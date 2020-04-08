 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
I wiped this down with a Clorox wipe as soon as I received it; but there's a cute label Gabe Sanchez made for his bloody mary mix.EXPAND
I wiped this down with a Clorox wipe as soon as I received it; but there's a cute label Gabe Sanchez made for his bloody mary mix.
Taylor Adams

Drink This: Gabe Sanchez Is Making Bloody Mary Mix

Taylor Adams | April 8, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

Gabe Sanchez is one of the best people in town you could have making you a drink.

Of course, he's not doing as much of that since Deep Ellum's Black Swan Saloon is closed along with all the other bars to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

In the meantime, he’s getting creative with his time and talent: He's selling bloody mary mixes, and you should get yourself a bottle.

Related Stories

In Normal Time, I consume many bloody mary cocktails. Not too copiously, of course, but it's part of the brunch beat, and it's a superior drink to the lame mimosa. Unfortunately, there are some weak attempts at the bloody mary, whether it's just a cheap, $3 one, or an overzealous take with a meal for two sticking out of the top of the glass.

Is it that hard to just get something that's fresh and spicy?

If there's a teeny, tiny silver lining to this time, it's that Sanchez is selling an excellent mix right now. The spice level is present but brief, and the beverage tastes fresh enough to make you feel like every sip is a way to take in some excellent vitamins.

Even Adam Bazaldua, City Council member for District 7, is a fan.

Sanchez is selling these weekly as of now. Get in ASAP to get yourself some this week. And consume quickly, it being fresh and all.

Order a quart of the mix ($12) or a quart with Tito's 375 milliliter ($42) by paying through his Venmo.  When you do that, note where you'll pick up this Thursday. Options are Salaryman in the Bishop Arts District, Brick and Bones in Deep Ellum, and Goodfriend Beer Garden and Burger House in East Dallas.

There's enough mix to share or have a few. Try it with gin: the floral notes pair perfectly with what Sanchez has made here. 

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.