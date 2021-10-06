The Best Foodie Finds This Week: Fair Fare, Red Rivalry, a Beer Fest at Windmill And More

There’s a month’s worth of foodie fun in this week’s list. And right on cue, the town of Addison decided that having a restaurant week didn’t make sense with more than 180 restaurants in a 4.4-square-mile town, so it’s a restaurant month. You can download a mobile passport from Visit Addison for discounts at participating restaurants, prize drawings and more. Full details of the program, which runs through Oct. 31, are available on the Visit Addison website.
The State Fair of Texas continues through Oct. 17, and there are still more Oktoberfests plus other events that continue through all or part of October.
meal kit offer you should certainly consider for a wonderful homemade meal. It'll be as if chef Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman was right there making it with you. They provide all of the ingredients to make their fish tacos with special ingredients including Texas redfish, dry and wet ingredients for the batter, Cacique chorizo and crema, cabbage slaw and the Cacique ranchero queso fresco to garnish.
If you’re not hiding out from rivalry revelry, we highlighted a couple of TX/OU watch parties for you, and you can count on finding tons more on your own.
So Much (More) Fair Food
The State Fair of Texas continues through Oct. 17, and some local restaurants are jumping on the food as entertainment bandwagon in case one trip to the fair didn’t meet all your fried food needs. Ida Claire (5001 Beltline Road) has Red Velvet Fried Pie ($7) through Oct. 17.
The restaurants at The Statler Dallas (1914 Commerce St.) are also celebrating the fair with their own take on fair food with special menu items available through Oct. 17. Foods include a Midway Torta at Primo’s, the Big Tex Loaded Potato with brisket burnt ends at Scout, and a Deep Fried Cheesecake Pop at both Primo’s and Sfereco.
Lochland's Food and Spirits (8518 Plano Road) has a whole menu of state fair fare. Get a fried smoked turkey leg ($15), a jalapeño cheddar corn dog ($6), deep-fried churros ($7) and more from now through Oct. 22.
Stop at Son of a Butcher on Lower Greenville or inside the Legacy Food Hall in Plano for the Little Tex – a wagyu patty with comeback sauce, caramelized onions, pickles and sharp cheddar all in between a doughnut bun and topped with powdered sugar.
Drinking for Charity for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Truluck’s
2401 Mckinney Ave. (Uptown)
Truluck’s is pouring some support into Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a featured wine by Carol’s Vineyard. For every bottle of Carol’s Vineyard Cabernet sold in October, a $20 donation will be made to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
Bulla Gastrobar
6007 Legacy Dr., No. 180 (Plano)
Bulla Gastrobar is bringing back its famous Strawberry Crush ($13) during the month of October. This cocktail is made with Flor de Caña, strawberry purée, watermelon, lime juice and fresh basil, and one dollar from each purchase will be donated to support breast cancer research.
Wine, Whiskey, Watch Parties and More This WeekCedar Springs Wine Walk
Round-Up Saloon, 3912 Cedar Springs Road (Oak Lawn)
6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7
Wine walks are back on The Strip, and the fun begins at a tent outside the Round-Up Saloon. Purchase a $10 Cedar Springs Merchant Association wine glass and enjoy free wine all evening from participating merchants. Visit The Strip on Cedar Springs’ website for all the details.
World's Top Whiskey Taster Competition
Waterproof at The Statler Dallas, 1914 Commerce St. 19th Floor (Downtown Dallas)
7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7
Savor complimentary cocktails and appetizers while watching six semi-finalists compete for the chance to represent the southwest in the 2021 World’s Top Whiskey Taster competition. Joseph Guerra of Dallas, Sergey Khachatrian of Plano and Pete Schmidt of Southlake are in the running along with one semi-finalist from Houston and two from Colorado.
Ticket proceeds benefit the United States Bartenders' Guild National Charity Foundation. Get all the details and purchase tickets ($30) on Eventbrite.
DIFFA Burgers and Burgundy
Peace Plaza at Cathedral of Hope, 5910 Cedar Springs Road (Northwest Dallas)
6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8
This annual signature event of Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS (DIFFA Dallas) puts chef-prepared burger sliders together with specially paired wines. Chef John Tesar will host the evening, and participating local chefs include Samir Dhurandhar (Nick and Sam’s), Dan Landsberg (Ellie’s), Jimmy Contreras (Taco y Vino), Sharon Van Meter (Beckley 1115) and more.
A silent auction promises experiences from the hottest restaurants around town, while Party Machine will provide the music. The evening also includes wine, beer, and champagne, specialty cocktails from Ketel One and Tanqueray and desserts by Krafty Kween Lio Botello.
Tickets ($100 each) are available via BidPal.
Parlor’s Ice Creams Pop-Up at Burgundy’s Local
3314 Ross Ave. (Old East Dallas)
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8
Founders of this handcrafted ice cream business just celebrated their second anniversary, and they have a new limited-edition ice cream flavor lined up. They’ll have their traditional flavors available too, all made from scratch right down to the cookies in the cookies and cream. Follow Parlor’s on Instagram to stay in the know about their pop-ups.
