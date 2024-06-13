Hip Hop Mourns Enchanting

On Monday, Enchanting, whose real name was Channing Nicole Larry, was admitted into an intensive care unit and placed on life support. She died Tuesday after being removed from life-sustaining treatment. She was 26.
The singer's sister Kashunte Johnson removed earlier Facebook posts about Enchanting's health and shared an emotional tribute on Wednesday. Still in disbelief, Johnson wrote:
“I'm Juss Waitin' On My Girl To Call & Say “ Im Jus Playin Yall , iWas Jus W.My N***a “ Or Sumn, This Can't Be The Ending !!! There's No Way … We Just Planned Our Bday Trip Dawg [Heartbroken Emoji] You Jus Told Kayson U Was Comin Back To Pick Him Up After Yo Show [Crying Face Emoji] iCant Believe You Man … iLove U Sooo Much Girl [Heartbroke Emoji] [Dove Emoji] 6:11 Forever !!!!”
Enchanting’s manager, Jimmy Carl Jackson, told The Shade Room that the singer was suffering from withdrawal. Jackson said, "She came to my house the last four days to get clean. She tried her best and I did everything I could to help her, she tried.”
Enchanting's music conveyed her struggles to her fans, defining her with a "trap-n-blues" sound that would propel her to superstardom. Her last freestyle has close to 500,000 YouTube views.
After news of her death broke, Jackson posted a tribute on Instagram with the caption, “So sad to have to say R.I.P. to such a great young lady a true star we gone all miss you Chant [Heartbroken emoji] #luvenchanting #1017.”
Lil CJ Kasino, a popular Fort Worth recording artist and close friend of the artist, updated his Instagram profile photo to one of Enchanting and filled his Instagram stories with photos and videos of her. In an Instagram story, he wrote, “Ever since I lost my mama, I been numb… But I felt this one.”
He continued to express his emotions as he remembered her with a post captioned:
“They Pulled The Plug Bro This Shit So Fucked Up I Just Knew You was Finna Pull Threw. @luvenchanting You gone Forever Be Stop6 Princess & Kasino First Lady. They Don’t Know All Hours You Spent At The Kasino Studio Sleeping There Making Music Putting This Shit Together And You Went Way Further Than Us I Always Told You How Proud I Was Of You, You Brought @laflare1017 To The H66D & I was The First Person You Called Ill Never Forget You Kept It Solid Threw Yo Whole Career It Was None I Couldn’t call You for, You Fucked The Gang Up With This One .”Tributes from local and mainstream stars flooded social media to honor the artist’s legacy. She is often remembered for her distinct R&B sound that captures the essence of street love. Early farewells came from buzzing rappers such as Kalii, Maiya The Don and Enchating’s former mentor, Gucci Mane.
In the Dallas area, various celebrities, media and recording artists shared photos, videos and condolences on social media to celebrate the singer. When he received the news, Yella Beezy tweeted on X, formerly Twitter, “Damn Enchanting. Rest Easy Baby Girl!!!”
He also followed with, “Make it a thing to checc up on ya ppl… Everyone fighting hidden struggles and that simple ‘reach ou' be all it takes sometimes.”
Tay Money tweeted, “RIP Queen. We Love U.”
A heartbroken Erica Banks wrote on Instagram, “WTF [Heartbroken Emoji] I love you so much man. So many memories with you, such a beautiful person inside & out. The BIGGEST.”
Present when she passed, Jhonnie DamnD, Enchanting’s ex-boyfriend and buzzing local artist, shared videos and conversations with the late singer, hinting at the potential for a reconciliation. In a story that includes a video of Enchanting dancing, Jhonnie reminisced about their life together.
He wrote, "We were broke together. We starved together. Slept on couches together in the studio. Slept on air mattresses in stop6 at the casas together! We came up, got rich together. We signed 1017 together & I’m honored to spend your last moments of life with you together. I love you.”
Enchanting started pursuing music in 2015 and quickly gained popularity in North Texas with the 2016 hit "Bad Intention." In her nine-year career, she released two full-length albums including hit songs “No Luv,” “Track & Field” and “IDL.” Her catalog includes collaborations with A-list stars such as Wiz Khalifa, Key Glock, Coi Leray and Jacquees.
“I hope the news ain’t true … Chant had potential,” wrote Jacquees on Instagram. “I always hit ya and told ya. Push thru. Love 4Ever.”
