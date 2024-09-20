Cash Cow To Join Bottled Blonde and Other Nightclubs North of Deep Ellum

Midsummer we reported the strip of clubs near Deep Ellum was gearing up to get tipsier. Finally, we're only two weeks out from the grand opening of Cash Cow on Friday, Oct. 4.
The new nightclub is opening at the corner of North Good Latimer Expressway and Floyd Street, across the DART tracks from Bottled Blonde and just a stone's throw from Green Light Social.
Per the press release, the nightlife and entertainment venue will offer something new to the landscape of Dallas nightlife. CEO Grady Hunnicutt and partner Alex Hurt say they're using their expertise (or maybe money) from their foothold in the oil and gas industry to bring this new concept to Dallas.
Other than the Miami-esque LED Chariots (which cost $250, btw) that will be parading around the venue, there's little going on here to revolutionize the neighborhood.
Revolutionize the already club-saturated area with yet another nightclub? No. Revolutionize Deep Ellum? Also no. Maybe even a "hell no".
This area just north of Deep Ellum has undergone a dramatic transformation since the opening of Bottled Blonde in 2017, which triggered an entire wave of flashy clubs with expensive bottle service and women in scantily clad patrons: Citizen (2019), Green Light Social (2020), Blum Sporting Club (2021), Harper’s (2021), The Saint (2023) and Saaya (2023).
Despite Bottled Blonde's reign as one of the top-earning bars in Dallas, and the other six collectively pulling in millions every month with it, this area is nothing short of controversial as it has cannibalized businesses in Deep Ellum, the 150-year-old entertainment district just a block away.
The two areas are so different that the clubs have created a neighborhood of their own. "High Ellum. Good Latimer. That area just north of Deep Ellum." Whatever it is, it's not Deep Ellum.
Further down in Cash Cow's press release, they talk about bringing in general manager Jace Comeaux, a "seasoned nightlife expert in the neighborhood."
At Cash Cow, bottle service for Tito's is $425. Aqua Sol Blanco? $375 (a bottle retails for around $40). To call it obnoxious is an understatement.
The same goes for Vice Park, yet another "premiere nightclub" that opened a little over a month ago off Gaston Avenue, across the street. Bring some buddies and y'all could split the 10-bottle Dom Pérignon Luminous Pyramid for $8,000.
In the coming weeks, Cash Cow is going to unveil its 7,000-square-foot open floor plan, complete with a 900-square-foot patio, Vegas-style sound systems, etc. You know the drill.
Cash Cow, 402 N. Good Latimer Expressway. Wednesday – Friday, 7 p.m. – 2 a.m.; Saturday – Sunday, noon – 2 a.m. Monday/Tuesday, closed.