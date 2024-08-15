Snow Tha Product’s ‘Good Nights and Bad Mornings’ Tour Will Be a Family Affair

On Thursday evening, Grammy-nominated recording artist Snow Tha Product will shut down Deep Ellum with her anticipated “Good Nights and Bad Mornings” tour at The Factory. North Texas is her home and holds her milestones.
“The DFW, that's where my son was born, so I feel like that's where my life changed several times in one area,” Snow Tha Product says about her North Texas roots via Zoom. “That's where I signed my first major label deal. That's where I went from having $20 to having six figures in the bank. That's where I discovered how to be an independent artist and that this game was just going to be a long haul and get it out the mud type stuff. So I've always been very grateful to Texas, especially the DFW.”
The rapper's Thursday concert will feature popular North Texas rapper XBValentine as opener. Promoting the show, XB captioned an Instagram post, “For those that have been waiting [purple devil emoji] [Mexico flag emoji] [LGBT flag emoji] @snowthaproduct x @xbvalentine THURSDAY @thefactoryde in Dallas, TX [twinkling stars emoji]. I NEED EVERYONE to pull up and support.”
Snow has made Deep Ellum a mandatory stop on her endless touring routine, from Trees to Southside Ballroom to The Factory. Fans routinely praise her performances for their high energy and fun-filled engagement. Her crowd surfing and Champagne showers guarantee an unforgettable performance.
“I feel like they'll see some things in there that they'll remember,” she says. “I wanted to hit your emotions. I want you to see the journey. You might see my old Fort Worth house in there now that I no longer own it. My original cover for ‘Good Nights and Bad Mornings’ was on top of my roof in the house in North Richland Hills. It's going to be exciting. It's going to be family. It's going to be all that my career is and all that a Mexican family is. So to me, I'm excited.”
Good Nights and Bad Mornings is a two-volume mixtape series Snow Tha Product began in 2012 and includes classic songs such as “Cookie Cutter Bitches” and “Hola.” The tape was released while she lived in North Texas before signing with Atlantic Records. Despite the tour's name referring to the 10th-anniversary mixtape, Snow insists that this is a celebration, not an homage.
“I don't want it to be just like straight-up an anniversary tour,” she says. “A lot of stuff in the beginning of my career, I didn't make the money. Either an independent label that screwed me over it, or a major label. So this is the first time that I'm going back and changing the vibe of all that. I've had such a dope journey and a lot more to come. I'm in a way better place, celebrating everything I've done until now.”
The Mexican-American, formerly known as Snow White Tha Product, gained popularity in 2011 with performances of her speedy bilingual flow at SXSW and her debut hit “Drunk Love.” Her weekly freestyle series and mixtapes spread across social media like wildfire, creating a cult-like following. Matching her immaculate lyricism with a consistent delivery earned her recognition from Snoop Dogg, Tech N9ne, Charlamagne Tha God and other big names in hip-hop.
“You know who's the dopest and up and coming, but no one's paying attention to her?” said Charlamagne in 2015. “Snow is dope. Snow Tha Product has been putting it in for a long time now.” For 17 years now, her career has created memorable eras that make fans at her shows anticipate the sets to revisit them. Whether it’s the era of Woke Productions, Vibe Higher or Half Way There, she plans to balance the hits with fan favorites and new material.
“Shit, it's been a long fucking time,” she says. “It's very much about balance. I'm going to do what the room wants. Yeah, there'll be a couple things that I maybe do for myself, but at the end of the day, I'm there for them. I read the room. You're here to make these people who paid money enjoy themselves and have a great time, which is also why my setlist is ever-changing, and every city doesn't get the same show because it's very much about frequency.”
As her career has grown, the artist's content has become more personal. Fans have evolved along with her.
“It's beautiful. It's all races. It's all ethnicities. It's all genders. It's all sexualities, whatever," she says of the crowds at her concerts. "It's more about our core and trying to find that happiness because I've always been very outspoken about immigrant rights and mental health and all these things. So anyone who aligns with that is going to stick around for the long haul.”
Through her relentless touring schedule, Snow Tha Product appreciates her fan's continuous support. It has established a personal connection between her and them that she maintains long after the show.
“I think their support directly responds to how much I've always had them on my mind,” she says. “I always maintained the course and aligned with who I needed to align with. When you do that, you develop a relationship with your fanbase individually, each person. I know a lot of my fans by name. I've seen them grow. I've seen them get married. I've seen them get divorced. I've seen them come out. I've seen them have children. I can always count on at least my core to come out.”
Before the tour, Snow regularly released new music, a standard practice for artists preparing for an album. She enjoys having creative freedom more than releasing albums, a characteristic that she attributes to her rebellious nature.
“I want to create. I have ADHD," she says. "If I feel like making a sad song today, great. If I want to switch it tomorrow and make it happy, great. If I want to make EDM and then I want to make salsa, I could do all that. I feel like working in the old-school mentality of the music industry, for an artist like myself who just uploads to TuneCore and doesn't have that, would be shooting myself in the foot. Wanting to go against the grain when it comes to what they expect from me in the industry but also follow the industry's rules would be stupid.”
The release of singles has become more lucrative for musicians and record labels in an era of album obscurity and social media monetization. Snow, an artist with a devoted fanbase, is self-sufficient and in-demand, so she prefers to run her productions.
“If I want to drop an album, cool, but at the end of the day, it's about staying consistent," she says. "The industry isn't what it used to be; you go to a major label, and they want you to go viral on TikTok, so what are they really doing? I'm not in a place where I need a budget from ... every label that has offered me something. I could pay myself that. So at this point, it's more about dropping music, being consistent, have my fans, enjoying my life, enjoying my ranch. I'm trusting the universe.”
Women's hip-hop is at its peak, but Snow Tha Product is among the genre’s best acts that have gone unrecognized in broader conversations about the genre. In spite of her accolades and lyrical prowess, Snow says she has outgrown comparisons and is satisfied with her success.
“It's so much more than just those lists; it's life," she says. "When I look around, I look at my life, and I wouldn't trade it with some of the people on those lists. I find solace and gratitude in living in this place in my life. The list will happen when they need to, and my name will be brought up when it needs to. I live completely happy about that.”