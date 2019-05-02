North Italia’s Vanilla Ginger Greyhound Will Be Your Go-To Hair of the Dog

The Vanilla Ginger Greyhound will have you off to the races in no time.

Knock knock.

Who's there?

Orange.

Orange who?

Orange you glad I didn't talk about another riff on a Mint Julep to sip on during the Derby?

***

We're looking at a different kind of racing animal today: the greyhound. Fast, sleek and plenty of attitude.

Kind of like the Vanilla Ginger Greyhound, the signature cocktail at North Italia, which opened yesterday in Uptown. This simple take on a traditional day drink gives a delightful note of vanilla and a slight touch of ginger to what is usually an overpoweringly bitter juice. Even better, the vodka will be hair of the dog that will right your indiscretions from the night before. (Well, at least one of them.)

Catch it before it's gone.

Vanilla Ginger Greyhound ($10): house ginger- and vanilla-infused vodka, muddled grapefruit, simple syrup, lemon, grapefruit juice



North Italia, 2301 N. Akard St. (Uptown)