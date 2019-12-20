Music News: Tony Bennett, Charley Pride and Rebelution Highlight This Week’s Concert Announcements

As the final weeks of the year wind down, a couple of interesting new concert announcements have floated in. This upcoming spring and summer will be an opportunity to catch some cutting-edge innovators, old masters of the craft, and up-and-coming risers. The details are below.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Resale Concert Tickets
-
Dallas Symphony Orchestra: Lawrence Loh - Christmas with Megan Hilty and Cheyenne Jackson
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 / 7:30pm @ Meyerson Symphony Center 2301 Flora St. Ste. 100 Dallas TX 752012301 Flora St. Ste. 100, Dallas TX 75201View more dates and times at this location >
-
SunSquabi and Cycles
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 / 8:00pm @ Trees 2709 Elm St Dallas TX 752262709 Elm St, Dallas TX 75226
-
- Good Vibes Summer Tour 2020 featuring Rebelution and special guests will be swinging across North America and making a stop at South Side Ballroom on June 6. The reggae rock masters are typical road warriors who have served up a sterling live reputation. Tickets are on sale Dec. 20.
- Raheem DeVaughn will be in town for a March 28 performance at Music Hall at Fair Park. The soul singer-songwriter is a multiple Grammy nominee and has amassed a large and loyal following over the last 20-plus years. Tickets are on sale Dec. 20.
- Country music legend Charley Pride is coming to the Global Event Center at WinStar for a June 26 performance. The hitmaker's prolific career was featured heavily in Ken Burns' latest PBS series, Country Music. Tickets are on sale Dec. 20.
- Balladeer Tony Bennett will grace the stage of the Global Event Center at WinStar for a performance on April 18. At age 93, the man continues to travel and entertain, working from an eclectic array of back catalog hits, new interpretations and standards. Tickets are on sale Dec. 20.
- Country gospel crooner Josh Turner is heading out on a lengthy North American tour that will bring him to The Bomb Factory on Feb. 15. His 2012 hit single "Time Is Love" was crowned the biggest country hit of that year by Billboard. Tickets are on sale Dec. 20.
- Brazilian metal legends Sepultura are bringing their epic and legendary groove metal to Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill for a performance on April 18. Along with them will be co-headliners Sacred Reich and Crowbar. Tickets are on sale Dec. 20.
- Robert Ellis' Texas Piano Man Tour is heading back this way to perform at The Kessler Theater on Jan. 26. The singer-songwriter is a big draw in this area and has had a whirlwind year with the success of his recent piano-based album. Tickets are on sale Dec. 20.
- Lloyd Cole is performing at The Kessler Theater on Jan. 31 as part of his From Rattlesnakes to Guesswork Tour. It's an outing that will include hits from his entire career as Cole opens up the songbook and lets loose. Tickets are on sale Dec. 20.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!