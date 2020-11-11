Plano to Get Some of the Hot Chicken Craze

At first we saw the news release and thought, “Really? Dallas is getting another hot chicken joint?”
No. This one’s going to Plano: Hot Chicks Nashville Hot Chicken plans to open in just a month.
This spot brings scratch-made, halal, dairy-free, peanut-free hot chicken with varying heat levels. We’re excited about the halal chicken, and the hand-cut crinkle fries, pickles and coleslaw sound good, too.
Expect the menu to also include booze-filled slushies (no, not margaritas — think spiked versions of sweet tea and lemonade), mac and cheese and more. There’s also a different item for a Nashville hot chicken place, though one that shouldn’t be surprising: tacos.
We see no explanation of what that taco involves, but we do know it’s $4.50 for one.
The fast-casual restaurant is making Plano its first opening in Dallas-Fort Worth, followed by locations in Willow Park, Dallas, Las Colinas, Arlington and San Marcos.
The concept comes from One Entertainment, a restaurant and hospitality company that owns and operates Landmark Bar & Kitchen, Texas Republic, The Yard and Playground in Fort Worth, and Theory Nightclub, Cutie Pies Pizza and Playground Bar in Uptown Dallas.
The restaurant will have dine-in service following guidelines and “enhanced sanitization measures,” according to the release. Curbside pickup and delivery through DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats will also be available.
“We couldn’t be more excited to bring Hot Chicks to Plano,” said Sam Sameni, principal of One Entertainment, in the release. “This is our first of many Hot Chicks to open in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. We can’t wait to become an integral part of the community and are looking forward to further establishing our DFW footprint.”
Hot Chicks Nashville Hot Chicken, 1885 Dallas Parkway, No. 300, Plano. Set to open in early December.
