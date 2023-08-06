Post Malone Played a Hot Hometown Show at Dos Equis Pavilion: See the Photos

There are a few things North Texans can count on year after year: insane electric bills and a concert — or two — by Post Malone.
The Grapevine native has made a point of checking in since his fame took him away from home, usually in the form of Posty Fest, which boasts a fuller lineup
with upcoming hip-hop talent. The fest has been canceled for unknown reasons, but the artist made good on his promise by playing two Dallas dates.
And we'll take an old-fashioned Posty concert anytime. The pop-rapper played his first of two weekend shows in Dallas, on Saturday and Sunday, with Brooklynn indie rockers Beach Fossils opening.
Brooklyn's Beach Fossils are opening for Post Malone on this tour.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
Dustin Payseur of Beach Fossils rocked the house ahead of Posty.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
Jack Doyle Smith made sure to hit up Buc-ee's while in Texas.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
Right before Posty hit the stage, there was a 5-minute orchestral intro.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
Posty throwing down for Dallas.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
I wonder if Post saw that fan's sign that read "Take a pic w/me Posty."
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
Post Malone laughs it off.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
Post Malone appeared fit and happy to be home on Saturday.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
Fans pulled out all of the signs, in hopes Post Malone would read them.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
Post Malone was a certified rock star on Saturday.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
New dad Post Malone played Dos Equis after Beach Fossils.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
Post Malone got bent out of shape for the fans.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
Post Malone was endlessly energetic at his first show of the weekend,
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
Post Malone returned to Dallas.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
Post Malone dancing the night away.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
Post Malone can levitate like David Blaine.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
Austin Richard Post, y'all.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
Post Malone dishes out the classic dad dance move, "The lawnmower."
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
Dallas loves Austin Richard Post.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
And he loves us back.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez