Let's Get Fried! Top 10 Big Tex Choice Awards Announced

Early this morning, the fryers runneth over at Fair Park. Semifinalists for the Top 10 Big Tex Awards put their best-fried food forward for a highly coveted shot at State Fair of Texas glory.
While the fair doesn't kick off until later in September, the concessionaires have been planning for months. In early July, the fair named 36 semifinalists
. Today, it whittled that group down to the top 10 finalists, five each in savory and sweet categories. The food was evaluated on four main qualities: uniqueness, creativity, presentation and taste.
Before the fair kicks off, a final competition will take place for the best sweet, best savory and most creative.
Why all the fuss? It's big money. More than 2.5 million people roll through the gates at Fair Park, each with their eye on some form of fried food. As we saw in the show Deep Fried Dynasty
last year, some vendors are trying to clear $30,000 a day or more in some cases, and for 24 days straight. But being a Big Tex winner or even a top 10 finisher literally puts a booth on the path. The sky is the deep-fried limit. Well, so long as it doesn't rain. That's another story.
So, being a finalist is a big deal, and while the wind was blowing on this hot August morning, the semifinalists gathered to hear who the Top 10 Big Texas Choice Awards, as listed below.
Savory Finalists
Deep fried cheesy crab tater bites
Vendor: Isaac Rousso
Deep Fried Cheesy Crab Tater Bites
Minced crab meat is blended with potato, cheese and spices, fried a golden brown and served with a cheesy Cajun sauce that has a base of onions, bell peppers and celery (think gumbo). A sprinkle of Cajun spices is added along with the final touch of crawfish.
Deep fried pho
Vendor: Michelle Le
Deep Fried Pho
Noodles, thin slices of beef, fresh herbs, bean sprouts and broth simmer for hours before being rolled and deep fried. To tie it all together, these egg-roll-like creations are served with a side of broth for dipping, lime, jalapeños, cilantro, hoisin sauce and Sriracha.
Loaded fries pizza
Vendor: Tom Grace
Loaded Fries Pizza
Hand-tossed pizza dough is stretched onto a 16-inch "pizza screen" then loaded with buttermilk ranch dressing, mozzarella, french fries, cheddar cheese and bacon. Think loaded fries on a thin-crust pizza.
OX'cellent soul roll
Vendor: Kerston and Shawn Thorns
OX'cellent Soul Roll
Slow-simmered oxtail, potatoes, smoked Gouda and mozzarella is rolled into a light and flaky spring roll and then deep-fried. Oh, this could be amazing. It's served with hush puppies and garlic chili sauce (an interesting pairing). We're jazzed to see about this one, but with the price of oxtail we can only imagine the cost here.
Turkey ribs
Vendor: Abe Gonzales
Turkey Ribs
Mr. Fried Jesus, Abe Gonzales, is back in the finals with a twist on a holiday staple. Straight from the press release: "Take the best part of the turkey you never knew you loved and gently fry it, and serve it with stuffing seasoned fries, homemade giblet gravy and secret salsa recipe." Interesting. We trust anything Abe does, so we're excited.
Sweet Finalists
Biscoff delight
Biscoff Delight
Vendor: Stephen El Gidi
A classic New York-style cheese cake is coated with Belgian chocolate which is then covered in an outer layer of crushed Biscoff cookies. It's crunch and gooey all at the same time. A caramel drizzle is the final touch. That beer next to it oddly looks good.
Bourbon banana caramel sopapillas
Vendor: Cody and Lauren Hays
Bourbon Banana Caramel Sopapillas
If we're picking just on name and looks alone, winner-winner-chicken-dinner. Here pillowy sopapillas are topped with vanilla-caramel-infused bananas, bourbon syrup, crushed candied pecans, sweet mascarpone cheese, crumbled Nilla Wafers and powdered sugar. The State Fair needs a DoorDash option.
Vendor: Christi Erpillo and Johnna McKee
Fernie's Fried Cherry Pie in the Sky
Here's a piece of Americana (photo at top). Tart cherries and shortbread cookies are deep-fried in a flaky crust and then topped with almond butter shortbread crumbles. It's served with Blue Bell vanilla ice cream, which is drizzled with cherry preserves, whipped cream and topped sugared dark sweet cherries.
Sweet encanto
Vendor: Tony and Terry Bednar
Sweet Encanto
A thin waffle is topped with caramel dulce de leche, cream, slices of strawberry, kiwi, peach and shredded coconut, then topped with raspberry jam.
Trail-Ade
Trail-Ade
Vendor: Ruth Hauntz
A refreshing drink for those hot days at the fair. Here cucumbers, summer fruit and mint is blended with lemonade for a nonalcoholic cocktail served in a souvenir cowboy boot. How about half and half with that beer?