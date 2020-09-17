 
Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

Enjoy these cocktails at home.
Enjoy these cocktails at home.
courtesy of Uchiba

3 Things to Drink This Week: Sept. 17, 2020

Susie Oszustowicz | September 17, 2020 | 4:00am
This week we’re getting schooled in cocktail making, enjoying puréed pickles and getting gin-ned up.

TO-GO
Known for having one of the best happy hours in town, Uchiba is still giving us something to celebrate from home. They’re offering three takeout (ready-to-drink) cocktails — booze, garnish and all — and each kit makes two cocktails.

The Hatchi No Hiza, a light, fragrant cocktail made with Fords Gin and amped up with powerful flavors like yuzu and rosemary, is the one to order. You have to order food with your to-go drinks, so it forces you to enjoy their delicious fare.

Hatchi No Hiza ($24 for a two-cocktail kit): Fords Gin, rosemary, yuzu honey      

Uchiba, 2817 Maple Ave. (Oak Lawn)
Available to-go only (must be ordered with food)

Sangre del Toro
Sangre del Toro
Courtesy of Commons Club

TO STAY
Commons Club, the sexy bar in the Virgin Hotel, is excited to welcome us back for brunch. If you’re going to be making your Sunday Funday here, make sure to start with the Sangre del Toro.

Their odd take on a bloody mary includes giardiniera puree, spicy pickled veggies mashed to bits, to make this savory cocktail quite intriguing. They also add some real zip to it with a touch of Zing Zang.

Sangre del Toro: Sombra Mezcal, Zing Zang, giardiniera puree, tajin, jalapeño wheel

Commons Club, 1445 Turtle Creek (Design District)
Available dine-in only

Make your own Muay Thai cocktail from the People's Last Stand.
Make your own Muay Thai cocktail from the People's Last Stand.
Susie Oszustowicz

TO MAKE
The People’s Last Stand started offering cocktail classes last year, and they’re not letting a pandemic stop them. Participants can book the classes to be in person at your own space or virtually. If you go with the COVID-friendly virtual class, they’ll prep your ingredients and have them ready for pickup. I’ve personally done one, and Devin, the GM, is an excellent teacher and can even teach you the perfect shake.

Call 214-370-8755 or go online to learn more. 
The People's Last Stand, 5319 E. Mockingbird Lane, No. 210 (Mockingbird Station)

