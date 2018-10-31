Lights All Night Releases Its Full Lineup, Including Gucci Mane and Diplo

Lights All Night, the North Texas destination music festival coming to Dallas on Dec. 28-29, released its full lineup this week. This year will be the ninth edition of LAN, which has grown to become an institution within the EDM community and attracts artists and fans from all over the world. Headliners will include Diplo, Excision, Gucci Mane, Kaskade, Rezz, Tiesto and Oliver Tree.
Dallas Market Hall will be the home of LAN for the third year in a row. The festival saw attendance numbers eclipse 30,000 last year and it’s expected to reach or surpass that figure this year, as well. Two-day general admission and VIP tickets are on sale now. Weekend general admission passes are available for $119.95 and weekend VIP passes cost $229.95.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Full Lineup for Lights All Night
Diplo
Excision
Gucci Mane
Kaskade
Rezz
Tiësto
Oliver Tree
Anti Up
Ekali
Jai Wolf
Shiba San
Sofi Tukker
What So Not
Funtcase
Mr. Carmack
Nora En Pure
Eprom B2B Bleep Bloop
1788-L
CharlestheFirst
Hotel Garuda
Josh Pan
Luca Lush
Pat Lok
PhaseOne
Tynan B2B G-Rex
Quix
Carlyle
Chee
Chuurch
Digital Ethos
Grensta
He$h
Lick
Penthouse Penthouse
Young Bombs
Black Frames
Caligula
Chrs Roze
Grime Tribe
Krewx
Madhatter
Mason Flynt
Metaphysic
Milazzo
Nik P B2B Typo
No Parents No Rules
Oxigenate
Paragrime
Quahog_Convo
Saratonin
Shree
Stetra
The Lost Boys
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!