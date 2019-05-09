At Byron Nelson This Weekend? Hit Up the Grey Goose Tent for Cocktails.

The annual AT&T Byron Nelson Championship is back in Dallas for its 51st year. The five-day tournament will run through Sunday for its second year at Trinity Forest Golf Club, and you can bet that it will bring out its usual hordes of day-drinkers posing as golf spectators.

So it's time to don our sundresses, slacks Croakies and sip on some onlooker cocktails. The folks at Grey Goose are going to have plenty of them — six to be exact — ready for you at their tent on the 13th green, where ticket-holders can sidle up for a cocktail or two for free.

You can bet we'll be having at least a couple of their bloody marys to start off each day, but the Happiest Pear Par-Tee will get us teed up for the evening. Some pear vodka, elderflower liqueur and a little lemonade to lighten it up along with plenty of vodka? We think that'll do.

Keep note that this weekend's weather could put a damper on things; some events were canceled on Wednesday because of rain, so keep an eye on the AT&T Byron Nelson website for updates.

Happiest Pear Par-Tee ($10): Grey Goose Vodka, La Poir Pear Flavored Vodka, St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur, lemonade



The Grey Goose tent on the 13th green of the Byron Nelson Golf Tournament, May 8-12 at Trinity Forest Golf Club, 5000 S. Great Trinity Forest Way.