says he is "not single" but “married to the music.”
“I’m married to my project,” he says with a laugh. “I love all my fans. I am married to all of them. I am very glad they are always showing their love to us and our music. I love them as much as they love me.”