Is Carbone Dallas Michelin-Caliber Like its NYC Counterpart?

Carbone, not to be confused with Carbone’s (read more about this here), opened at the end of March in the Design District. It was a much-anticipated Dallas debut from Major Food Group run by Mario Carbone, Rich Torrisi and Jeff Zalaznick. The original location in New York City has received a Michelin star for its attempt to re-create an Italian-American New York restaurant from the '50s.
“The restaurant pays homage to the essence of the great Italian-American restaurants of the mid-20th century in New York, where delicious, exceptionally well-prepared food was served in settings that were simultaneously elegant, comfortable and unpretentious,” its website boasts. We like to feel comfortably unpretentious, so we were excited to snag a reservation for a friend’s birthday dinner.
The dining room is dark, with walls of dark wood and booths tucked away in arched alcoves padded with gold fabric, all on a dark parquet floor. Diners are bathed in dim light from a couple of chandeliers as well as small individual lamps on each table. It definitely has an old-school, mid-century feel, and that’s carried over by the extensive staff of greeters, cheese slicers, water bearers, drink refillers, sommeliers, bartenders, front-of-house hangers-on and, of course, waitstaff. It was a busy hive of activity full of people out of central casting for a summer Dean Martin special, and appropriately, “That’s Amore” could be heard playing a couple of times as well.
menus are almost comical in size: a family of four could probably pitch one in lieu of a tent at a rainy campsite. They were a bit unwieldy, but again, this seems par for 1950s America, so we went with it. We each ordered a cocktail. The Old-Fashioned was a bit sweet, the Negroni and margarita average. This is where the Dallas restaurant broke with '50s New York: the cost of each drink could probably have fed a person for a week at the local automat back then.
The orecchiette vito was al dente pasta with sausage and broccoli rabe pesto. It was rich and had a well-balanced flavor, if perhaps a bit too much meat. It clocked in at $31.
The carrot cake was moist, lightly frosted and served with a dollop of vanilla ice cream. The birthday girl got the addition of a candle. Happy birthday, indeed.
It is an experience. Still, maybe we’d prefer the type of 1950s New York City Italian restaurant like the one where Michael Corleone whacks that corrupt cop in The Godfather. That’s all the way up in the Bronx, however; the Design District is so much closer.
“The restaurant pays homage to the essence of the great Italian-American restaurants of the mid-20th century in New York, where delicious, exceptionally well-prepared food was served in settings that were simultaneously elegant, comfortable and unpretentious,” its website boasts. We like to feel comfortably unpretentious, so we were excited to snag a reservation for a friend’s birthday dinner.
The dining room is dark, with walls of dark wood and booths tucked away in arched alcoves padded with gold fabric, all on a dark parquet floor. Diners are bathed in dim light from a couple of chandeliers as well as small individual lamps on each table. It definitely has an old-school, mid-century feel, and that’s carried over by the extensive staff of greeters, cheese slicers, water bearers, drink refillers, sommeliers, bartenders, front-of-house hangers-on and, of course, waitstaff. It was a busy hive of activity full of people out of central casting for a summer Dean Martin special, and appropriately, “That’s Amore” could be heard playing a couple of times as well.
menus are almost comical in size: a family of four could probably pitch one in lieu of a tent at a rainy campsite. They were a bit unwieldy, but again, this seems par for 1950s America, so we went with it. We each ordered a cocktail. The Old-Fashioned was a bit sweet, the Negroni and margarita average. This is where the Dallas restaurant broke with '50s New York: the cost of each drink could probably have fed a person for a week at the local automat back then.
The orecchiette vito was al dente pasta with sausage and broccoli rabe pesto. It was rich and had a well-balanced flavor, if perhaps a bit too much meat. It clocked in at $31.
The carrot cake was moist, lightly frosted and served with a dollop of vanilla ice cream. The birthday girl got the addition of a candle. Happy birthday, indeed.
It is an experience. Still, maybe we’d prefer the type of 1950s New York City Italian restaurant like the one where Michael Corleone whacks that corrupt cop in The Godfather. That’s all the way up in the Bronx, however; the Design District is so much closer.
Carbone, 1617 Hi Line Drive. 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. Monday – Sunday