 Jollibee and Wagamama to Open in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Openings and Closings

2 New Dallas Openings: UK-Based Wagamama and Jollibee

Dallas is getting (more) international restaurants.
November 29, 2023
The full spread (just about) at Jollibee.
The full spread (just about) at Jollibee. Felicia Lopez
Share this:
Jollibee is opening its first official Dallas location this Friday, Dec. 1. This location at 4703 Greenville Ave. (at University) is the second in North Texas; the other is in Plano.

This chain from the Philippines is known for American fast-food fare with a Filipino flare. Early last year when news first broke of this second restaurant, Observer writer Felicia Lopez took us on a culinary tour, writing that Jollibee is the McDonald's of the Philippines: "... both have quirky mascots, a ketchup-red and mustard-yellow color scheme and a global presence."

Lopez explained that the restaurant is nostalgic for many with a "spaghetti that triggers childhood memories."

Lopez went on to order and review almost the entire menu, diving into ChickenJoy (fried chicken), a YumBurger, Jolly Spaghetti (which she writes is "the restaurants' most divisive dish made with a sweet banana ketchup-based tomato sauce"), the Palabok fiesta noodles along with a couple of other things.

Read that review here for a look at what the long lines are all about — and prepare for long lines. When the Plano restaurant opened several years ago, one report put the number of cars in line on opening day 120.

click to enlarge wagamama
Wagamama is opening its first Texas location in Victory Park in early December.
Wagamama

Wagamama in Victory Park

Wagamama, an Asian chain with 227 worldwide locations including eight in the U.S., will open its first Texas outpost near Victory Park on Dec. 8. The self-described "high-energy" full-service restaurant is inspired by fast-paced Japanese ramen bars.

Wagamama, which translates to naughty child, has a mix of small plates like bao, Bang Bang Cauliflower, gyoza and sushi. There are wraps and bowls, along with ramen. Teppanyaki are big plates of stir-fried noodles, which result in noodles that are both soft and crispy. 

The restaurant is at 2425 Harry Hines Blvd., which is between Royal 38 and Happiest Hour. Very bougie spot. Big round of applause for the real estate scouts there. This is an easy walk to the American Airlines Center or whatever other big doings you have in the Victory Park area.

In 2017, The Guardian looked at the then-25-year-old chain with an article "How Wagamama changed the way we eat." Writer Sophie Wilkinson wrote that Wagamama's most popular dish, the chicken katsu curry, was ordered more than 2.5 million times that year; a chef opined that its popularity was likely based on its familiarity (it's simply fried chicken, rice and curry sauce).

Reservations are already open.
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor. She started writing about local restaurants, chefs, beer and kouign-amanns in 2011. She's driven through two dirt devils and is certain they were both some type of cosmic force.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels

Trending

Sushi by Scratch To Open Dallas Pop-Up at the Adolphus Hotel

Openings and Closings

Sushi by Scratch To Open Dallas Pop-Up at the Adolphus Hotel

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
The Best Holiday Pop-Ups at Dallas Restaurants and Bars

Dessert

The Best Holiday Pop-Ups at Dallas Restaurants and Bars

By Aaren Prody
We Try the Voodoo Dozen from the New Voodoo Doughnut in Dallas

First Look

We Try the Voodoo Dozen from the New Voodoo Doughnut in Dallas

By Kelly Dearmore
Try the Maxwell Street Polish Sandwiches at These Dallas-Area Spots

Food & Drink News

Try the Maxwell Street Polish Sandwiches at These Dallas-Area Spots

By Hank Vaughn
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation