Where to Get Your One-Stop Taco and Ice Cream Fix in Frisco

We like tacos. And we like ice cream. But little did we know there's a spot in Frisco where you can get both.
August 11, 2023
Cookie butter ice cream is studded with chunks of cinnamon cookie.
Cookie butter ice cream is studded with chunks of cinnamon cookie. Anisha Holla
Rafael and Kristen Alvarez opened Casa Del Bro in Frisco in early 2020 as an extension of three things they really love: healthy food, good ice cream and family (they have five kids). And as far as we can taste, it's all come together perfectly.

The service model here is reminiscent of Chipotle, with build-your-own versions of nachos, burritos and tacos. But it’s the end of the meal that sets this place apart from the rest, along with the finger-skating park. (Yes, there’s a full-blown finger-skating park inside the restaurant.)

click to enlarge
Watch your burrito bowl being built at the front counter.
Anisha Holla
Everything at Casa Del Bro is made from scratch daily including the tortilla chips, salsa and guacamole. Don't skip this part of the meal. The fresh chips and dips — with a squeeze of fresh lime — are irresistible.

It’s an order-at-the-counter type of place. Watch the burrito engineers behind the corner spread, whip and fold ingredients into thick tortillas. A spicy chicken ranch option comes loaded with grilled chicken, rice and a drizzle of spicy ranch. It’s all wrapped in a 12-inch tortilla and costs just under $10. You can order the same ingredients stuffed into a quesadilla or portioned in a street-size taco, too.
click to enlarge
Quesadillas come chopped into four slices and filled with ingredients of your choice.
Anisha Holla
If you're super thirsty, Casa Del Bro sells 32-ounce jugs of margarita for only $10: a dangerous price, indeed. Experiment with flavors like prickly pear and mango chamoy, or sip on a non-alcoholic horchata instead. From the chips to the drinks, everything here is fresh.

“We make all of our things from scratch in the kitchen,” Kristen says. “With five children ourselves, healthy food became really important to us. We really only serve our customers what we would feed our kids.”

When they’re not grilling steak or squeezing limes, the Alvarezes are making ice cream. Enjoy (unlimited) samples of flavors like cookies and cream or Mexican vanilla before settling on your favorite. A scoop is $3.95, but we suggest you try multiple. Mix-ins like cheesecake and graham cracker crumble complement the freshly churned homemade ice cream.
click to enlarge
Go ahead and get a double scoop.
Anisha Holla
Even if you don't have room for ice cream after dinner, our verdict is that the dessert alone is worth the trip.

“Since we started making ice cream in 2010, we realized we just loved seeing people happy. We learned different techniques from ice cream shops in Mexico, and brought those methods to our own kitchen,” Rafael says.

It’s fresh. It’s homemade. And it’ll definitely make you happy. What more can you ask for?

Casa Del Bro, 5444 FM 423, Frisco. Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Anisha Holla is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, a position that grew from her love for both food and storytelling. A university student by day and an avid eater by night, she loves exploring the hidden spots in Dallas’ eclectic food scene.
