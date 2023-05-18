10 Best Concerts of the Week: Dave Matthews Band, Jimmie Vaughan, They Might Be Giants and More

Recently, the week's 10 best concerts have been clustered around a couple of days. Not anymore. This week, we have great concerts nearly every day. Indie-pop Hippo Campus kicks things off in The Cedars Thursday night with a stripped-down sound. On Friday, Richardson's Wildflower! festival kicks off a long weekend of great music, and fans are invited to spend An Evening With They Might Be Giants in Victory Park or An Evening With Kinky Friedman in Denton. Dave Matthews Band brings the jams to Fair Park on Saturday, and on Sunday, Rodrigo y Gabriela set Strauss Square ablaze with acoustic flamenco metal, and the Bouncing Souls bring a full night late-'80s pop punk to Greenville Avenue. On Monday, pop singer Tove Lo shows her softer side at South Side. Tuesday brings with it the chance to let Dermot Kennedy's Irish folk pop send you to heaven from Irving, or you can take a trip to hell with Obituary at the Granada. On Wednesday, rest up because there's even more coming next week.
Hippo Campus
8 p.m. Thursday, May 18, South Side Ballroom, 1135 Botham Jean Blvd. $30+ at ticketmaster.com
Indie-pop band Hippo Campus amassed a giant collection of singles since breaking through with its first full-length album, Landmark, in 2017. Since then, the band has not let a year go by without introducing something new to independent radio stations. In 2021, the band's single "Bad Dream Baby" from its Good Dog, Bad Dream EP became ubiquitous. With the lines "I am worried about Britney Spears / It's pretty fucked up how her dad runs her life," "Bad Dream Baby" became inextricably linked to the pop singer's struggle to end her father's conservatorship. Hippo Campus released its third album, LP3, last February and its sixth EP, Wasteland, in April. For the EP, Hippo Campus shed its synths and keyboards in favor of classic indie band instrumentation plus a trumpet, showing that it doesn't need all the flash to make a good record. New York singer-songwriter Gus Dapperton opens the show.
Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival
6 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. Saturday–Sunday, May 19–21, Galatyn Park Urban Center, 2351 Performance Dr., Richardson. $20+ at etix.com
Every year, Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival in Richardson proves to be the little music festival that could. While you won't see the same names that you'd find on a Coachella or Austin City Limits bill, this festival is close to home, super inexpensive and boasts a really good lineup. The festival begins Friday evening with headlining sets from indie-pop band X Ambassadors and alt-rock band Judah & the Lion. Saturday's lineup is built for an all-day visit to Galatyn Park with local acts Squeezebox Bandits, CLIFFFS, Billy Law, Meredith Crawford & the Mean Streak and Salim Nourallah. Saturday will also have headlining sets from national acts such as Little River Band, The Romantics, and Joan Jett and The Blackhearts. Sunday will see daytime sets from local favorites such as country music singer Joshua Ray Walker and power-pop band Taylor Young Band before concluding with local legend Jimmie Vaughan and his Tilt-A-Whirl Band.
They Might Be Giants
6:30 p.m. Friday, May 19, House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St. $42+ at livenation.com
In 1990, art rock band They Might Be Giants released its third album, Flood, and 30 years later, it had every intention of touring the album for the anniversary of classic songs such as "Birdhouse in Your Soul," "Istanbul (Not Constantinople)" and "Particle Man." COVID had other plans. The tour was postponed twice, but this week the band and you finally have a chance to celebrate the 33rd anniversary of the album. An Evening with They Might Be Giants will include two sets with no opening act. One set will be the Flood album played front to back and the other set is reserved for greatest hits and fan favorites. The band will begin playing about an hour after the doors open, so you'll want to arrive on time for this one. After watching this tour get postponed twice, the band has also requested that fans wear masks. According to the band's website, this is "Not a demand. Just a request. Just sayin’. If you are violently opposed to this idea, don’t wear a mask!"
Kinky Friedman
8 p.m. Friday, May 19, Dan's Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St., Denton. $35+ at prekindle.com
Kinky Friedman has long been Texas' country music absurdist, penning comedy anthems that can be as shocking as they are hilarious. On Friday, Dan's Silverleaf in Denton invites you to spend An Evening With Kinky Friedman. The event will be filled with songs and stories from across Friedman's five-decade-long career in music, literature and that brief foray into politics when he got 12.4% of the vote in the 2006 Texas gubernatorial election. The evening will include a special guest who has yet to be announced. Proceeds from the show will benefit Friedman's Gold Star Camp for Kids at Echo Hill Ranch. Friedman created the summer camp on his family's land to create fun memories for children of Gold Star families (that is, family members of fallen military members and first responders). The money collected from the show will go to provide full scholarships and cover travel expenses so that the summer camp experience is provided at absolutely no cost to the families.
