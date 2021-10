The Best Foodie Finds This Week: Fair Fare, Red Rivalry, a Beer Fest at Windmill And More

click to enlarge Fish tacos from José. Lauren Drewes Daniels

So Much (More) Fair Food



Drinking for Charity for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month









Wine, Whiskey, Watch Parties and More This Week







click to enlarge The Rustic will be host to a flood of Red River rivalry. Jessica Sepkowitz

click to enlarge Toller Patio will be bathed in blue and silver this Sunday. Taylor Adams

Sunday Funday



We may need to rename October "Foodie Festival Month" in Dallas. It’s not like we need another made-up food holiday, but there’s definitely going to be a lot of eating and drinking going on this month. (So much for our plans to shed a few pounds before the holidays.)There’s a month’s worth of foodie fun in this week’s list. And right on cue, the town of Addison decided that having a restaurant week didn’t make sense with more than 180 restaurants in a 4.4-square-mile town, so it’s a restaurant month. You can download a mobile passport from Visit Addison for discounts at participating restaurants, prize drawings and more. Full details of the program, which runs through Oct. 31, are available on the Visit Addison website The State Fair of Texas continues through Oct. 17, and there are still more Oktoberfests plus other events that continue through all or part of October.As part of Hispanic Heritage Month,(4931 W. Lovers Lane) has a meal kit offer you should certainly consider for a wonderful homemade meal. It'll be as if chef Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman was right there making it with you. They provide all of the ingredients to make their fish tacos with special ingredients including Texas redfish, dry and wet ingredients for the batter, Cacique chorizo and crema, cabbage slaw and the Cacique ranchero queso fresco to garnish.If you’re not hiding out from rivalry revelry, we highlighted a couple of TX/OU watch parties for you, and you can count on finding tons more on your own.The State Fair of Texas continues through Oct. 17, and some local restaurants are jumping on the food as entertainment bandwagon in case one trip to the fair didn’t meet all your fried food needs. Ida Claire (5001 Beltline Road) has Red Velvet Fried Pie ($7) through Oct. 17.The restaurants at The Statler Dallas (1914 Commerce St.) are also celebrating the fair with their own take on fair food with special menu items available through Oct. 17. Foods include a Midway Torta at Primo’s, the Big Tex Loaded Potato with brisket burnt ends at Scout, and a Deep Fried Cheesecake Pop at both Primo’s and Sfereco. Lochland's Food and Spirits (8518 Plano Road) has a whole menu of state fair fare. Get a fried smoked turkey leg ($15), a jalapeño cheddar corn dog ($6), deep-fried churros ($7) and more from now through Oct. 22.Stop at Son of a Butcher on Lower Greenville or inside the Legacy Food Hall in Plano for the– a wagyu patty with comeback sauce, caramelized onions, pickles and sharp cheddar all in between a dounut bun and topped with powdered sugar. Truluck’s is pouring some support into Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a featured wine by Carol’s Vineyard. For every bottle of Carol’s Vineyard Cabernet sold in October, a $20 donation will be made to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Bulla Gastrobar is bringing back its famous Strawberry Crush ($13) during the month of October. This cocktail is made with Flor de Caña, strawberry purée, watermelon, lime juice and fresh basil, and one dollar from each purchase will be donated to support breast cancer research.Wine walks are back on The Strip, and the fun begins at a tent outside the Round-Up Saloon. Purchase a $10 Cedar Springs Merchant Association wine glass and enjoy free wine all evening from participating merchants. Visit The Strip on Cedar Springs’ website for all the details.Savor complimentary cocktails and appetizers while watching six semi-finalists compete for the chance to represent the southwest in the 2021 World’s Top Whiskey Taster competition. Joseph Guerra of Dallas, Sergey Khachatrian of Plano and Pete Schmidt of Southlake are in the running along with one semi-finalist from Houston and two from Colorado.Ticket proceeds benefit the United States Bartenders' Guild National Charity Foundation. Get all the details and purchase tickets ($30) on Eventbrite This annual signature event of Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS ( DIFFA Dallas ) puts chef-prepared burger sliders together with specially paired wines. Chef John Tesar will host the evening, and participating local chefs include Samir Dhurandhar (Nick and Sam’s), Dan Landsberg (Ellie’s), Jimmy Contreras (Taco y Vino), Sharon Van Meter (Beckley 1115) and more.A silent auction promises experiences from the hottest restaurants around town, while Party Machine will provide the music. The evening also includes wine, beer, and champagne, specialty cocktails from Ketel One and Tanqueray and desserts by Krafty Kween Lio Botello.Tickets ($100 each) are available via BidPal Founders of this handcrafted ice cream business just celebrated their second anniversary, and they have a new limited-edition ice cream flavor lined up. They’ll have their traditional flavors available too, all made from scratch right down to the cookies in the cookies and cream. Follow Parlor’s on Instagram to stay in the know about their pop-ups.This annual festival of Armenian culture and food brings live music, dance performances and circle dance step instructions along with a photo booth, children’s arts and crafts and plenty of family-friendly (and free) fun. Pilaf, kebabs and baklava are just a few of the foods served here with plenty more baked goods and coffee in store. Get all the details on the ArmeniaFest website The Rustic will open one hour early at 9 a.m. on game day, and the watch party is free to attend. Commemorate the occasion with all-new team-themed cocktails and Red River Wings – eight crispy chicken wings tossed in Red River sauce, a sweet and savory combination of red bell peppers and Siracha. Celebrate your victory (or drink off your loss) with free live music after the game.With over 20,000 square feet of space indoors and out, Longhorn Icehouse is the official gathering place for UT's Texas Exes Dallas Chapter. All fans are welcome at the free event, and specials include $3.50 Coors Light drafts, $4 domestic beers, $4 well cocktails and $5 "Bevoritas" (special UT orange house margaritas on the rocks).Dig in to a full buffet while watching a hilarious-themed drag brunch. Tickets are $45 on the House of Blues website At high noon at Lochland’s, catch country singer/songwriter Mike Randall in a live show with songs from his recently released album. The full a la carte brunch menu will be available with house specialties including house hash and eggs, smoked salmon pancakes and the hangover sandwich. You can also get all your pub favorites including fish and chips and shepherd’s pie, with carafes of mimosas, house sangria and brunch punch to wash it all down. The show is free, and you can find out more on Lochland’s website. Oh yes, we want cupcakes. Claire's Fine Baking will bring the goods to this coworking space with a cool, historic location. The event is free, and details are available on Eventbrite Windmills at Grandscape will host its first-ever beer fest along with other local breweries including Tupps, Denton County, Armadillo Ale Works, Oak Highlands and Odd Muse. Taste samples of ales, and lagers including blondes, saisons, IPAs and more on the picturesque lawn. Tickets include 10, 4-ounce tastes and commemorative tasting glass for $20 on Prekindle If you want to bring your pup, this is the place to be for Cowboys games. Gameday specials include $5 off pitchers of draft beer and $1 off wells. El Bandido Yankee Tequila Ranch Waters and Spicy Margaritas will be $7 for the watch pawties, and Revolver Blood and Honey will be $4.You can also get a portrait of your pup ($10) in the Toller Patio Fan Zone. Get details, book your pup portrait session, and RSVP to the free event on Eventbrite Special guest Sara Hickman brings the tunes to this episode of Cafe Momentum’s Sunday Supper Series. Tickets ($85) include a three-course dinner plus complimentary wine, beer and bubbly, and can be purchased on Eventbrite Home chefs and professional chefs alike have one last opportunity to win a golden ticket to the World Food Championships (WFC) coming to Fair Park in November. Chef Kent Rathbun will join other leading Dallas chefs on the judging panel with WFC and Dallas College officials.Get more information about the competition on the World Food Championships website , and use this form to apply.Is it possible to watch this family-friendly foodie movie too many times? We don’t think so. We’ll hope for perfect weather for this showing at the outdoor movie theater at Dallas Heritage Village. Come in a costume (any costume) for free trick-or-treat candy at any October show. Adult tickets are $14.50 and up ($12 and up for kids) on the Rooftop Cinema Club website This unique festival, now in its fifth year, offers authentic Mexican and Latin-American food, music, heritage and a competition for the best Michelada. Lawn chairs are welcome, but no outside beverages are allowed. Admission, street parking and select garages are all free, but beverage purchases are cash only. Find more information on the festival’s Instagram or website