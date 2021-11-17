Four Local Craft Brewery Dinners This Week & One Yappy Hour

Ramen & Yakitori Pop-Up at On Rotation
7701 Lemmon Ave., Suite 200 (Northwest Dallas)
5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18
You’ve come to expect out-of-this-world fried chicken from On Rotation’s kitchen, but this Thursday the destination on their boarding passes is Japan. Last week they released a Japanese rice lager called Gohan's Nimbus, so they’re planning some special food to go with it.
The kitchen team (and a few friends) will be grilling on the patio and offering a menu of ramen, yakitori, milk breadfruit sandwiches, tsukune and more. No tickets are required; just come and order what you like from the one-evening-only menu. Limited options from the regular menu will also be available. Check out their Facebook events post if you need any other details.
Doggie Date Night, Yappy Hour at Vector Brewing
9850 Walnut Hill Lane, No. 405 (Northeast Dallas)
6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18
November is Adopt a Senior Pet month and My Pets Wellness will be onsite at Vector Brewing to discuss common concerns with aging pets. Come meet some senior pets up for adoption and bring your doggie date (of any age) to support local pet charities. Dallas Pets Alive and Redstone Husky will also be onsite at this free event, and $1 of every beer purchased will go to doggies in need. Get the details on Eventbrite.
Class Pop Sushi Making Cooking Class at Celestial Beerworks
2530 Butler St. (Medical District)
7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19
Join chef Isaac at Celestial Beerworks for a fun night learning about and preparing two kinds of sushi as well as miso soup with tofu or tempeh. Beginners are welcome, and you’ll leave knowing how to make a California roll and an uramaki spicy tuna roll. And of course, you can purchase beer from Celestial to go with your sushi. Get the details on Class Pop, and use the code CELESTIAL to get a discounted price of $39 per person.
Community Beer Dinner at Commons Club
Virgin Hotels Dallas, 1445 Turtle Creek Blvd. (Dallas Design District)
7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20
After months of permitting and supply chain nightmares, Community Beer Co. (3110 Commonwealth Drive) is finally brewing in their new facility. The taproom hasn’t opened yet, and beer to go is still on hold for just a bit longer, but they’re gearing up for a full opening soon. Between now and then, they’re teaming up with Commons Club at Virgin Hotel for a beer dinner with five dishes and five of their brews. Courses include apple honey braised pork belly sope paired with Honey Citrus Blonde, roasted quail with butter molasses glaze and squash purée paired with Mosaic IPA and three more taste-tempting pairings.
Dinner is $60 and you can see the full menu and book a reservation on the hotel’s website.
Third Anniversary Celebration at Civil Pour
8061 Walnut Hill Lane (Northeast Dallas)
Saturday, Nov. 19. Beer tapping starts at 3 p.m.
Whether you love Civil Pour for their outstanding coffee or one of 25 curated beer taps, they’ve earned this celebration of three years in business. Stop by on Saturday for some ridiculously cool beers on tap, fun coffee drinks and a special anniversary glass available for purchase. Get the details on the Facebook events page.