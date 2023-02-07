Lucky's Hot Chicken Opens on Lemmon Avenue

Dallas-based Lucky's Chicken opened a new location in Oak Lawn on Feb. 7, in the old Einstein Bros. Bagels on Lemmon Avenue. This is the brand's third restaurant, with three more slated to open this year.
The menu here is pretty straightforward — tenders and sandwiches at four different levels: kinda lucky, feelin' lucky, damn lucky and best of luck. A favorite is the Big Lou sandwich with tenders, slaw, Lucky's sauce and pickles built on a butter bun.
Sides include macaroni and cheese, coleslaw and cheese fries.. Be sure to try the Howlin' Fries covered in Lucky's sauce and jalapeno ranch.
Lucky's embraces a '60s diner culture with red-and-white-checkered vinyl floors, big booths with vintage touches and neon signs throughout the space.
The three other locations in the works for this year are in Richardson (1545 Belt Line Road), which will open in March, Pleasant Grove and Grand Prairie. They will join the original restaurant in East Dallas and a spot on Forest Lane.
Lucky's, 3827 Lemmon Ave. Sunday – Thursday, 10:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Friday – Saturday 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.