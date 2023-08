Let's Get Fried! Top 10 Big Tex Choice Awards Announced

Savory Finalists

Deep fried cheesy crab tater bites



Deep Fried Cheesy Crab Tater Bites

Vendor: Isaac Rousso

Deep fried pho



Deep Fried Pho Vendor: Michelle Le

Loaded fries pizza



Loaded Fries Pizza

Vendor: Tom Grace

OX'cellent soul roll



OX'cellent Soul Roll

Vendor: Kerston and Shawn Thorns

Turkey ribs



Turkey Ribs Vendor: Abe Gonzales

Sweet Finalists

Biscoff delight

Biscoff Delight

Vendor: Stephen El Gidi

Bourbon banana caramel sopapillas



Bourbon Banana Caramel Sopapillas Vendor: Cody and Lauren Hays



Fernie's Fried Cherry Pie in the Sky Vendor: Christi Erpillo and Johnna McKee

Sweet encanto



Sweet Encanto Vendor: Tony and Terry Bednar

Trail-Ade

Trail-Ade Vendor: Ruth Hauntz

Early this morning, the fryers runneth over at Fair Park. Semifinalists for the Top 10 Big Tex Awards put their best-fried food forward for a highly coveted shot at State Fair of Texas glory.While the fair doesn't kick off until later in September, the concessionaires have been planning for months. In early July, the fair named 36 semifinalists . Today, it whittled that group down to the top 10 finalists, five each in savory and sweet categories. The food was evaluated on four main qualities: uniqueness, creativity, presentation and taste.Before the fair kicks off, a final competition will take place for the best sweet, best savory and most creative.Why all the fuss? It's big money. More than 2.5 million people roll through the gates at Fair Park, each with their eye on some form of fried food. As we saw in the showlast year, some vendors are trying to clear $30,000 a day or more in some cases, and for 24 days straight. But being a Big Tex winner or even a top 10 finisher literally puts a booth on the path. The sky is the deep-fried limit. Well, so long as it doesn't rain. That's another story. So, being a finalist is a big deal, and while the wind was blowing on this hot August morning, the semifinalists gathered to hear who the Top 10 Big Texas Choice Awards, as listed below.Minced crab meat is blended with potato, cheese and spices, fried a golden brown and served with a cheesy Cajun sauce that has a base of onions, bell peppers and celery (think gumbo). A sprinkle of Cajun spices is added along with the final touch of crawfish.Noodles, thin slices of beef, fresh herbs, bean sprouts and broth simmer for hours before being rolled and deep fried. To tie it all together, these egg-roll-like creations are served with a side of broth for dipping, lime, jalapeƱos, cilantro, hoisin sauce and Sriracha.Hand-tossed pizza dough is stretched onto a 16-inch "pizza screen" then loaded with buttermilk ranch dressing, mozzarella, french fries, cheddar cheese and bacon. Think loaded fries on a thin-crust pizza.Slow-simmered oxtail, potatoes, smoked Gouda and mozzarella is rolled into a light and flaky spring roll and then deep-fried. Oh, this could be amazing. It's served with hush puppies and garlic chili sauce (an interesting pairing). We're jazzed to see about this one, but with the price of oxtail we can only imagine the cost here.Mr. Fried Jesus, Abe Gonzales, is back in the finals with a twist on a holiday staple. Straight from the press release: "Take the best part of the turkey you never knew you loved and gently fry it, and serve it with stuffing seasoned fries, homemade giblet gravy and secret salsa recipe." Interesting. We trust anything Abe does, so we're excited.A classic New York-style cheese cake is coated with Belgian chocolate which is then covered in an outer layer of crushed Biscoff cookies. It's crunch and gooey all at the same time. A caramel drizzle is the final touch. That beer next to it oddly looks good.If we're picking just on name and looks alone, winner-winner-chicken-dinner. Here pillowy sopapillas are topped with vanilla-caramel-infused bananas, bourbon syrup, crushed candied pecans, sweet mascarpone cheese, crumbled Nilla Wafers and powdered sugar. The State Fair needs a DoorDash option.Here's a piece of Americana (photo at top). Tart cherries and shortbread cookies are deep-fried in a flaky crust and then topped with almond butter shortbread crumbles. It's served with Blue Bell vanilla ice cream, which is drizzled with cherry preserves, whipped cream and topped sugared dark sweet cherries.A thin waffle is topped with caramel dulce de leche, cream, slices of strawberry, kiwi, peach and shredded coconut, then topped with raspberry jam.A refreshing drink for those hot days at the fair. Here cucumbers, summer fruit and mint is blended with lemonade for a nonalcoholic cocktail served in a souvenir cowboy boot. How about half and half with that beer?