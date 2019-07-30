The Best Dallas Brunch Spots You Can Get Without a Reservation

Beating the Sunday brunch rush used to be as simple as arriving before church let out. That’s no longer the case, as devout brunch-goers have determined fried chicken and waffles are a permissible excuse to skip services altogether.

Without a reservation, many of us are waiting 30 minutes or more for weekend brunch during prime hours. But planning a proper brunch involves determining the right location, party size, time and price range. To make that easier on you, here are some of the best spots to enjoy weekend brunch in Dallas without the wait.

The Biscuit Bar

Multiple locations Multiple locations

Though a beloved staple of Southern brunch, biscuits and gravy have long been relegated to the corners of menus designated for “sides” such as fruit cups and strips of bacon. At The Biscuit Bar, this deserving pair finally takes center stage. With innovative sandwiches like biscuit French toast (a biscuit dipped in sweet vanilla custard, pan fried golden brown and topped with housemade whipped cream) and the Philly (seasoned rib-eye, green peppers, onions, jack cheese and Sriracha mayo) all under $10, the hardest part of brunch won’t be paying the check.

EXPAND The "cluck moo" at SkinnyFats Mia Hirsch

SkinnyFATS

3700 McKinney Ave., Suite 140 (Uptown) 3700 McKinney Ave., Suite 140 (Uptown)

Featuring calorie counts on menus is a trend adored by some and abhorred by others. The part-healthy, part-happy menu at SkinnyFats in West Village caters to both crowds. On its all-day breakfast menu, find the healthy “cluck moo” egg-white omelette topped with shaved steak, caramelized onions and avocado-pico de gallo with a side of 9-grain toast listed for 400 calories. Or, feast your eyes on the happy side of the menu, filled with savory picks such as the steak eyes – country fried filet medallions, jalapeño cornbread, gravy and two eggs.

EXPAND The Sparkle Bar at Henry's Majestic has countless options to elevate a mimosa. Mia Hirsch

Henry’s Majestic

4900 McKinney Ave. (Knox-Henderson) 4900 McKinney Ave. (Knox-Henderson)

A good brunch is one that delivers on both cuisine and cocktails. Few brunch spots rival the drink menu at Henry’s Majestic, home of the Sparkle Bar, a DIY mimosa experience that lets diners personalize their drink from a variety of bubbles, fruits and juices. Even more choices await on the restaurant’s food menu, which offers savory and sweet monkey rolls for sharing and brunch favorites such as chicken and waffles or chilaquiles.

EXPAND An acai bowl at Serve Mia Hirsch

Serve

320 W. Eighth St. (Bishop Arts) 320 W. Eighth St. (Bishop Arts)

Finding a weekend parking spot in the Bishop Arts District is almost as hard as finding brunch in the area without a wait. But venture just a block away from the hubbub of Bishop Avenue, and you’ll find Serve, a quaint, counter-service coffee shop with top-notch sandwiches, toasts and create-your-own acaí bowls. After you order, browse the paintings and furniture from local artisans or head outside to Serve’s expansive backyard patio equipped with beanbag toss and hammock chairs.

EXPAND French toast at La Duni Mia Hirsch

La Duni Latin Cafe

Multiple locations Multiple locations

Brunch here features French toast laced with Mexican vanilla-banana custard and molletes, a toasted French baguette filled with refried black beans, cheese and homemade pico de gallo. Prime brunch time occasionally draws a crowd, but La Duni accepts call-ahead parties on its wait list. Still, if confronted with a short wait, Knox Street and NorthPark Center aren’t the worst places to pass time.

EXPAND Farmer's breakfast skillet at Mudhen Mia Hirsch

Mudhen Meat and Greens

900 S. Harwood St. (Dallas Farmers Market) 900 S. Harwood St. (Dallas Farmers Market)

If you’re a market regular, Mudhen Meat and Greens is the brunch place for you. The spacious restaurant is adorned with chalkboards that list in-season vegetables and an open kitchen where chefs grill, bake and char farm-fresh produce to create specialties such as the enchilada stack: a blend of cauliflower rice, guacamole and spicy black bean purée layered between organic corn tortillas and topped with a sunny side up egg and Sriracha vinaigrette. And don’t skip out on Mudhen’s “eye openers” like the refreshing lavender lemonade made with lavender-infused vodka, fresh lemon juice, agave and sparkling water.