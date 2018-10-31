Lights All Night Releases Its Full Lineup, Including Gucci Mane and Diplo

Lights All Night, the North Texas destination music festival coming to Dallas on Dec. 28-29, released its full lineup this week. This year will be the ninth edition of LAN, which has grown to become an institution within the EDM community and attracts artists and fans from all over the world. Headliners will include Diplo, Excision, Gucci Mane, Kaskade, Rezz, Tiesto and Oliver Tree.

Dallas Market Hall will be the home of LAN for the third year in a row. The festival saw attendance numbers eclipse 30,000 last year and it’s expected to reach or surpass that figure this year, as well. Two-day general admission and VIP tickets are on sale now. Weekend general admission passes are available for $119.95 and weekend VIP passes cost $229.95.