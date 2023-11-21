 Sotiria: Homestyle Greek Food in McKinney | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Food & Drink News

Sotiria: Authentic Greek Food Hidden in McKinney

We recently tried this quiet little spot in McKinney and will soon be back for more.
November 21, 2023
The saganaki cheese is sure to provide some satisfying cheese pulls.
The saganaki cheese is sure to provide some satisfying cheese pulls. Anisha Holla
Share this:
Husband-and-wife Sotiria and Nikolas Baney moved to the U.S. from Greece in 1976, armed with little but their culture and generations of family recipes. Forty-seven years later, the two have their own Greek restaurant, Sotiria, in McKinney, complete with a cozy kitchen decorated patriotically in blue and white stripes.

“We just couldn’t find any authentic Greek food in this area,” Sotiria says of opening this restaurant. “The very day we saw this place was available, we signed a lease. It didn’t even take a few hours for us to know that this is what we wanted to do.”

Tucked away in a McKinney shopping complex, the small restaurant is simple, with white-and-blue-striped tablecloths draped over tables, photos of the Greek seaside on the walls and two large Greek flags. A small kitchen window in the back allows diners to catch a peek of food being prepared and plated before it’s brought out. It’s home-style dining, in every sense of the word.
click to enlarge
Sotiria's dining room feels more like a home than a restaurant.
Anisha Holla
“My menu is simple,” Sotiria says. “But these recipes are what I know best. There’s not a single thing on the menu that I don’t put my heart and soul into.”

We can tell. Start with an order of the saganaki cheese, a sizable block of Greek cheese that’s encrusted in breadcrumbs and fried to a crisp. The cheese pulls on this one don’t disappoint. Another must-try is Sotiria’s pita bread, which is served with different homemade dips ranging from hummus to tzatziki to what we thought was an especially interesting lima bean dish, stewed with a warm celery-tomato gravy. A Greek salad — while simple — offers a comforting mix of olive-oil-tossed vegetables, crowned with a hunk of loosely held feta cheese.
click to enlarge
A hunk of fresh feta cheese sits atop the Greek salad.
Anisha Holla
For mains, dig your fork into Sotiria’s pastitsio, a pasta dish stuffed with finely ground beef, or the moussaka, with thinly sliced sheets of eggplant layered with meat. Different wraps and souvlaki plates are similarly made-to-order, stuffed with your choice of chicken, lamb or gyro meat that’s been roasted fresh on the spit. All dishes are accompanied by a generous portion of garlic-scented, Greek-style potatoes, but only after 4 p.m. Plan your visit accordingly.

There’s no such thing as dessert on the menu. Rather, it’s the whim of the kitchen that dictates the selection of complimentary sweets that are brought to your table. Our meal was rounded off well with a small plate of Greek yogurt, garnished with sugar-soaked raisins and exotic kidoni fruit. While we were a bit sad there wasn't a dessert menu, we appreciated the surprise treat. We’ll be back; our fascination for the Greek dessert world calls for more visits.
click to enlarge
Dessert rotates daily, depending on the whims of the kitchen.
Anisha Holla
One thing is clear: this spot will make you feel at home. “It’s the most amazing feeling to cook for my customers,” Sotiria says. “When I see people enjoying my food, it makes me want to keep doing this.

“It’s just me and my husband in the kitchen," Sotiria says with pride. "We’re doing what we can to bring authentic Greek food to Dallas.”

3751 S. Stonebridge Drive, McKinney. Tuesday – Thursday, 9 a.m – 2:30 p.m., 5–9 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., 5–9 p.m.; Saturday – Sunday, noon – 9 p.m.
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Anisha Holla is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, a position that grew from her love for both food and storytelling. A university student by day and an avid eater by night, she loves exploring the hidden spots in Dallas’ eclectic food scene.
Contact: Anisha Holla

Trending

The 15 Best Pizza Joints in Dallas

Best Of Dallas

The 15 Best Pizza Joints in Dallas

By Angie Quebedeaux
Side Hustle Burgers Make Its Presence Known in East Dallas

Burgers

Side Hustle Burgers Make Its Presence Known in East Dallas

By Chris Wolfgang
Sushi Bar Joins Dallas' Growing Omakase Scene with Bonus Speakeasy: Ginger's

Openings and Closings

Sushi Bar Joins Dallas' Growing Omakase Scene with Bonus Speakeasy: Ginger's

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Talking Turkey: Butterball Offers Emotional Support to Freaked-Out Thanksgiving Hosts

Holidays

Talking Turkey: Butterball Offers Emotional Support to Freaked-Out Thanksgiving Hosts

By Carly May Gravley
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation