In-the-Dark Dining Makes Its Way to Dallas

A new dining concept has made its way to Dallas, and it all happens in the dark.
Dining in the Dark, a proprietary experience hosted by event company Fever, offers diners the opportunity to explore the full potential of their taste buds by removing the sense of sight. (Editor's note: About Time, one of the most underrated movies of all time, starts with a dining-in-the-dark experience and ends in true love.)
Fairmont Dallas is hosting this one-of-a-kind experience in monthly intervals throughout the year. February’s special Valentine’s event, planned for Feb. 24, presents quite an alternative to the usual chocolate and flowers. It’s a unique chance to get quite intimate with food, sight unseen.
The concept is interesting, to say the least. A dimly lit room is a prelude to what’s actually quite a romantic dinner, accompanied by elegant seating and candle lighting (neither of which you can see once you don the blindfolds provided at the table). Regardless, it’s a good way to set the mood and pay homage to the month of love.
Diners can take their pick from 30 or so tables, which are seated first come, first served. A short introduction and perhaps a round of drinks (which can be added to the meal la carte) begin the night. Shortly thereafter, three courses — appetizer, entree and dessert — are brought out one by one, an intentionally vague description announcing each. Utensils are provided, but servers encourage you to use your sense of smell and to eat with your hands. It’s truly an immersion of all the senses … save the sight, of course.
Patrons can find upcoming event dates and buy their tickets on the Fever website for $73 per person. While a slight splurge, it's certainly a unique opportunity to block out distractions, focus on food and let your tastebuds guide the experience. We can't say we regret it.
As for what was on the menu? Well, if we told you it would just ruin your experience.
Dining in the Dark is also offered by Fever at The Tower Club on Feb. 21.