Foodie Finds for This Weekend: Brewery Birthdays, Taste of Dallas & Drag Brunches

As always, there’s plenty to do in Dallas this weekend, but this one in particular seems to have a theme: celebration. Big breweries like Community, 3 Nations and Siren Rock are celebrating anniversaries while Pride Month continues with drag brunches galore.
Here are 10 food events to fill your weekend:
Taste of Dallas
Dallas Market Hall, 2200 North Stemmons Freeway
Friday to Sunday, June 10 to 12
This weekend is Taste of Dallas’ 36th celebration of all things food. General admission tickets are $20 online and at the gate and get you access to more than 75 restaurants, food vendors and trucks. There will also be local artisans and beverage partners. Check out the full slate of activities on their website; each day there's something new and distinct, like a Whisky, BBQ and Bacon event ($85) on Friday at 6:30 p.m. and a Sunday Brunch taste tour ($55).
Night Market at Pegasus City
Pegasus City Brewery, 1508 Commerce St.
5 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 10
Pegasus City Brewery and RealStreetJams are hosting a night market this Friday with live music, art, dance battles, a mini-market and brews from Pegasus City. The event is family and pet friendly, and no tickets are required to attend. Just come out to eat, drink and shop — from all local businesses.
Community Beer Company 8 Year Anniversary
Community Beer, 3110 Commonwealth Drive
12 p.m. Saturday, June 11
While Community’s eighth anniversary was technically in 2021, their move to the new location made it impossible to celebrate, so after a two-year hiatus, Community is bringing on the party. Pull out your Reeboks with the straps, because this is an '80s-themed beer extravaganza with drinks, live music and food trucks. Tickets range from $35.88 to $68.88 and can be purchased online.
Cheers to 7 Years of Beers Anniversary Party
3 Nations Brewing, 1033 East Vandergriff Drive
12 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 11
Celebrate 3 Nations Brewing seventh anniversary this weekend with an all-day party. General admission tickets include a tasting card, six 8-ounce pours and a special anniversary glass. Limited-quantity anniversary beers, 3 Nations Biergarten Grill bites, and anniversary tees will also be available for purchase and live music from Delimac and Buzz Andrews Band will be playing throughout the day.
Release the Siren! Siren Rock Year One Anniversary Party
Siren Rock Brewing Co., 310 South Goliad St.
12 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 11
Siren Rock is turning 1, and they’ve got a celebration this weekend worthy of the occasion. With live music, special-edition releases and lots of photo ops, Siren Rock is the place to be. A $25 ticket includes a limited edition glass, two beer pours and live music with DJ Justin, The Everett Lippel Band, and Cruz and Council Band. Joe’s Backyard BBQ food truck will also be on the scene.
Commons Club Drag Brunch
Virgin Hotels Dallas, 1445 Turtle Creek Blvd.
12 p.m. Saturday, June 11
Virgin Hotels is celebrating Pride with brunch and performance at Commons Club with hostess Jenni P and a lineup of other top Dallas drag queens. Reservations are required, and there is a food and beverage minimum of $60.
Illusions Drag Brunch
Snooze, 3211 Oak Lawn Ave.
2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 11
Yelp, Snooze and Illusions have partnered up to provide musical drag interludes for their all-day brunch. The menu will consist of pride pancakes with rainbow sprinkles, strawberry martini mimosas and more. All the money from sales of Pride pancakes will be donated to The Trevor Project, in addition to one dollar for every table booked at Snooze through Yelp! for the month of June. Make reservations through Yelp.
Knox Street Pop-Up Park
4539 Travis St.
9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, June 11
Sip and shop at the Knox Street Pop-up Park this weekend. There will be local food vendors and artisans. They'll have acai bowls from Bondi Bowls and The Salty Donut will have a food trailer, plus plenty of other goods and foods from around the neighborhood.
Barks, Brews and Brats
Scentral Bark, 4601 Centennial Drive
6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 11
Rowlett is hosting an event this weekend for the whole family — even the furry members. This is a free event with the Colton Hamilton Band, food trucks and various dog vendors. Participants must fill out a registration form with proof of rabies vaccination for their dogs.
Yoga at the Brewery
Oak Cliff Brewing Co., 1300 S Polk St.
10:45 to 11:45 a.m. Sunday, June 12
Oak Cliff Brewing Co. and Oak Cliff Yoga are teaming up this Sunday for a one-hour, all-levels yoga class and a pint to cool off. For $10, guests can stretch muscles they didn't know they have with host yogi LJ Hash of Oak Cliff Yoga, and one beer. Participants will need to bring their own mat and must be 21 or older.