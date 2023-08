Post Malone Played a Hot Hometown Show at Dos Equis Pavilion: See the Photos

click to enlarge Brooklyn's Beach Fossils are opening for Post Malone on this tour. Vera "Velma" Hernandez

click to enlarge Dustin Payseur of Beach Fossils rocked the house ahead of Posty. Vera "Velma" Hernandez

click to enlarge Jack Doyle Smith made sure to hit up Buc-ee's while in Texas. Vera "Velma" Hernandez

click to enlarge Right before Posty hit the stage, there was a 5-minute orchestral intro. Vera "Velma" Hernandez

click to enlarge Posty throwing down for Dallas. Vera "Velma" Hernandez

click to enlarge I wonder if Post saw that fan's sign that read "Take a pic w/me Posty." Vera "Velma" Hernandez

click to enlarge Post Malone laughs it off. Vera "Velma" Hernandez

click to enlarge Post Malone appeared fit and happy to be home on Saturday. Vera "Velma" Hernandez

click to enlarge Fans pulled out all of the signs, in hopes Post Malone would read them. Vera "Velma" Hernandez

click to enlarge Post Malone was a certified rock star on Saturday. Vera "Velma" Hernandez

click to enlarge New dad Post Malone played Dos Equis after Beach Fossils. Vera "Velma" Hernandez

click to enlarge Post Malone got bent out of shape for the fans. Vera "Velma" Hernandez

click to enlarge Post Malone was endlessly energetic at his first show of the weekend, Vera "Velma" Hernandez

click to enlarge Post Malone returned to Dallas. Vera "Velma" Hernandez

click to enlarge Post Malone dancing the night away. Vera "Velma" Hernandez

click to enlarge Post Malone can levitate like David Blaine. Vera "Velma" Hernandez

click to enlarge Austin Richard Post, y'all. Vera "Velma" Hernandez

click to enlarge Post Malone dishes out the classic dad dance move, "The lawnmower." Vera "Velma" Hernandez

click to enlarge Dallas loves Austin Richard Post. Vera "Velma" Hernandez

click to enlarge And he loves us back. Vera "Velma" Hernandez

There are a few things North Texans can count on year after year: insane electric bills and a concert — or two — by Post Malone.The Grapevine native has made a point of checking in since his fame took him away from home, usually in the form of Posty Fest, which boasts a fuller lineup with upcoming hip-hop talent. The fest has been canceled for unknown reasons, but the artist made good on his promise by playing two Dallas dates.And we'll take an old-fashioned Posty concert anytime. The pop-rapper played his first of two weekend shows in Dallas, on Saturday and Sunday, with Brooklynn indie rockers Beach Fossils opening.