Follow the Fold with Five Sixty’s Riff on the Paper Plane

We drink for many reasons — to celebrate, to pass the time, to wallow in sadness, when we’re thirsty — but isn’t drinking for a good cause the best reason to drink? We’ve seen plenty of charity cocktails pop up lately, and we’re delighted that another from the bar at Five Sixty has entered the fold.

The sky-high bar offers the chance to enjoy a Maker’s Mark cocktail that riffs on the classic Paper Plane cocktail, traditionally made with bourbon, Amaro, Aperol and lemon. They added a hint of vanilla for a bit of intrigue and garnished this bad bird with a miniature paper crane.

The cocktail is tasty, but the cause supported when you order it is delicious. Five Sixty will donate $2 for each order to Paper for Water, a community organization that works to raise money to help build water wells where they’re needed.

Remember: Bird’s the word.

Paper Crane ($16): house barrel-aged Maker’s Mark, Aperol, Amaro Nonino, vanilla, fresh lemon juice



Five Sixty, 300 Reunion Blvd. (downtown Dallas)