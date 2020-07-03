Friday Is National Independent Beer Run Day, Another Chance to Support Your Favorites

As a way to support local business, the Brewers Association has designated July 3 as National Independent Beer Run Day, which should be self-explanatory, but in case it's not, it means you need to hit a craft beer drive-thru.

There are around 70 independent breweries around North Texas, and now is more important than ever to support their craft. When the state shut down bars last week (again), the mandate included breweries. June 30, the Texas Craft Brewer Guild issued the following statement:

“On Friday, Governor Abbott forced most brewery taprooms across the state to close down, for a second time, with less than three hours notice. To add insult to injury for small businesses affected by the decision, on Sunday, he attended a 2,400 person indoor political event in Dallas called the 'Celebrate Freedom Rally' featuring a large, maskless choir.”

The guild closed by asking a favor:

“Texans, if you want your local breweries to still be in business on the other side of this second shutdown, please continue to vote with your dollar and buy local, small, and independent beer — whether that’s on your next grocery run or by buying beer-to-go directly from the brewery."

While the following is by no means a comprehensive list, here is a highlight reel, of sorts, of some new concoctions you might want to track down over the weekend.

Oak Cliff Brewing Co. has just released a Jalapiña Peleta Weisse, which was aged on sliced jalapeños and pineapple. The brewery describes it as having a “jalapeño aroma, flavor and heat” but balanced by the tart, pineapple sweetness. Curbside is open from 2 to 7 p.m. daily. Call 214-506-0480 to order ahead.

Franconia Brewing Co. in McKinney canceled its Fourth of July celebration and has transitioned to a drive-up growler fill-up, served curbside. They’ll have a core beer fill up for $17.99 including their Dunkel, Kolsch, lager, wheat and their newest beer, Run to the Pils, which is the first of three beers packaged in cans rather than bottles. Run the Pils is a Czech-inspired pilsner, “crisp biscuit and bready notes upfront with a grassy and floral hoppy finish,” according to Zack Wilson at Franconia.

Celestial Beerworks' Andromeda Sara L Morton

Celestial Beerworks has doubled down on Greek Mythology-inspired beers. One is a tropical pineapple Andromeda, a zero IBU, meaning they only dry-hopped the beer "giving it a super smooth, juicy, fruitiness with little-to-none of the bite,” according to a description. The other is the Odysseus beer, which according to their site is “dangerously smooth like the sweetness of a Siren’s song.” It, too, has a tropical punch: pineapple and mango.

Celestial also has cans of Black is Beautiful available, which is a collaboration with Weathered Souls Brewing and sales will support the Innocence Project.

Celestial’s to-go table is open noon to 7 p.m. Friday, is closed on the Fourth of July, and open 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday. Save room for Moreish Donuts. Also Roodie’s Shack will be there Friday.

Pegasus City Brewery is bottling 19 Block Bock, which owner Adrian Cotten named after their neighborhood, The Arts District, which spans 19 blocks (the largest contiguous urban arts district in the nation, by the way). The 19 Block Bock brew is a traditional malty German lager with a full ABV. Beaming Blonde is a Belgian twist on a Blonde Ale, ever-so-slightly hoppy and crisp. Pegasus will also have its core beers available in six-packs.

To-go curbside orders can be placed through the website and are available for pick-up 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Lakewood Brewing Co. is releasing an American wheat Tangerine Queen for the Fourth of July. They’ll also have some drive-thru “exclusives” this weekend. Call ahead to place orders: 972-864-2337, ext. 9.

Martin House Brewing Co. in Fort Worth has six-packs of Parker County Peach, regular and sour versions, available to-go.

Division Brewing in Arlington has tips on how to make your own lava lamp at home. They'll sell you a mixed four-pack of Stone Machine Electric Double IPA and Elder Bramble Sour; then watch their video on how to assemble and imbibe. Cheers!