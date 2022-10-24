Last Look: One Last Brunch at Henry's Majestic Prior to Closing (for Now)

After eight years, Henry’s Majestic on McKinney Avenue (along with its Atwater Alley speakeasy) is closing up shop on October 30. In what has unfortunately become an all-too-common occurrence, the landlord has decided to sell the building to developers.
This follows in the wake of big-money buyouts and the subsequent closings/relocations of Dallas favorites such as The Grapevine and Ten Bells Tavern, which have already closed or will in the next year. It's all in the name of "progress," but one wonders whether yet another mixed-use shopping and high-end apartment living complex can really be considered moving the city forward.
Henry’s Majestic, like The Grapevine and Ten Bells, plans to eventually reopen. We recently visited for a fresh look, which has since turned into a last look — for now. You have until the end of the month to swing by.
Akaushi beef mixed with bone marrow topped with bacon and a fried egg, with onion and cheddar cheese and a small side salad of mixed greens. The bone marrow didn’t really stand out as a noticeable component to the patty but rather added an extra richness and umami beef flavor that would have been absent without it. The egg was perfectly cooked.
We never got a chance to try out the speakeasy, Atwater Alley, which is a shame considering the Observer named it the best speakeasy of 2022. We didn’t really visit Henry’s as much as we’d have liked, either. We all have just a few more days (and a couple of brunches) left before the place (hopefully, temporarily) closes down on October 30.
Co-owner Andrew Pop remains optimistic, "We hope that our customers will come by and dine one last time in this amazing space over the next few weeks! Our plan is to reopen Henry's Majestic in a new location, so the hunt continues for a space! Stay tuned."
Agreed, and here’s hoping that deep-pocketed investment groups leave a little bit of Dallas that is unique and exciting around for a bit longer.
4900 McKinney Ave, Dallas. 3 p.m. – 10 p.m. Wednesday – Thursday; 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. – 11 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Sunday; bar: 6 p.m. – 2 a.m. Thursday – Sunday.