The Wrecking Ball Metal Madness Show Has Some of the Most Awesome Band Names Ever

The website for the Wrecking Ball Metal Madness concert doesn't have much information. It doesn't need one when it's got band names like Municipal Waste, Malignant Altar and 200 Stab Wounds hovering over an animated gif of a masked, knife wielding maniac stabbing at the air.
The Wrecking Ball Metal Madness concert collective just released its lineup for its Aug. 13 show at the Echo Lounge and Music Hall.
The billing includes some of the most metal names in the Texas headbanger community and beyond. The top billing goes to Municipal Waste and Frozen Soul.
Municipal Waste hails from Virginia and calls itself a band of "Richmond's hard-partying, thrash metal maniacs." The group just released its seventh album Electrified Brain on Nuclear Blast Records that lead singer Tony Foresta described as "in the vein of songs like 'Headbanger Face Rip' and 'Wave of Death.'" The group has toured all over America, Mexico and Europe.
Death metal group Frozen Soul has only been around officially since 2018, but their screams of torment and isolation mixed with a medieval metal sound have attracted a fist-lifting crowd of fans. Since then, they've made an impressive label debut in a three-record deal with Sony's Century Media starting with Crypt of Ice, which is "like the march of Game of Thrones' Night King put to sound: nothing subtle about it at all," according to the group's website.
Last year, Frozen Soul celebrated a record deal by releasing their own beer line courtesy of frontman Wade Wadlington's Division Brewing in Arlington. The Knotty Boyse sour boysenberry beer is a perfect mirror for the band's music: It makes your face wince as adrenaline rushes through your blood.
Some of the other local metal groups on the marquee include Creeping Death of Denton, which formed in 2010 the way every great metal band should: at a rowdy dive bar where an assault could happen at any moment. Songs like "The Edge of Existence" helped the group earned the Dallas Observer's "Best Aural Portal to Hell" honor in our Best of 2021 issue.
Sanguisugabogg doesn't just have an impressive sounding number of syllables for a band of any genre. They also deliver a great, old school metal sound that isn't afraid to not take itself too seriously with its over the top gore-core metal theme. Just look at the names of some of the tracks on its most recent album Tortured Whole and you'll get what we mean.
Other thrash and death metal favorites who will be on the lineup include the morbid melodies of Malignant Altar, the Cleveland death metal collective 200 Stab Wounds, the skull-splitting Undeath and Vomit Forth, which Revolver called in its 2021 roundup of "Artists You Need to Know" a brutal group with "classic Finnish influences with just a pinch of slam to make things a little more disgusting."