Where to Get Your One-Stop Taco and Ice Cream Fix in Frisco

click to enlarge Watch your burrito bowl being built at the front counter. Anisha Holla

click to enlarge Quesadillas come chopped into four slices and filled with ingredients of your choice. Anisha Holla

click to enlarge Go ahead and get a double scoop. Anisha Holla

Rafael and Kristen Alvarez opened Casa Del Bro in Frisco in early 2020 as an extension of three things they really love: healthy food, good ice cream and family (they have five kids). And as far as we can taste, it's all come together perfectly.The service model here is reminiscent of Chipotle, with build-your-own versions of nachos, burritos and tacos. But it’s the end of the meal that sets this place apart from the rest, along with the finger-skating park. (Yes, there’s a full-blown finger-skating park inside the restaurant.)Everything at Casa Del Bro is made from scratch daily including the tortilla chips, salsa and guacamole. Don't skip this part of the meal. The fresh chips and dips — with a squeeze of fresh lime — are irresistible.It’s an order-at-the-counter type of place. Watch the burrito engineers behind the corner spread, whip and fold ingredients into thick tortillas. A spicy chicken ranch option comes loaded with grilled chicken, rice and a drizzle of spicy ranch. It’s all wrapped in a 12-inch tortilla and costs just under $10. You can order the same ingredients stuffed into a quesadilla or portioned in a street-size taco, too.If you're super thirsty, Casa Del Bro sells 32-ounce jugs of margarita for only $10: a dangerous price, indeed. Experiment with flavors like prickly pear and mango chamoy, or sip on a non-alcoholic horchata instead. From the chips to the drinks, everything here is fresh.“We make all of our things from scratch in the kitchen,” Kristen says. “With five children ourselves, healthy food became really important to us. We really only serve our customers what we would feed our kids.”When they’re not grilling steak or squeezing limes, the Alvarezes are making ice cream. Enjoy (unlimited) samples of flavors like cookies and cream or Mexican vanilla before settling on your favorite. A scoop is $3.95, but we suggest you try multiple. Mix-ins like cheesecake and graham cracker crumble complement the freshly churned homemade ice cream.Even if you don't have room for ice cream after dinner, our verdict is that the dessert alone is worth the trip.“Since we started making ice cream in 2010, we realized we just loved seeing people happy. We learned different techniques from ice cream shops in Mexico, and brought those methods to our own kitchen,” Rafael says.It’s fresh. It’s homemade. And it’ll definitely make you happy. What more can you ask for?