Lights All Night is Friday and Saturday, Dec. 28-29 this year at Dallas Market Hall.
Alex Scott

Lights All Night Releases Its Full Lineup, Including Gucci Mane and Diplo

Roderick Pullum | October 31, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

Lights All Night, the North Texas destination music festival coming to Dallas on Dec. 28-29, released its full lineup this week. This year will be the ninth edition of LAN, which has grown to become an institution within the EDM community and attracts artists and fans from all over the world. Headliners will include Diplo, Excision, Gucci Mane, Kaskade, Rezz, Tiesto and Oliver Tree.

Dallas Market Hall will be the home of LAN for the third year in a row. The festival saw attendance numbers eclipse 30,000 last year and it’s expected to reach or surpass that figure this year, as well. Two-day general admission and VIP tickets are on sale now. Weekend general admission passes are available for $119.95 and weekend VIP passes cost $229.95.

Full Lineup for Lights All Night
Diplo
Excision
Gucci Mane
Kaskade
Rezz 
Tiësto
Oliver Tree
Anti Up
Ekali
Jai Wolf
Shiba San
Sofi Tukker
What So Not
Funtcase
Mr. Carmack
Nora En Pure
Eprom B2B Bleep Bloop
1788-L 
CharlestheFirst 
Hotel Garuda
Josh Pan
Luca Lush 
Pat Lok
PhaseOne 
Tynan B2B G-Rex 
Quix
Carlyle 
Chee 
Chuurch 
Digital Ethos 
Grensta 
He$h 
Lick
Penthouse Penthouse 
Young Bombs
Black Frames 
Caligula 
Chrs Roze 
Grime Tribe 
Krewx 
Madhatter 
Mason Flynt 
Metaphysic 
Milazzo
Nik P B2B Typo
No Parents No Rules 
Oxigenate 
Paragrime 
Quahog_Convo 
Saratonin 
Shree
Stetra
The Lost Boys

