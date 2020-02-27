 
Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Gin Mare Spanish Toddy from Bowen HouseEXPAND
Gin Mare Spanish Toddy from Bowen House
Susie Oszustowicz

The Spanish Toddy at Bowen House Will Have You Saying Hola to Cold Weather

Susie Oszustowicz | February 27, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

The last few weeks, the weather has been, in true Dallas fashion, just bonkers. We can see 85 degrees one day followed by a day with 40 degrees and strong winds that make it feel colder. We even had snow not that long ago.

With the weather pingpong-ing more than Forrest Gump, your body is no doubt freaking the eff out. We do love our warm cocktails when the weather gets nasty, and I personally like them even more if they're intriguing takes on our favorite classics. When bumming around Bowen House last week, this cocktail was whipped up for a guest, and I'm now in LOVE with the Mediterranean take on a traditional hot toddy.

Kayla McDowell, a Bowen House bartender who loves to make custom drinks for guests, made this take on a toddy using Gin Mare, a Spanish gin distilled with olives, rosemary, thyme and basil. Since the flavor notes beg for it, she included rosemary to bring out the botanicals of this simple drink. To make this toddy really sing, a little citrus and the traditional honey were added.

After two sips, I felt transported to the Mediterranean. And then unfortunately, I still had to walk outside to my car in the chilly weather.

Spanish Toddy ($12): Gin Mare Spanish gin, lemon, honey, rosemary, orange citrate


Bowen House, 2614 Boll St. (Uptown). Open 4 p.m. to midnight Sunday through Tuesday; 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

