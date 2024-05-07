 More Fluffy Fluffy is Coming to Dallas | Dallas Observer
Fluffy Fluffy To Bring Its Jiggly Soufflé Pancakes To Carrollton

After success in Frisco, Fluffy Fluffy will soon be bringing its (well ... fluffy) Japanese-style pancakes to Carrollton.
May 7, 2024
A stack of Japanese-style Blueberry Cheesecake pancakes enjoyed on a visit to Fluffy Fluffy's Frisco location.
A stack of Japanese-style Blueberry Cheesecake pancakes enjoyed on a visit to Fluffy Fluffy's Frisco location. Anisha Holla
After setting up shop at its first Texas location in Frisco at the end of 2023, Fluffy Fluffy will soon open its doors in Carrollton at 2700 Old Denton Road, just north of the President George Bush Turnpike. A dessert café boasting awards for its Japanese-style soufflé pancakes, Fluffy Fluffy is looking to expand to major cities throughout the country (with its sights set on Austin and Houston next).

Fluffy Fluffy, referred to as Fuwa Fuwa at its international locations, first set up shop in Canada in 2018 before growing its brand globally. Before opening stores in the United States, it expanded to the United Kingdom, France and China.

The pancakes here lean on egg whites to attain a height that seems to defy the standard short stack. It's a mix of steam and speed-bag whipping of those egg whites, and a custard flavor that make these unique.

On the menu, guests will find the signature jiggly and fluffy soufflé pancakes (all of which are made with locally-sourced eggs) in flavors like crème brûlée, matcha tiramisu, caramelized raspberry and more, along with sweet and savory croffles. There are also Basque cheesecakes and other sweet treats including macarons and Swiss rolls.

Examples of the savory croffles include two that are served like sandwiches with fillings from smoked salmon to ham and cheese. The Basque cheesecakes come in flavors like Earl Grey, matcha, coconut, mango and raspberry — each with a Basque cheesecake’s classic caramelized top. Fluffy Fluffy offers espresso drinks and frappes as well as mango and yuzu sodas — altogether quite the array of both food and drink. Read more about our thoughts on the Frisco location (and its blueberry cheesecake-flavored soufflé pancakes here).

Fluffy Fluffy Dessert Café. 2700 Old Denton Road, No. 112, Carrollton. Opening soon.
