Brunch Goals: Cocktails, Hip Hop and Thrift at Ebb and Flow

We make a lot of jokes about brunch being Dallas’ most defining meal. And in this case, comedy does, in fact, imitate life. In a city where a lot of people put in a lot of hours during the week, waking up at one's leisure on the weekend, rolling into a restaurant — perhaps on the posh side of things because we earned it, dammit — to eat a mix of waffles, fried chicken, french toast while sipping on Champagne and OJ is highly valued. It’s our anthropology of food.
And while we can’t speak for other diners, their fuck-it-we’re-having-fun approach to brunch was the very tonic and inspiration we needed at the time.
The dining room at Ebb and Flow has the right esthetics and playlist for a posh and slightly raucous brunch. Hip hop hits from the '90s and early 2000s play a few decibels higher than the normal background-noise setting. Black and white tiled floors are surrounded by forest green wallpaper embellished with baroque floral patterns. Gold chandeliers sit like tiaras above tables. Around the perimeter are some lounge areas with couches with coffee tables.
Start with a Salty Brew which is a blend of Salted Caramel Crown Royal and cold brew topped with Baileys Salted Caramel foam. The "foam" on drinks thing has never really made sense until this one. It was like an alcohol-infused cloud atop my drink.
One thing we really liked about ordering here is that the servers have pads that link directly to the kitchen, allowing them to punch in orders right at the table, a practice that is becoming more popular. This method feels quicker, and for larger parties with separate checks, things definitely go faster. Needless to say, dishes flowed out of the kitchen quicker than expected.
We went with the chicken fried benedict ($12.99), which comes with a creamy poached egg atop a French toast bread pudding and a thin piece of fried chicken breast. A perfect bite with all of the bits of salty and sweet on the fork was a bit of a challenge to build but totally worth the work.
All of the dishes were enough to push into a fat gluttonous late afternoon nap, which is exactly how it should play out. The weather was a bit too chilly for the patio the day we visited, but as it warms up, one could easily imagine stretching brunch out into a two-hour event.
Ebb and Flow, 7300 Lone Star Drive (The Shops at Legacy West, Plano). Open 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.Monday - Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday - Sunday