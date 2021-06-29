The Lights All Night Lineup Is a Reminder That Not All Lockdowns Were Equal

Lights All Night will be back in December, and some of its performers are still in lockdown.

There's an old myth that misery inspires art. If that's true, the post-quarantine edition of Lights All Light should be its finest.

The pandemic put a straitjacket on performing arts, and electronic music festival Lights All Night was one of the many events put on hold. The 11th annual Lights All Night will be taking place this year, however, on Dec. 29 and 30.

Things are beginning to move along in Texas, but that’s not the case in the United Kingdom, where Graeme Shepherd (aka Grum) is coming from. He should be able to let out a Scottish-accented exhale when he starts banging bass against the Dallas Market Hall walls in late December for the festival.

“My last show was February 2020 in Manchester, England. My next show was supposed to be in Seattle, but then the border was closed, and the lockdown began,” he says from his home near Glasgow.

Like most in the U.K., the artist has been staying put — beside bicycle rides or trips to the supermarket. His new EP, the title track “Isolation,” is an introspective musical interpretation of the pandemic. The four tracks sound like empty streets, and while it's not exactly his core sound, Grum recorded the soundtrack for COVID.

“I’m interested to see how we’ll come out creatively," he says. "[Dance band] Above and Beyond has new music with breakbeats, which is cool, but for me personally, I’m not sure, I need more inspiration. My set won’t sound like my EP, though. It will be harder, I promise. But I need some time to catch up to Texas because we haven’t reopened yet. Hopefully, it happens soon.”

Grum is also the owner of Deep State Recordings, a label he defines as “more progressive, but different.”

“We get a lot of demos," he says. "but I’m looking for that spark, and I can’t explain it, but when I hear it, I know it. Mainly, just be yourself.”

Grum joins more than 30 acts that will share their pandemic musical creations. Other headliners on the bill include Above and Beyond, DJ Snake, Illenium, Madeon and Subtronics, in addition to first-time performers such as Slander, Loud Luxury, Svdden Death and Joyride.

“We could not script a better way to end 2021 than to be back at our home in Dallas at Dallas Market Hall," says Lights All Night founder Scott Osburn. "This year, we have something for everyone, and I cannot wait to see all of our LAN family join us back out on the dance floor in December.”

Additional information (such as single-day lineups, performance schedules, vendor lineups, merchants and performing visual artists) will be announced prior to the event The festival will donate an undisclosed portion of proceeds to DFW Rescue Me, a not-for-profit pet rescue.

Here's the full performer lineup for 2021's Lights All Night:

1788 - L

4B

ARMNHMR

Above & Beyond

Apashe

Black Tiger Sex Machine (BTSM)

Blunts & Blondes

Chee

Cheyenne Giles

DJ Snake

Devault

EFFIN

Eazybaked b2b Sumthin Sumthin

Grum

Habstrakt

Hellbound!

Holly

Illenium

J. Worra

JESSICA AUDIFFRED

Jansten

JOYRYDE

Left/Right

Loud Luxury

Madeon (DJ Set)

Nik P

Oddprophet

SLANDER

Subtronics

SVDDEN DEATH

Zander

Tickets for LAN go on sale Tuesday, June 29, at LightsAllNight.com.

