 Cowtown Dogs is National Chili Dog Day HQ; The Chili Mac and Cheese is Killer Too | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Food & Drink News

Cowtown Dogs Rolls Out Superior Dogs, Plus Sleeper Menu Item: Chili Mac and Cheese

July 25, 2023 7:00AM

For National Hot Dog Day, you can find Cowtown Dogs along Riverside Drive.
For National Hot Dog Day, you can find Cowtown Dogs along Riverside Drive. Lauren Drewes Daniels
This Thursday is National Chili Hot Dog Day, which is perfect because — well because of chili dogs — but also Thursday is the one day of the week you can find the Cowtown Dogs food truck near downtown Dallas. (The big orange food box on wheels is mostly commissioned for private events.)

Owner Matthew Toback is on a mission to bring superior dogs to Dallas. And he's serious. He's been studying dogs and toppings for years and has spent more than five years searching for the perfect frank. He landed on a custom-made premium beef and pork frank made by Hummel Brothers, an almost-century-old butcher based in New Haven, Connecticut.
click to enlarge
Cowtown Dogs offers an assortment of (mostly) from-scratch toppings including Dublin sweet onions, a hot and spicy onion and pepper mix, and housemade chili.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
Since then, he's been tweaking recipes and his menu to offer a high-end hot dog for a town that has struggled to embrace and keep good hot dog purveyors.

If you stop by, be sure to start with the classic dog ($4.50), plain and simple to get a good groundwork laid. But first, a primer. For the bun, Toback employs a slightly sweet EuroClassic brioche — strong enough for the job but not overbearing. When biting through, pay attention to the snap of the Hummel frank and the touch of hickory smoke and spices that give it life.

Then work your way into any of the fancier dogs. If we had to pick we'd go with The Original Texas Style ($6.50) with a slice of marinated grilled jalapeño cradling the frank, topped with house-made Sloppy Eddie Chili, Raye's Mustard, jalapeños and the Dublin sweet onions. Or if you like a little more kick there's hot and spicy onion and pepper mix. The sometimes-sweet-sometimes-spicy toppings play well with the smoke-kissed frank.
click to enlarge
The Boo Hoo chili cheeseburger with bacon.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
Cowtown has also expanded its portfolio to include Boo Hoo Burgers; we're going to guess the name was a result of too many people crying over the absence of burgers. Here, a one-third-pound brisket blend patty is served on that same style of brioche bun and comes with sweet and sour pickles ($7). Go for the Boo Hoo Chili Cheeseburger loaded with two slices of cheese, the Sloppy Eddie Chile and thick slices of bacon ($8.50).
click to enlarge
Eddie, Eddie, oh, Eddie Mac, when are ya comin' back?
Lauren Drewes Daniels
But the real winner on the Showcase Showdown here is the $7 Eddie Mac: mac and cheese topped with the Sloppy Eddie Chili. It's killer. Weighing in at about 2 pounds, it's served in a rectangular deep dish tray and is kind of like a baked lasagna. This mélange of pasta, cheese and chili is enough to induce a food coma for one; or for sharing with the family — or not sharing but hiding in the back of the fridge for later (easily reheat it in the same container).

A nostalgic Frito pie is similarly dressed with a hefty scoop of chili, cheese, diced onions and jalapeños.

The Cowtown Dogs truck spends a lot of time at catered events, but every Thursday the orange truck is parked outside A-EZ Out Bail Bonds at 234 S. Riverfront Blvd.

Cowtown Dogs, 234 S. Riverfront Blvd., Thursday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor. She started writing about local restaurants, chefs, beer and kouign-amanns in 2011. She's driven through two dirt devils and is certain they were both some type of cosmic force.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation