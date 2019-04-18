 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/dallasobserver
4
Behold the Paper Crane.EXPAND
Behold the Paper Crane.
SMPR Company

Follow the Fold with Five Sixty’s Riff on the Paper Plane

Susie Oszustowicz | April 18, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

We drink for many reasons — to celebrate, to pass the time, to wallow in sadness, when we’re thirsty — but isn’t drinking for a good cause the best reason to drink? We’ve seen plenty of charity cocktails pop up lately, and we’re delighted that another from the bar at Five Sixty has entered the fold.

The sky-high bar offers the chance to enjoy a Maker’s Mark cocktail that riffs on the classic Paper Plane cocktail, traditionally made with bourbon, Amaro, Aperol and lemon. They added a hint of vanilla for a bit of intrigue and garnished this bad bird with a miniature paper crane.

The cocktail is tasty, but the cause supported when you order it is delicious. Five Sixty will donate $2 for each order to Paper for Water, a community organization that works to raise money to help build water wells where they’re needed.

Related Stories

Remember: Bird’s the word.

Paper Crane ($16): house barrel-aged Maker’s Mark, Aperol, Amaro Nonino, vanilla, fresh lemon juice


Five Sixty, 300 Reunion Blvd. (downtown Dallas)

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >