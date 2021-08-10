Support Us

Chip’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers Expands to Beckley Avenue in Oak Cliff

August 10, 2021 4:00AM

The new spot on Beckley Avenue should open soon. Lauren Drewes Daniels
Fans of Chip’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers will be excited to hear the local burger spot is expanding with a location in Oak Cliff on Beckley Avenue. The space was at originally a gas station but was most recently a juice bar, Local Press and Brew, which closed in May 2019.

Chip's started out in Dallas in 1981 and has three other locations: in the Park Cities on Lovers Lane; Lakewood on La Vista; and in Plano on Highway 121 (Granite Park).

The poppyseed-heavy buns and low frills third- or half-pound burgers have sustained a loyal customer base for 40 years. If they can staff a full crew in this tight labor market, they should be primed to extend their stay; that stretch of Beckley Avenue is packing in residents into an ever-growing stretch of new high-rises. Plus, Methodist Dallas Medical Center is within walking distance. Along with Jonathon’s Diner next door and Spiral Diner just down the road bringing in their own loyal customers, this stretch of road is also a conduit to the wildly busy and growing Bishop Arts District.

If they can figure out parking, they should be golden.

The “now hiring” sign out front indicates they should be open in weeks, not months. We reached out to the restaurant for an exact date, and if we hear back, we’ll update.
