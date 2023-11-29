Birdie's Breakfast Club is a Golf-Themed Brunch Destination in Frisco

click to enlarge The dining room is big. The menu is bigger. Anisha Holla

click to enlarge Mediterranean toast comes with a swirl of house-made pesto. Anisha Holla

click to enlarge The seasonal cookie butter latte is topped with a Lotus biscuit. Anisha Holla

It seems that "Birdie's" is a trendy name for new restaurants in Dallas this year: one is a fried chicken spot at the Exchange Food Hall and another is a bar and grill set to open on Mockingbird Lane this winter.Now comes Birdie’s Breakfast Club, a new breakfast and lunch spot in Frisco. The golf-themed menu offers lots of entertaining puns, while cozy lounge seating and natural light imbue the space with an outdoorsy charm. An expansive food selection and generous portions mean that a hearty morning repast is in the cards. As the golfers might advise, bring your ‘A' game.On-par egg dishes are an apt initiation to the morning adventure. The Stonebriar Egg Sandwich pays homage to the restaurant’s home city of Frisco, with two scrambled eggs and chives in a brioche bun, while the Birdie on a Biscuit is a signature fried chicken sandwich with eggs. Three Player Scrambles, Hole-in-One omelets, Tee Time Skillets and other egg-centric plates are listed alongside lighter options like the Birdie Porridge Bowl and Nine Iron Toast.While the name brands it a breakfast hub, Birdie’s also has a wide-ranging lunch menu, with club sandwiches, wraps and salads. Whimsical golf puns persist with World-Ranked wraps, including the classic chicken Caesar, Turkey-Trot and Veg-Out. Other standouts include the barbecue brisket grilled cheese and a peanut salad, a Thai-inspired ensemble of chicken, mandarin orange, crushed peanuts and wonton strips.Or, consider a stack of Birdie’s Breakfast Club’s signature buttermilk pancakes, one of the few menu items that don’t boast a fancy golf name. Dig into the blueberry cobbler pancakes crowned with a dollop of mascarpone cheese and homemade blueberry glaze, or lemon poppyseed pancakes griddled with poppyseed in the batter. There are also eight different varieties of French toasts and waffles.The full-service bar doesn’t hurt, either. Sip on a bloody Mary or a blueberry-lemon mimosa as you linger post-meal. Whether it’s a boozy Sunday brunch, a relaxing spot to dine or a breakfast built for champions you’re seeking, Birdie’s is a hole-in-one.And the golf puns don’t stop.