Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Brunch

Brunch Goals: Cocktails, Hip Hop and Thrift at Ebb and Flow

March 17, 2022 4:00AM

We regrettably didn't order a brunch burger; it was only after seeing it at literally every other table that we realized our mistake.
We regrettably didn't order a brunch burger; it was only after seeing it at literally every other table that we realized our mistake. Courtesy of Ebb and Flow, photo by Spot Hopper
We make a lot of jokes about brunch being Dallas’ most defining meal. And in this case, comedy does, in fact, imitate life. In a city where a lot of people put in a lot of hours during the week, waking up at one's leisure on the weekend, rolling into a restaurant — perhaps on the posh side of things because we earned it, dammit — to eat a mix of waffles, fried chicken, french toast while sipping on Champagne and OJ is highly valued. It’s our anthropology of food.
click to enlarge The dining room at Ebb and Flow is lively at brunch. - LAUREN DREWES DANIELS
The dining room at Ebb and Flow is lively at brunch.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
And nothing demonstrated this more than brunch at Ebb and Flow at the Shops at Legacy this past weekend. To set the mood here, at center stage was a shirt that read “I LOVE COCKtails” with the tails in tiny font under the much larger cock. The person wearing this shirt was at the center of the table at the center of the room and their energy set the mood.

And while we can’t speak for other diners, their fuck-it-we’re-having-fun approach to brunch was the very tonic and inspiration we needed at the time.

The dining room at Ebb and Flow has the right esthetics and playlist for a posh and slightly raucous brunch. Hip hop hits from the '90s and early 2000s play a few decibels higher than the normal background-noise setting. Black and white tiled floors are surrounded by forest green wallpaper embellished with baroque floral patterns. Gold chandeliers sit like tiaras above tables. Around the perimeter are some lounge areas with couches with coffee tables.
click to enlarge Yes, the glass is listing a bit. But this Salty Brew is amazing no matter what it's served in. - LAUREN DREWES DANIELS
Yes, the glass is listing a bit. But this Salty Brew is amazing no matter what it's served in.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
Ebb and Flow in Plano has a special brunch menu that includes classics we’d expect to see: chicken and waffles, a brunch burger (that we didn’t order, but then saw pass by on the way to other tables and regretted it), French toast, chicken fried chicken and breakfast tacos.

Start with a Salty Brew which is a blend of Salted Caramel Crown Royal and cold brew topped with Baileys Salted Caramel foam. The "foam" on drinks thing has never really made sense until this one. It was like an alcohol-infused cloud atop my drink.

One thing we really liked about ordering here is that the servers have pads that link directly to the kitchen, allowing them to punch in orders right at the table, a practice that is becoming more popular. This method feels quicker, and for larger parties with separate checks, things definitely go faster. Needless to say, dishes flowed out of the kitchen quicker than expected.
click to enlarge The chicken fried benedict is a powerplay brunch dish. - LAUREN DREWES DANIELS
The chicken fried benedict is a powerplay brunch dish.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
There are about 15 plates on the brunch menu and the most expensive dish is $13.99, which is their huge brunch burger. Their breakfast plate is $8.99 and is a basic diner dish with two eggs, bacon, ham or sausage and a carb (grits, potatoes or tater kegs) with toast. Three sweet potato pancakes, two eggs with a side of meat (or vegetable sausage) is $10.99. As good as every plate we had was, this feels like a sleeper deal.

We went with the chicken fried benedict ($12.99), which comes with a creamy poached egg atop a French toast bread pudding and a thin piece of fried chicken breast. A perfect bite with all of the bits of salty and sweet on the fork was a bit of a challenge to build but totally worth the work.
click to enlarge Chicken fried chicken is smothered in sausage gravy. - LAUREN DREWES DANIELS
Chicken fried chicken is smothered in sausage gravy.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
The chicken fried chicken and eggs ($12.99) dish comes with a ranch-battered chicken breast half the size of the plate covered in thick sausage gravy along with two eggs, in this case, cooked over easy.

All of the dishes were enough to push into a fat gluttonous late afternoon nap, which is exactly how it should play out. The weather was a bit too chilly for the patio the day we visited, but as it warms up, one could easily imagine stretching brunch out into a two-hour event.

Ebb and Flow, 7300 Lone Star Drive (The Shops at Legacy West, Plano). Open 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.Monday - Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday - Sunday
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor. She started writing about local restaurants, chefs, beer and kouign-amanns in 2011. She's driven through two dirt devils and is certain they were both some type of cosmic force.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation