Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

Crooning legend Tony Bennett is still touring at 93. We feel so lazy right now.
Peter Chiapperino/Wikimedia Commons

Music News: Tony Bennett, Charley Pride and Rebelution Highlight This Week’s Concert Announcements

Jeff Strowe | December 20, 2019 | 4:00am
As the final weeks of the year wind down, a couple of interesting new concert announcements have floated in. This upcoming spring and summer will be an opportunity to catch some cutting-edge innovators, old masters of the craft, and up-and-coming risers. The details are below.

  • Good Vibes Summer Tour 2020 featuring Rebelution and special guests will be swinging across North America and making a stop at South Side Ballroom on June 6. The reggae rock masters are typical road warriors who have served up a sterling live reputation. Tickets are on sale Dec. 20.

  • Raheem DeVaughn will be in town for a March 28 performance at Music Hall at Fair Park. The soul singer-songwriter is a multiple Grammy nominee and has amassed a large and loyal following over the last 20-plus years. Tickets are on sale Dec. 20.

  • Country music legend Charley Pride is coming to the Global Event Center at WinStar for a June 26 performance. The hitmaker's prolific career was featured heavily in Ken Burns' latest PBS series, Country Music. Tickets are on sale Dec. 20.

  • Balladeer Tony Bennett will grace the stage of the Global Event Center at WinStar for a performance on April 18. At age 93, the man continues to travel and entertain, working from an eclectic array of back catalog hits, new interpretations and standards. Tickets are on sale Dec. 20.

  • Country gospel crooner Josh Turner is heading out on a lengthy North American tour that will bring him to The Bomb Factory on Feb. 15. His 2012 hit single "Time Is Love" was crowned the biggest country hit of that year by Billboard. Tickets are on sale Dec. 20.

  • Brazilian metal legends Sepultura are bringing their epic and legendary groove metal to Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill for a performance on April 18. Along with them will be co-headliners Sacred Reich and Crowbar. Tickets are on sale Dec. 20.

  • Robert Ellis' Texas Piano Man Tour is heading back this way to perform at The Kessler Theater on Jan. 26. The singer-songwriter is a big draw in this area and has had a whirlwind year with the success of his recent piano-based album. Tickets are on sale Dec. 20.

  • Lloyd Cole is performing at The Kessler Theater on Jan. 31 as part of his From Rattlesnakes to Guesswork Tour. It's an outing that will include hits from his entire career as Cole opens up the songbook and lets loose. Tickets are on sale Dec. 20.
 
Jeff Strowe now calls DFW home after stints living in Raleigh, North Carolina, and New York City. He enjoys writing about music, books, beer/wine and sports. His work is also featured in Glide Magazine and PopMatters, and he has written for No Depression.

