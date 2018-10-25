Mudhen Gets Spooky With the Bourbon BooCha

Mudhen Meat & Greens wants you to get your creep on this Halloween and take care of your gut at the same time. That's right — they're offering a kombucha cocktail. To be honest, we're kind of into it. You get kombucha (a fermented tea beverage that has a tiny amount of alcohol) for your intestinal health and bourbon for your mental health. Seems perfect to us.

Mudhen will offer this and two other Halloween-esque cocktails on Oct. 27 for $8. Oh, and wear a costume and you'll get a complimentary appetizer.