 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

^
Keep Dallas Observer Free
Support Us
4
| Openings and Closings |

Plano to Get Some of the Hot Chicken Craze

Taylor Adams | November 11, 2020 | 4:00am
Hooray! Another fried chicken sandwich! (No joking here; we do love 'em.)EXPAND
Hooray! Another fried chicken sandwich! (No joking here; we do love 'em.)
courtesy of Hot Chicks Nashville Hot Chicken
AA

At first we saw the news release and thought, “Really? Dallas is getting another hot chicken joint?”

No. This one’s going to Plano: Hot Chicks Nashville Hot Chicken plans to open in just a month.

This spot brings scratch-made, halal, dairy-free, peanut-free hot chicken with varying heat levels. We’re excited about the halal chicken, and the hand-cut crinkle fries, pickles and coleslaw sound good, too.

Related Stories

Expect the menu to also include booze-filled slushies (no, not margaritas — think spiked versions of sweet tea and lemonade), mac and cheese and more. There’s also a different item for a Nashville hot chicken place, though one that shouldn’t be surprising: tacos.

We see no explanation of what that taco involves, but we do know it’s $4.50 for one.

The fast-casual restaurant is making Plano its first opening in Dallas-Fort Worth, followed by locations in Willow Park, Dallas, Las Colinas, Arlington and San Marcos.

The concept comes from One Entertainment, a restaurant and hospitality company that owns and operates Landmark Bar & Kitchen, Texas Republic, The Yard and Playground in Fort Worth, and Theory Nightclub, Cutie Pies Pizza and Playground Bar in Uptown Dallas.

I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.

Support Us
Because hot chicken isn't enough places yet: It's soon coming to a taco.EXPAND
Because hot chicken isn't enough places yet: It's soon coming to a taco.
courtesy of Hot Chicks Nashville Hot Chicken

The restaurant will have dine-in service following guidelines and “enhanced sanitization measures,” according to the release. Curbside pickup and delivery through DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats will also be available.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring Hot Chicks to Plano,” said Sam Sameni, principal of One Entertainment, in the release. “This is our first of many Hot Chicks to open in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. We can’t wait to become an integral part of the community and are looking forward to further establishing our DFW footprint.”

Hot Chicks Nashville Hot Chicken, 1885 Dallas Parkway, No. 300, Plano. Set to open in early December.

Keep the Dallas Observer Free... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Dallas with no paywalls.

 
Taylor Adams has written about the restaurant industry for the Dallas Observer since 2016. Now the Observer's food editor, she attended Southern Methodist University before covering local news at The Dallas Morning News.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.