First Look: The Pastries at Zero Gradi Will Fill That Dark Hole in Your Soul

October 29, 2021 4:00AM

Pistachio croissant
Pistachio croissant Lauren Drewes Daniels
Australian-based gelateria and pastry shop Zero Gradi in downtown Dallas — sister store and neighbor of 400 Gradi — is serving some amazing pastries and desserts. Both Gradi concepts are the work of Johnny Di Francesco, an Australian-born and Naples-trained chef.
LAUREN DREWES DANIELS
Lauren Drewes Daniels
Zero Gradi is located on Ross Avenue near the Arts District, across from Sloane's Corner. The front of the building is under construction, making the entrance hard to find, but have a bit of persistence. The payoff is worth it.

There’s no curbside parking but you might be able to nab a spot nearby. There are a few 15-minute parking spots in the garage behind the store. If you have a trip planned to the Arts District this is the perfect spot for a treat. Or to hide out while your family members read walls.

Zero Gradi has a full espresso bar, from-scratch pastries and more than 20 flavors of gelato.
LAUREN DREWES DANIELS
Lauren Drewes Daniels
The real superstars here, however, are the pastries made by local pastry chef Lizzy Ramirez. The brioche veneziana, (middle shelf on left in photo above) with a crunchy exterior that gives way to a spongy inside filled with vanilla custard, is wonderful. More recently Ramirez has added some fall-inspired flavors, like a pumpkin spice and a caramel apple croissant. The pistachio croissant has swirls of dark green and a dollop of soft vanilla custard inside. 
Small in size but gargantuan in flavor. - LAUREN DREWES DANIELS
Small in size but gargantuan in flavor.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
A “kids size” cup of gelato comes with two flavors in a tiny cup with a small spoon. When they set mine on the counter there might have been an audible ‘Oh…’ of disappointment because, shamefully, we’re used to Super Big Gulp servings of everything. This was a dollop of gelato in Texas terms, sort of like a sample size at Central Market. Like, if I nodded after tasting it, I'd get the real size.

But one bite made it clear why this dessert is dished out in smallish increments; this is big-bang-for-your spoonful gelato. The concentration of flavor is intense and beautiful.
Two fountains of chocolate; perfect works of art near the Arts District. - LAUREN DREWES DANIELS
Two fountains of chocolate; perfect works of art near the Arts District.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
As if any of the gelatos could hold any more flavor, two chocolate fountains on the counter near the gelato case pour a continuous stream of milk and white chocolate. We need more continuous chocolate fountains in the world.

Zero Gradi, 2000 Ross Ave., #170. 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday -Thursday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, Closed Saturday and Sunday.   
