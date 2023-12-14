Taylor Swift Receives Birthday Present Wrapped by Dallas Designer

Exactly what the gift was hasn’t been disclosed, but we’re much more interested in who wrapped it.
Anita Invancevic is the founder and CEO of Dallas Gift Wrap Creations, a concierge gift wrapping service that specializes in creative and luxurious designs using high-quality and carefully curated materials. She and her team were hired by the Hunts to wrap their present for Swift.
“It’s an art,” Ivancevic says of her service. “We’re not just sticking a bow on it. We take the time to design something beautiful and unique.”
Of course, we asked Invancevic — with all the distraught curiosity of Brad Pitt in Se7en — "What's in the baaaahx?" Understandably, she wasn't able to say.
Ivancevic says that the main reason people seek out her gift-wrapping service is that they want to go above and beyond to impress the recipient. For the Hunt family, Swift was worth pulling out all the stops.
“We actually have worked with the Hunt family before,” says Ivancevic. “They reached out and said that they had a special gift for her that needed to be done [...] in time for the Chiefs game so they could give it to her then.”
As she does with all of her clients, Ivancevic consulted with the Hunts about what their vision for the final product was, asking if they were looking for anything Chiefs-themed or red-colored. Their instructions were simple: just make it spectacular.
After the consultation with the client, the creative process is entirely in the hands of Ivancevic and her team. They work with the information they’ve been given to create what their website refers to as “the most exceptional gift-wrapping experience in the world.”
Some guidance they’re given is better than others.
“Sometimes when we’re working with husbands, we'll ask them ‘What’s your wife’s favorite color?’ And they don’t know,” she says. “So it’s really up to us. If they have social media, we’ll look at it and pull from that.”
Social media also provided inspiration when wrapping Swift’s gift.
“I got to work looking at Taylor’s Instagram and trying to pull some inspo to figure out what colors we can do [...] to make this as spectacular as she is,” says Ivancevic.
“We literally have thousands of paper, ribbon and embellishment combinations,” she says. “It’s really on us to sort through
The influence of Swift’s Instagram is instantly recognizable, with blues and pinks that fit right in with the Eras Tour photos that currently dominate her feed. A sparkling pendant is attached to the bow, adding a “bejeweled” touch.
Alongside the beautiful, one-of-a-kind designs, rare and high-quality materials also play a major role in creating luxurious experiences. Ivancevic and her team don’t settle for second best.
“Highest quality is top of mind for me,” she says. “That’s it’s exclusive and the quality is just stupendous.”
Ivancevic will literally go to the ends of the world to make this happen.
“Some of our papers are actually from Switzerland. They’re from a company out there and they've been in business since the '70s,” she says. “That’s probably our most exclusive one.”
Though her materials are sourced from all over, Ivancevic won’t buy anything she hasn’t personally handled.
“Some of our designs are also a little bit more intricate so we have to factor in, ‘How is the ribbon going to hold up? How is the topper going to hold up? What are the different elements that are going into that?’” she says. “I make sure that we are physically touching every ribbon. That we know the material before we place the larger order.”
With a world of materials at their disposal, Dallas Gift Wrap Creations is more than prepared to design a custom package for every occasion: holidays, anniversaries and the birthday of your employee’s world-famous girlfriend.