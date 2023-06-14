 The Old Sandbar Cantina Is Being Turned Into a Surfing Bar Called Goodwave | Dallas Observer
A New Surfing Bar Is Coming to Deep Ellum. No, Really.

June 14, 2023 7:01AM

The Surf & Style European Championship is held every year in the (wait for it) Munich Airport in Germany in a wave pool built by Citywave. A similar concept is headed to Deep Ellum next year. Courtesy of Urban Entertainment Concepts
Sometimes it feels as if Deep Ellum has changed every time a venue, restaurant or bar closes and new tenants move into the unoccupied spaces before we've had a chance to settle back into our pre-pandemic routine. But one of the newest concepts to hit Dallas' live music district isn't straying too far from its predecessor's original concept.

A new entertainment company called Goodsurf has announced it will open its first venue in Dallas in the first quarter of 2024 in Deep Ellum, occupying a spot that once housed the beach-themed Sandbar Cantina. Goodsurf will retain the property's beach concept but with a new technological edge. You'll be able to surf in a simulated wave pool in Deep Ellum.

Urban Entertainment Concepts announced in a statement released on Monday its plans to convert the old Sandbar Cantina on South 2nd Avenue, which closed in May, into a "unique new entertainment concept that combines surfing with an engaging bar, restaurant and beer garden experience."

The main attraction at Goodsurf will be a simulated, endless deep water wave pool built by Citywave that can produce a wave up to 6 feet tall for landlocked surfers to pull off their sickest cutbacks, tail slides and kick outs. No more waiting for that perfect wave on the Trinity River, Dallas.

Citywave has simulated wave pools all over the world in places such as Switzerland, Austria, Spain, France and even the Munich Airport in Germany. A Citywave pool called Fireside Surf is planned to open in September in The Colony's Grandscape shopping and entertainment district. 

The new Goodsurf location will include a restaurant and bar for board riders who work up an appetite and a thirst between waves.

Zach Shor, Goodsurf's chief executive officer, previously worked as the chief operating officer for Topgolf International and was the head of innovation for GameStop. He said in the statement that his company's goal is to make the sport of surfing more accessible with each new location.

"Surfing is one of the most inaccessible sports in the world, and citywave breaks that barrier down for everyone in a fun and authentic way," Shor said. "The wave creates an energy that flows into the rest of the facility — it's a blast to surf and great to watch, especially with a cold drink in your hand."

Sandbar Cantina, a beach-themed bar with outdoor sand volleyball courts, closed on May 26 after 11 years in Deep Ellum, according to its Facebook page. It was across the street from the Double Wide, which, we're glad to say, will not be replaced any time soon by a craft-beer-and-bingo parlor.
Danny Gallagher has been a regular contributor to the Dallas Observer since 2014. He has also written features, essays and stories for MTV, the Chicago Tribune, Maxim, Cracked, Mental_Floss, The Week, CNET and The Onion AV Club.