Dave Matthews Band
7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20, Dos Equis Pavilion, 1818 First Ave. $135+ at livenation.com
Singer-songwriter Dave Matthews, drummer Carter Beauford, bassist Stefan Lessard, guitarist Tim Reynolds, trumpeter Rashawn Ross, saxophonist and University of North Texas alum Jeff Coffin and pianist Buddy Strong make up the legendary Dave Matthews Band. The band returns to North Texas for what seems like its annual summer show at Dos Equis Pavilion, touring in support of its 10th studio album, Walk Around the Moon, which will be released the day before the show. Dave Matthews Band is known for playing sprawling, three-hour sets filled with deep cuts and extended versions of its songs. Though some may be put off by this practice, it ultimately serves to showcase the massive talent each of the band's members has beyond DMB's radio hits. And it's for this reason that you don't actually have to be a fan of Dave Matthews Band's songs to be a fan of Dave Matthews Band's shows.
Bouncing Souls
6 p.m. Sunday, May 21, Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave. $29.50 at prekindle.com
Long before Blink-182 got all the credit for pop-punk after its mainstream breakthrough, bands like Bouncing Souls in New Jersey and Samiam and Swingin' Utters in California were laying the groundwork for the sub-genre alongside soon-to-be pop juggernauts Green Day and legends like Operation Ivy in the late '80s. This Sunday, pop-punk's earliest iteration comes to life as all three bands take the stage after an opening set from U.K. pop-punk newcomers Pet Needs. Hailing from Santa Cruz, Swingin' Utters have drawn comparisons to Irish punk-rockers Dropkick Murphys for their use of country music and roots rock elements. From Berkeley, California, Samiam has long been seen as the beginning of pop-punk's flirtation with emo music. As for the night's headliner, New Jersey's Bouncing Souls are touring in support of their 12th studio album, Ten Stories High, which came out in March.
Rodrigo y Gabriela
7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 21, Strauss Square, 2389 Flora St. $49.50+ at attpac.org
Touring their first new album in four years, acoustic, flamenco-nuevo-meets-heavy-metal duo Rodrigo y Gabriela play in the open air of the Dallas Arts District Sunday night after a set from indie band Krooked Kings. Rodrigo Sánchez and Gabriela Quintero grew up in Mexico City listening to their parents' flamenco and jazz music, but both sneaked away to listen to heavy metal bands like Metallica. With dueling acoustic guitars, the duo does not meet the heavy criteria for a metal band, but the intensity with which they play certainly does. Set to the rhythm of flamenco music, that intensity is sure to set the feet of all in attendance in motion. The duo is also known for its ability to build a connection with audiences, making the motion of the music irresistible. The band's show will be the last of a long weekend tour of shows all around Texas before a short break and a trip westward.
Tove Lo
8 p.m. Monday, May 22, South Side Ballroom, 1135 Botham Jean Blvd. $37.50+ at ticketmaster.com
Swedish electropop artist Tove Lo has long been known for her dark take on pop music with deeply personal, if not confessional, lyrics. For last year's Dirt Femme album, the artist maintains all the confessionalism that has made her music stand apart for much in the pop world, but she expanded the musical breadth of her approach. The result is music that encourages audiences to dance with their head up rather than staring at their feet. In other words, it's more fun to listen to than it is cathartic. The themes are more tame than Tove Lo's music has been in the past, like her first international hit "Habits (Stay High)" with its chorus "You're gone, and I gotta stay high all the time / To keep you off my mind." No, this is a Tove Lo album you can play on a family road trip without upsetting anyone. Tove Lo's Dirt Femme Tour rolls into the Cedars Monday night with special guest, Missouri pop singer Slayyyter.
Obituary
7 p.m. Tuesday, May 22, Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave. $25 at prekindle.com
Tampa death metal band Obituary is most definitely a name you have seen written in a wicked font on a black T-shirt with some kind of evil looking image underneath. Over the course of nearly 40 years (with a six-year hiatus thrown in), Obituary has been a road warrior band, touring and making connections with those fans in the T-shirts whether they are supporting a new album or not. This time around, they do happen to have a new album. The band's eleventh album, Dying of Everything, hit stores and streaming services in January, and while the band does nothing to reinvent the death metal wheel with this new effort, Dying of Everything gives fans all the dark and hard music they have come to expect, executed with relentless precision. Obituary headlines a four-band lineup that includes performances by death metal bands from around the country: New York's Immolation, Denver's Blood Incantation and Ingrown from Boise, Idaho.
Dermot Kennedy
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, 300 W. Las Colinas Blvd., Irving. $25+ at livenation.com
Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy writes music that finds a balance between Irish folk and rock through the filter of pop music. His songs are as heartfelt as those of his forebears like Christy Moore or Luka Bloom, but they are elevated to new emotional heights with rock instrumentation and to broader audiences with pop production. Kennedy was only 17 years old when he began busking in Dublin, and he brought his act to the streets of Boston soon thereafter. He would travel back and forth for nearly a decade before landing a record deal and releasing his first album, Without Fear, in 2019. On the strength of songs such as "Power Over Me" and "Outnumbered," the album reached No. 1 on all the U.K. album charts and cracked the U.S. Billboard top 20. Kennedy is now touring in support of his sophomore album, Sonder, which was released last November. Indie rapper Mehro opens the show.