Landmark Bar and Kitchen to Open with Free Happy Hour Nacho Bar

July 22, 2022 4:00AM

There will be lots to do, eat and drink at this new spot on SMU Boulevard.
There will be lots to do, eat and drink at this new spot on SMU Boulevard.
The space on SMU Boulevard that was once a Twisted Root and more recently Texas Republic, which opened in October 2021, will soon transform into Landmark Bar and Kitchen. It's a rebrand by the same hospitality group. The adjacent Hot Chicks Nashville Hot Chicken, owned by the same company, will stay in place.

Sam Sameni with Landmark Bar says this new concept will be "more casual and welcoming." And what better way to be more welcoming than by offering a free happy hour nacho bar? They'll also have lower-priced drinks and something going on every day so people won't get bored even if they visit several times a week.

On Mondays, Landmark will host poker night with $4 wells and drafts. Tuesday it's karaoke, and Wednesday is steak night ($14.99 for a steak and a loaded potato). Thursday has music bingo with $6 Crown and down. Friday, Saturday and Sunday bring live music. Brunch starts at 11 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, with bottomless mimosas and a DJ.

This new-again bar will have arcade games (Golden Tee PGA) and backyard games, bar food, a large dog-friendly patio and strong drinks. One holdover from Texas Republic is the massive 130-square-foot TV screen.

Happy hour, 4-7 p.m., Monday-Friday, will include the free nacho bar, $4 Titos, Jack, frozen drinks and beer.

Landmark is scheduled to open July 25. You can score $1 drinks opening week if you sign up on the website.

Mostly, though, they just had to say free nacho bar.

Landmark Bar and Kitchen, 5609 SMU Blvd., 11 a.m. – 2 a.m. Monday – Sunday.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor. She started writing about local restaurants, chefs, beer and kouign-amanns in 2011. She's driven through two dirt devils and is certain they were both some type of cosmic force.
This Week's Issue

