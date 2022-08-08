Support Us

The Misfits Are Coming to Dallas, and They're Bringing Alice Cooper

August 8, 2022 4:00AM

This is a sell-your-soul-to-the-devil chance in a lifetime: the Misfits and Alice Cooper are coming to Dallas.
We're not worthy! We're not worthy! We're not worthy! We're not worthy!

What in the hell did we, the city of Dallas, do to deserve a show like this? Normally, you have to sacrifice a minimum 10 goats to Satan to get two of the greatest names in horror punk and heavy metal together on one stage on one night. As far as we know, not one goat got the chop, and still, The Misfits are coming to DFW with the band's original members.

The New Jersey icons will headline a show at the Dos Equis Pavilion on Saturday, Oct. 29, according to Live Nation.

That's right. The Misfits are coming to perform for us on Hallo-fucking-ween weekend!

It gets even better. They will be joined on stage by the one and only Alice Cooper and The Distillers!

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at LiveNation.com. And you can bet your Goth-punk ass they will sell out very fast.

The group's three members are making a lot of angry, black T-shirt sporting, slasher-movie-loving punk heads very happy with the announcement . Singer Glenn Danzig, bass player Jerry Only and guitar player Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein seemed to have settled the differences that have kept them apart for years — or made a truce long enough to last until the Oct. 29 show.

The punk band was inspired by classic horror movie characters made famous by the likes of Vincent Price, Boris Karloff and Bela Lugosi. They got their start in 1977 just as punk began its meteoric rise, becoming a movement for masses of disillusioned youths. Their name comes from the 1961 Western of the same name, written by Arthur Miller and starring Clark Gable and Marilyn Monroe.

The band's "Fiend Skull" logo is one of the most enduring icons in all of music.

The group made horror cool long before the likes of Marilyn Manson, White Zombie (the band, not the movie) and The Murderdolls, and their influence was immeasurable. But in the 1990s the team split, and had a legal battle over the use of the band name.

The Misfits reformed in 2016 for Riot Fest backed by Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo and guitarist Acey Slade. They will headline the next Riot Fest this September in Chicago in honor of the group's 40th anniversary.

The only way this event could get cooler is if Satan himself opened the doors of hell to trick-or-treaters.
Danny Gallagher has been a regular contributor to the Dallas Observer since 2014. He has also written features, essays and stories for MTV, the Chicago Tribune, Maxim, Cracked, Mental_Floss, The Week, CNET and The Onion AV Club.