In 2019, Enchanting signed a management deal with popular DJ and reality TV star LaTosha “DJ Duffey” Duffey. They parted on acrimonious terms in 2020, and the opportunity to reconcile is lost.
Duffey shared a tribute post on Tuesday discussing her aspirations to reconcile after recently speaking with JhonieDamnD. Duffey’s caption reads:
“RIP to @luvenchanting my first artist and one of the most beautiful and talented individuals I have known. I remember when we did this song with @jazzepha I just knew it was a hit and when @wizkhalifa believed in the record it was even more confirmation that I was on the right path with you. Some bull shit got in the way of us finishing what we started but I was happy to reconnect with you down the line because I never stopped rooting for you. Recently I talked to @jhonniedamnd and I felt like maybe it was a sign that we may work together in the future and finish what we started. Unfortunately, that time will never come, so I will say goodbye to you with this tribute. Our time together was truly magical, I tried to get you in front of everyone I knew to let them know I had a star. You will always be remembered through your music, I’m sure a lot of people will go back in your catalog and see what I saw... I love you and my condolences go out to everyone who is hurting at this time. RIP Enchanting.”
Big Chant signed with Gucci Mane’s 1017 Global in 2021 after connecting with award-winning producer J. White. Enchanting gained recognition in the world of hip hop as Gucci Mane's protégé. After appearing on three compilation albums, she parted ways with the label in 2023.
Gucci posted a photo of Enchanting with heartbroken and sad face emojis. The caption reads, “So sad to have to say R.I.P to such a great young lady, a true star. We gone all miss you Chant @luvenchanting.“
Former 1017 Global artist K Shiday, with whom Enchanting was partnered, shared several Instagram posts of the two with a heartfelt message:
“I don’t think words are enough to express the way that I feel rn. My Dear Chant, I remember the first day I met you and how much joy we brought into each other’s lives. We went through so much. The ups and the downs but we had each others back and we got through most things TOGETHER. We spent 24 hours a day together; inseparable.”
She continued: “My heart is torn and I will never be the same again. I don’t know how Im going to get through this time. I wish I was there to hold you and tell you everything was going to be okay and how much I love you. My heart is broken and in shambles and I feel so empty inside. I feel helpless and I’m scared. You are so loved by many and so talented and beautiful. You really broke me with this one and there’s nothing I can do to fix it.”
K Shiday ended her post by discussing the toll that the loss of Enchanting and former 1017 artist Big Scarr, who died from an overdose in 2022, has taken on her.
“You… Scarr… Just life and this journey the last 4 year is so traumatizing for me,” she said. “I’m trying so hard to hold my self together for your nephew but it hearts sooo bad Chant. I love you so much Sis. Long Live Chant. Long Live The So Icy Girls.”
Enchanting released her final album, Luv Scarred/No Luv, in February 2023. Afterward, she maintained popularity through her magnetic collaborations with other women in hip-hop. Many female rap stars were devastated by her passing and expressed emotional memories with tearful tributes on social media.
Remembering a recording session that took place with Enchanting and New York rap star Maiya The Don, Pulse Recording executive Ricki Rich shared a post with a caption directed to Maiya. The caption reads: “This was such a fun session. We did 'He Can’t Reach Me,' this day and had a ball. Getting you @maiyathedonn on a record together was so dope cause we were all determined for New York and Texas to co-exist on a record! Lol. Sleep well Chant. I’m so sorry honey.”
Maiya The Don replied to the post with the reaction, “Wow, we really had a blast. I’m so sick.”
“I’ll see you later sister, tweeted Houston rapper Monaleo to Enchanting on X. “Save me a spot baby! I love u 4L and after.”
Omeretta The Great, best known for the hit song “Sorry Not Sorry,” posted a behind-the-scenes video clip featuring Enchanting captioned, “Chant. You just hurt my feelings girl you ain’t deserve this. Sodamn talented pretty af literally the prettiest!! You wasn’t done yet. I h8 this. My heart goes out to all your family & friends. You was so loved out here!! Got ur wings early beautiful faceee.”
“I love you the most, Enchanting,” wrote Lakeyah, who is best known for the hit song “Female Goat.” In less than 24 hours, Enchanting's Instagram followers increased from 940,000 to more than 1 million. Her streaming numbers are also expected to increase.
Pink and red are the colors of the balloons being released to celebrate Enchanting in Fort Worth this week.