Post Malone Played a Hot Hometown Show at Dos Equis Pavilion: See the Photos

Post Malone played the first of his two-night concert stop in Dallas Saturday. And the Grapevine rapper brought endless energy back home.
August 6, 2023
Post Malone got intense on his Saturday night show in Dallas.
Post Malone got intense on his Saturday night show in Dallas.
There are a few things North Texans can count on year after year: insane electric bills and a concert — or two — by Post Malone.

The Grapevine native has made a point of checking in since his fame took him away from home, usually in the form of Posty Fest, which boasts a fuller lineup with upcoming hip-hop talent. The fest has been canceled for unknown reasons, but the artist made good on his promise by playing two Dallas dates.

And we'll take an old-fashioned Posty concert anytime. The pop-rapper played his first of two weekend shows in Dallas, on Saturday and Sunday, with Brooklynn indie rockers Beach Fossils opening.
click to enlarge
Brooklyn's Beach Fossils are opening for Post Malone on this tour.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
Dustin Payseur of Beach Fossils rocked the house ahead of Posty.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
Jack Doyle Smith made sure to hit up Buc-ee's while in Texas.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
Right before Posty hit the stage, there was a 5-minute orchestral intro.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
Posty throwing down for Dallas.
Posty throwing down for Dallas.
click to enlarge
I wonder if Post saw that fan's sign that read "Take a pic w/me Posty."
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
Post Malone laughs it off.
Post Malone laughs it off.
click to enlarge
Post Malone appeared fit and happy to be home on Saturday.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
Fans pulled out all of the signs, in hopes Post Malone would read them.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
Post Malone was a certified rock star on Saturday.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
New dad Post Malone played Dos Equis after Beach Fossils.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
Post Malone got bent out of shape for the fans.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
Post Malone was endlessly energetic at his first show of the weekend,
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
Post Malone returned to Dallas.
Post Malone returned to Dallas.
click to enlarge
Post Malone dancing the night away.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
Post Malone can levitate like David Blaine.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
Austin Richard Post, y'all.
Austin Richard Post, y'all.
click to enlarge
Post Malone dishes out the classic dad dance move, "The lawnmower."
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
Dallas loves Austin Richard Post.
Dallas loves Austin Richard Post.
click to enlarge
And he loves us back.
And he loves us back.
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism.
Vera is a music photographer based out of Dallas. When she isn't covering the punk music scene in Deep Ellum or traveling with bands as a tour photographer, she's taking photos of punks puking.

