Cowtown Dogs Rolls Out Superior Dogs, Plus Sleeper Menu Item: Chili Mac and Cheese

This Thursday is National Chili Hot Dog Day, which is perfect because — well because of chili dogs — but also Thursday is the one day of the week you can find the Cowtown Dogs food truck near downtown Dallas. (The big orange food box on wheels is mostly commissioned for private events.)
Owner Matthew Toback is on a mission to bring superior dogs to Dallas. And he's serious. He's been studying dogs and toppings for years and has spent more than five years searching for the perfect frank. He landed on a custom-made premium beef and pork frank made by Hummel Brothers, an almost-century-old butcher based in New Haven, Connecticut.
If you stop by, be sure to start with the classic dog ($4.50), plain and simple to get a good groundwork laid. But first, a primer. For the bun, Toback employs a slightly sweet EuroClassic brioche — strong enough for the job but not overbearing. When biting through, pay attention to the snap of the Hummel frank and the touch of hickory smoke and spices that give it life.
Then work your way into any of the fancier dogs. If we had to pick we'd go with The Original Texas Style ($6.50) with a slice of marinated grilled jalapeño cradling the frank, topped with house-made Sloppy Eddie Chili, Raye's Mustard, jalapeños and the Dublin sweet onions. Or if you like a little more kick there's hot and spicy onion and pepper mix. The sometimes-sweet-sometimes-spicy toppings play well with the smoke-kissed frank.
A nostalgic Frito pie is similarly dressed with a hefty scoop of chili, cheese, diced onions and jalapeños.
The Cowtown Dogs truck spends a lot of time at catered events, but every Thursday the orange truck is parked outside A-EZ Out Bail Bonds at 234 S. Riverfront Blvd.
Cowtown Dogs, 234 S. Riverfront Blvd., Thursday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.