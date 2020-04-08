Drink This: Gabe Sanchez Is Making Bloody Mary Mix

I wiped this down with a Clorox wipe as soon as I received it; but there's a cute label Gabe Sanchez made for his bloody mary mix.

Gabe Sanchez is one of the best people in town you could have making you a drink.

Of course, he's not doing as much of that since Deep Ellum's Black Swan Saloon is closed along with all the other bars to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

In the meantime, he’s getting creative with his time and talent: He's selling bloody mary mixes, and you should get yourself a bottle.

In Normal Time, I consume many bloody mary cocktails. Not too copiously, of course, but it's part of the brunch beat, and it's a superior drink to the lame mimosa. Unfortunately, there are some weak attempts at the bloody mary, whether it's just a cheap, $3 one, or an overzealous take with a meal for two sticking out of the top of the glass.

Is it that hard to just get something that's fresh and spicy?

If there's a teeny, tiny silver lining to this time, it's that Sanchez is selling an excellent mix right now. The spice level is present but brief, and the beverage tastes fresh enough to make you feel like every sip is a way to take in some excellent vitamins.

Even Adam Bazaldua, City Council member for District 7, is a fan.

Happy to support my friend Gabe Sanchez while Black Swan Saloon is temporarily closed. This Bloody Mary mix is BOMB... Posted by Adam Bazaldua on Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Sanchez is selling these weekly as of now. Get in ASAP to get yourself some this week. And consume quickly, it being fresh and all.

Order a quart of the mix ($12) or a quart with Tito's 375 milliliter ($42) by paying through his Venmo. When you do that, note where you'll pick up this Thursday. Options are Salaryman in the Bishop Arts District, Brick and Bones in Deep Ellum, and Goodfriend Beer Garden and Burger House in East Dallas.

There's enough mix to share or have a few. Try it with gin: the floral notes pair perfectly with what Sanchez has made here.