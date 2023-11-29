2 New Dallas Openings: UK-Based Wagamama and Jollibee

This chain from the Philippines is known for American fast-food fare with a Filipino flare. Early last year when news first broke of this second restaurant, Observer writer Felicia Lopez took us on a culinary tour, writing that Jollibee is the McDonald's of the Philippines: "... both have quirky mascots, a ketchup-red and mustard-yellow color scheme and a global presence."
Lopez explained that the restaurant is nostalgic for many with a "spaghetti that triggers childhood memories."
Lopez went on to order and review almost the entire menu, diving into ChickenJoy (fried chicken), a YumBurger, Jolly Spaghetti (which she writes is "the restaurants' most divisive dish made with a sweet banana ketchup-based tomato sauce"), the Palabok fiesta noodles along with a couple of other things.
Read that review here for a look at what the long lines are all about — and prepare for long lines. When the Plano restaurant opened several years ago, one report put the number of cars in line on opening day 120.
Wagamama in Victory Park
Wagamama, an Asian chain with 227 worldwide locations including eight in the U.S., will open its first Texas outpost near Victory Park on Dec. 8. The self-described "high-energy" full-service restaurant is inspired by fast-paced Japanese ramen bars.
Wagamama, which translates to naughty child, has a mix of small plates like bao, Bang Bang Cauliflower, gyoza and sushi. There are wraps and bowls, along with ramen. Teppanyaki are big plates of stir-fried noodles, which result in noodles that are both soft and crispy.
The restaurant is at 2425 Harry Hines Blvd., which is between Royal 38 and Happiest Hour. Very bougie spot. Big round of applause for the real estate scouts there. This is an easy walk to the American Airlines Center or whatever other big doings you have in the Victory Park area.
In 2017, The Guardian looked at the then-25-year-old chain with an article "How Wagamama changed the way we eat." Writer Sophie Wilkinson wrote that Wagamama's most popular dish, the chicken katsu curry, was ordered more than 2.5 million times that year; a chef opined that its popularity was likely based on its familiarity (it's simply fried chicken, rice and curry sauce).
Reservations are already open.