ArmeniaFest at St. Sarkis Armenian Orthodox Church
1805 Random Road (Carrollton)
5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct 8; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday
This annual festival of Armenian culture and food brings live music, dance performances and circle dance step instructions along with a photo booth, children’s arts and crafts and plenty of family-friendly (and free) fun. Pilaf, kebabs and baklava are just a few of the foods served here with plenty more baked goods and coffee in store. Get all the details on the ArmeniaFest website.
3656 Howell St. (Uptown)
9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9
The Rustic will open one hour early at 9 a.m. on game day, and the watch party is free to attend. Commemorate the occasion with all-new team-themed cocktails and Red River Wings – eight crispy chicken wings tossed in Red River sauce, a sweet and savory combination of red bell peppers and Siracha. Celebrate your victory (or drink off your loss) with free live music after the game.
Official Texas Exes OU Watch Party at Longhorn Icehouse
1901 W. Northwest Highway (Northwest Dallas)
10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9
With over 20,000 square feet of space indoors and out, Longhorn Icehouse is the official gathering place for UT's Texas Exes Dallas Chapter. All fans are welcome at the free event, and specials include $3.50 Coors Light drafts, $4 domestic beers, $4 well cocktails and $5 "Bevoritas" (special UT orange house margaritas on the rocks).
Drag Diva Brunch - American Horror Story at House of Blues
2200 N. Lamar St. (Victory Park)
10:30 a.m. doors, noon show on Saturday, Oct. 9
Dig in to a full buffet while watching a hilarious American Horror Story-themed drag brunch. Tickets are $45 on the House of Blues website.
Honky Tonk Beer Garden Brunch at Lochland’s
8518 Plano Road (Northwest Dallas)
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 with live music at noon
At high noon at Lochland’s, catch country singer/songwriter Mike Randall in a live show with songs from his recently released album Bakersfield, TX. The full a la carte brunch menu will be available with house specialties including house hash and eggs, smoked salmon pancakes and the hangover sandwich. You can also get all your pub favorites including fish and chips and shepherd’s pie, with carafes of mimosas, house sangria and brunch punch to wash it all down. The show is free, and you can find out more on Lochland’s website.
Cupcake Pop-Up at Expansive in the Katy Building
701 Commerce St. (Downtown)
4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9
Oh yes, we want cupcakes. Claire's Fine Baking will bring the goods to this coworking space with a cool, historic location. The event is free, and details are available on Eventbrite.
Windmills Inaugural Beer Fest
5755 Grandscape Blvd. (The Colony)
3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9
Windmills at Grandscape will host its first-ever beer fest along with other local breweries including Tupps, Denton County, Armadillo Ale Works, Oak Highlands and Odd Muse. Taste samples of ales, and lagers including blondes, saisons, IPAs and more on the picturesque lawn. Tickets include 10, 4-ounce tastes and commemorative tasting glass for $20 on Prekindle.
Sunday Funday
Dallas Cowboys Watch Pawty at Toller Patio
3675 Ross Ave. (Old East Dallas)
2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10
If you want to bring your pup, this is the place to be for Cowboys games. Gameday specials include $5 off pitchers of draft beer and $1 off wells. El Bandido Yankee Tequila Ranch Waters and Spicy Margaritas will be $7 for the watch pawties, and Revolver Blood and Honey will be $4.
You can also get a portrait of your pup ($10) in the Toller Patio Fan Zone. Get details, book your pup portrait session, and RSVP to the free event on Eventbrite.
Sara Hickman Sunday Supper Concert at Cafe Momentum
1510 Pacific Ave. (Downtown Dallas)
6:30 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10
Special guest Sara Hickman brings the tunes to this episode of Cafe Momentum’s Sunday Supper Series. Tickets ($85) include a three-course dinner plus complimentary wine, beer and bubbly, and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Last Chance Qualifier for the World Food Championships
Dallas College Culinary, Pastry & Hospitality Center, 11830 Webb Chapel Road. #1200 (Northwest Dallas)
Sunday, Oct. 10
Home chefs and professional chefs alike have one last opportunity to win a golden ticket to the World Food Championships (WFC) coming to Fair Park in November. Chef Kent Rathbun will join other leading Dallas chefs on the judging panel with WFC and Dallas College officials.
Get more information about the competition on the World Food Championships website, and use this form to apply.
Ratatouille at Summer Series at Heritage Village by Rooftop Cinema Club
Dallas Heritage Village at Old City Park, 1515 S Harwood St. (The Cedars)
7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10
Is it possible to watch this family-friendly foodie movie too many times? We don’t think so. We’ll hope for perfect weather for this showing at the outdoor movie theater at Dallas Heritage Village. Come in a costume (any costume) for free trick-or-treat candy at any October show. Adult tickets are $14.50 and up ($12 and up for kids) on the Rooftop Cinema Club website.
Clamato Michelada Festival in Downtown Fort Worth
900 Main St. (Fort Worth)
Noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10
This unique festival, now in its fifth year, offers authentic Mexican and Latin-American food, music, heritage and a competition for the best Michelada. Lawn chairs are welcome, but no outside beverages are allowed. Admission, street parking and select garages are all free, but beverage purchases are cash only. Find more information on the festival’s Instagram or website.