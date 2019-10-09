 


Irving will be home to the new honkiest of tonks, with the second location for Mama Tried.
Irving will be home to the new honkiest of tonks, with the second location for Mama Tried.
Brooke Humphries

Hip Honky-Tonk Mama Tried ‘Boot Scoots’ to Second Outpost at Toyota Music Factory

Micah Moore | October 9, 2019 | 4:00am
A Deep Ellum honky-tonk is dancing its way to Irving, where a second location is opening at the Toyota Music Factory.

The Music Factory outpost opens Oct. 10 on Texas Lottery Plaza across from the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema.

Mama Tried is a country bar in the truest sense. As a dancehall in Deep Ellum, country gold hits play when there isn’t a concert. Think George Jones, George Strait, Garth Brooks, and, of course, Merle Haggard. Texas names like Aaron Watson, Whiskey Myers and Wade Bowen.

Mama Tried is for the country music-loving people, the people ready to dance or just throw back a few beers, and it’s a casual place for the meek and mild or the one and only child. But the first thing you’ll remember knowing is this bar is all about live music.

The honky-tonk is opening Oct. 10-11 with sneak-peek opening concerts. Thursday, Canaan Bryce is headlining the no-cover opening night, with Simon Flory, Bonnie Montgomery and Nick Sterling & the Nomads also on the bill.

Friday is the big night, with Roger Creager topping off the show. Summer Dean, The Reeves Brothers, and Rance May and The Coyotes are also on the bill.

Mama Tried has a large bar in the center of the room with a wrap-around bar seating 30. There is a spacious patio overlooking Texas Lottery Plaza, and 24 flatscreens for sports.

“It’s gonna be Mama Tried honky-tonk and sports tavern,” says Brooke Humphries, owner and entertainment entrepreneur. “It’s definitely going to have that laid-back Mama Tried vibe where country music is the key.”

Mama Tried is yet another concept Humphries has launched. She 's worked hours without rest opening some of Dallas’ most popular nightlife venues for more than a decade, like Barcadia — before arcade games were cool again. Her dance clubs Beauty Bar and It’ll Do are legendary venues that always have a strong roster of DJs. Humphries also opened coffee shop Mudsmith in Dallas when the craft coffee craze was just beginning. She also has Pints & Quarts burger joint, and a growing portfolio.

Humphries is a powerhouse in the game — her bars and restaurants have always been hits. Mama always seems to know what will lay in store.

Mama Tried is joining 16 restaurants and bars at the Toyota Music Factory, and more are on the way. The Texas Lottery Plaza is an outdoor venue offering free live music and is also used for group exercise and yoga classes.

“They invited me, and I absolutely love the ecosystem there,” Humphries says.

During the opening weekend of Mama Tried, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory will host country sweetheart Kasey Musgraves, on a stop on her Oh What a World: Tour II. The Pavilion is the convertible venue that can be walled off to capacities of 2,500, 4,500 or 8,000 people. The Live Nation venue brings a healthy roster of national and international tours.

Although country acts may pass through the Pavilion from time to time, Mama Tried will have country music every day of the week.

“We’re super excited to bring country music to this already thriving district,” Humphries says.

